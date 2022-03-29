In this topsy turvy world, who doesn't want their little one to have a life of peace? While you will do the best you can to offer as much serenity as possible to your new little one, you might also consider gifting them with a name that means peace. As Mother Teresa once said, "Peace begins with a smile." And anyone who has ever held a smiling baby in their arms can surely speak to the tranquil power of that moment.

A warm feeling everyone craves, peace is soothing, relaxing, and healing. It's a blessing to the world (one we can all agree the world needs more of right now), so it would be nice to have your baby's name reflect that. The hope? Not only will your child bring more untroubled contentment to your life, but they'll also grow up to be peacemakers for other people. And, hey, if giving your kid a name that means peace just so happens to magically make them a bit calmer during their toddler years, so be it. Who are you to argue with the naming gods?

So, if you're looking for that kind of name, you're in luck. Below, you'll find a bunch of beautiful options — some literal, some symbolic, all refreshingly serene choices for your future peacemaker.

01 Alanna This pretty Gaelic name means "serenity," which every new mother needs. If your daughter can offer this to you too, what a bonus!

02 Axel This rock 'n roll vibe-of-a-name is of Scandinavian origin and means "Father of Peace." Don't be surprised if your son joins a rock band in high school. It's on you; you picked the name!

03 Clementine This cute and cheerful girl's name is of French and Latin origin and means "merciful."

04 Colm Colm is a fine Irish name that means "dove" — which, as you likely know, is a symbol of peace. It makes an elegant name for your little boy.

05 Columba Another name that means "dove," this Latin option offers traditional-mixed-with-modern vibes that would be perfect for your little girl.

06 Dove Or you could just skip straight to the literal option and bless your baby bird with the simple name of Dove!

07 Frederick What's cuter than having a little Freddie running around the house? This English name means "peaceful ruler."

08 Fritzi Stahhhhp. This adorably sassy name of German origin means "peaceful ruler" and couldn't be better suited for your firecracker of a kid.

09 Galen A gender-neutral option, this charming name works for a boy or girl. From Greek origin, it means "calm," "peaceful," and "healer."

10 Geoffrey Bring back a popular name from the '80s (and Middle Ages) for your little boy with this English moniker that means "pledge."

11 Godfrey This cute Germanic name means "peace of God." Bonus: Its unique nature makes it highly unlikely that your little one will run into other Godfreys on the playground.

12 Humphrey Here's looking at you, kid! This English name means "peaceful warrior" and has tons of charm and appeal — just like Bogie.

13 Irene This elegant name has remained a popular name over the decades, which says a lot since it originated from the Greek goddess of peace.

14 Jaylen A modern-sounding form of Galen, this name means "tranquil healer." It's a great pick if you want something distinctive but not too far out there, as it sounds similar to the oh-so-popular Jayden.

15 Kazumi This cool, tranquil name from Japan means "beautiful peace." And, let's be real, that's exactly what you would love from your new bouncing baby boy.

16 Lana This gorgeous Hawaiian name means "calm as still waters," a beautiful metaphor for peace. Plus, your baby would share the name with To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor, who is downright lovely.

17 Levi Meaning "joined in harmony," this Hebrew name for your little boy is short and sweet — not to mention the name of a great Elton John song.

18 Malu A beautiful feminine Hawaiian name, Malu means "peace." And, seriously, just the mere act of choosing a Hawaiian name for your little one (much less one that actually means peace) can make you feel more serene, don't you agree?

19 Milo You can't get much more likable than this nickname-like boy name of German origin that means "mild, peaceful, and calm." Then, of course, there's This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, which is another reason it's a hot pick.

20 Oliver This popular boy's name means "olive tree," and you likely know that "extending an olive branch" symbolizes a peaceful connection. It's one of those old-timey names that sound cool, too.

21 Olive In the same vein, Olive is also associated with the olive branch as a symbol of peace. This retro-sounding name has recently gained a resurgence in popularity, making it both classic and trendy.

22 Shiloh This Hebrew name isn't just the name of Brangelina's firstborn — it's also a sweet name that means both "peaceful" and "tranquil."

23 Tully This Irish name that means "peaceful" could work for a boy or girl. Fun fact? Alexander Hamilton wrote editorials during his time using Tully as a pen name.

24 Winifred A pretty Welsh name for your baby girl, Winifred means "blessed peacemaking." That's not all there is to love about this name, though. First of all, it comes with great potential nicknames like Winnie or Freddie. Second, and arguably most importantly, it's the first name of the oldest Sanderson sister from the 1993 Disney cult classic Hocus Pocus.

Choosing a baby name that means peace may not have a global peacemaking effect (although, who knows what your kid will grow up to do?), but it’s sure to bring a bit more tranquility to your mama heart.