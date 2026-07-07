40 Baby Names That Mean “Fire” For Your Little Stick Of Dynamite

When naming your new baby, of course you want to pick something meaningful, something that will instill a certain virtue or value in your little one that will see them through life’s hardest challenges. Some families lean toward baby names that mean light to honor the bright spot they know their new baby will bring into their homes. Others lean into names with personal meanings, like monikers that mean “survivor.” And if you want to raise a little one who is strong-willed, passionate, and not afraid to go their own way, well, you need to consider baby names that mean “fire.”

There are baby names that mean "fire" across many cultures, including some inspired by deities and mythology. Here are a few of our favorites.

Brando

Like a brand, Brando is an Old Norse and Italian name meaning “sword” or “fiery touch.” It obviously brings iconic actor Marlon Brando to mind, making this a perfect name for film-buff parents to choose. That said, this name also has serious potential as a cool guy baby name that’ll fit right in alongside the Kais and Hendrixes of the world.

Brigid

Brigid is the name of the Irish goddess of both fire and poetry, and any parent who wants to raise a creative and passionate little girl will likely feel drawn to it. It’s very similar in sound to Brigette, but just know that name has a different (albeit still wonderful) meaning: “strength.”

Ignatius

Sorry, but Iggy as a nickname is too spunky and adorable to pass up. This Latin name means “fiery” or “ardent,” perfect for a baby you want to be intensely passionate about their life. Ignacio and Ignacia are also derived from this name, if you are searching for a beautiful Spanish name.

Shula

In Arabic, this soft-sounding baby girl name translates to “flame” or “bright,” though the Hebrew meaning is “peace.” It’s easy enough to pronounce correctly on the first try, but so incredibly unique here in the U.S. that there likely won’t be another Shula in your daughter’s class.

More Baby Names That Mean “Fire”

Agni: “fire”

“fire” Aidan: “little fire”

“little fire” Argus: “shining”

“shining” Asher: “blessed” or “happy” (but the “ash” mention makes it fit)

“blessed” or “happy” (but the “ash” mention makes it fit) Blaze: “a large, intense fire”

“a large, intense fire” Brenda: “flaming sword”

“flaming sword” Brent: “burnt land”

“burnt land” Cinder: a piece of ash

a piece of ash Cymbeline: “sun hound”

“sun hound” Egan: “fire” or “son of fire”

“fire” or “son of fire” Eliane: “sun ray”

“sun ray” Elidi: “gift of the sun”

“gift of the sun” Ember: a small, glowing piece of wood or coal at the base of a fire

a small, glowing piece of wood or coal at the base of a fire Etna: like the volcano

like the volcano Flint: a stone commonly used to start a fire

a stone commonly used to start a fire Hagan: “little fire”

“little fire” Hestia: the Greek goddess of the hearth

the Greek goddess of the hearth Hurik: “small fire” or “little light”

“small fire” or “little light” Idalia: “behold the sun”

“behold the sun” Kalinda: “the sun”

“the sun” Kenna: “born of fire”

“born of fire” Kenneth: “born of fire”

“born of fire” Kiran: “beam of light”

“beam of light” Nina: “fire” or “fiery”

“fire” or “fiery” Nuri: “my fire” or “my light”

“my fire” or “my light” Oya: a Yoruba wind goddess associated with lightning and fire

a Yoruba wind goddess associated with lightning and fire Phoenix: a mythical flaming bird that rises out of the ashes of its own destruction

a mythical flaming bird that rises out of the ashes of its own destruction Ravi: the Hindu god of the sun

the Hindu god of the sun Sam: “fire”

“fire” Seraphina: “fiery ones” or “burning”

“fiery ones” or “burning” Sirius: “scorching” or “burning”

“scorching” or “burning” Sorin: “sun”

“sun” Sua: “fire”

“fire” Tyson: “firebrand”

“firebrand” Uri: “my flame” or “my light”

“my flame” or “my light” Vulcan: the Roman god of fire and the forge

Does one of these names feel just right for your little flame?