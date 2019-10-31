50+ Rare Girl Names That We Love

In a sea of baby girl names, you want one that will be a standout … but not in a way that makes people say, “You named your daughter what?”

If that middle ground is what you’re going for, we’ve got you covered! This list is made up of girl names that have a similar sound and feel like the most popular names but are still rarely used. They’re unique enough to raise eyebrows — in a good way.

Need more baby name ideas for your little tot? We’ve got comprehensive lists for Disney character names, unique middle names for girls, last names as first names for boys, nicknames as first names for your little Ace, and so much more!

Curious to know more about your family name and the last names and meanings of other countries? Check out our package on last names from around the world. See how many you recognize: Irish, French, Russian, Spanish, Mexican, Brazilian, Portuguese, Italian, and African last names, among others.

This name has a little bit of everything popular like the letter Z, the “-lynn” ending, and the proximity to popular names like Evelyn — yet it was given to fewer than five babies in the United States last year. You could also spell it with one N: Ezlyn.

A Mae–Avery mashup, this one is gaining steam. And with names like Maeve and Navy becoming increasingly popular, it doesn’t come as a surprise.

This is likely a variation of the name Zhavia (the “zh” is pronounced like a soft “j,” with a “zhuh” sound: zhuh-VY-ah), which just entered the top 1,000 most popular names. Taking the H out may not make it easier for the general public to pronounce, though, since there are several ways it could go.

Lovers of fantasy and fiction will know that the name Jadis has gotten a pop culture “bump” from two sources: First, Jadis the White Witch in C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia series, and second, Jadis, the leader of a group called The Scavengers on the TV series The Walking Dead. It’s like Jade, Jada, or Jaden, which have all enjoyed a decent level of popularity, but with a more distinctive ending sound.

With the name Coraline on the rise (from the 800s to the 500s in a five-year span), it’s no wonder that such a similar sound is also catching the attention of parents-to-be. Another similar name that’s moving up the ranks: The lovely Cordelia.

Parents who love the wildly popular Sophia (currently at number five on the charts) and its soundalike counterpart, Sofia (currently at number 17) are looking for an alternative, and Fia is it: It’s short and simple, which is a favored trait these days, and sounds like the more popular names but hasn’t even broken into the top 1,000.

Given to just five babies in the past year, this name plays on people’s love of Hawaiian names like Kehlani and Kailani (which were both among the fastest-rising girl names on the charts last year), and its closeness to Nola (which is currently number 644 and rising).

Gender-neutral names are big, and Aston is about as gender-neutral as you can get. Plus, it calls to mind names like Arden: Not only for its identical beginning and end but because luxury brand-names-turned-baby-names are definitely on the rise (Dior, for example, was the second-fastest-growing among girl names last year).

One caveat about this name: It sounds a lot like Emery, Emory, Emerie, and Emmarie, which are all popular variations of the same name. But it could also be seen as a feminized version of the Hungarian boy name Imre, which means “power.” Imrie is, as yet, one of the rarest girl names, having been given to fewer than five babies per year at last count.

This lovely, romantic-sounding name has a more medieval, less 1950s-secretary vibe than Yvette or Yvonne.

With the name Mila in the top 20 right now (number 14, to be exact), people are looking for alternatives. One is the Slavic name Mileva, for which Mila can actually be a nickname.

Just seven baby girls were given the name Winsley last year, but given the popularity of names like Kinsley and Tinsley — and the adorable nickname Winnie — we wouldn’t be surprised if this one starts to climb.

The name Daleyza, without the A in the front, burst onto the charts in 2013, narrowly missing the top 500; by the next year, it had jumped another whopping 360 spots, and is currently in the top 300. Adaleyza is a spinoff to make an already-unique name even more unique and align it more closely with names like Addison and Adeline. Bonus: This one, too, leads to the cute nickname Addie.

This one’s another unisex choice, but it echoes the sound of a very popular name: Noah. The “El-” prefix has been popular among girl names since… well, forever, and gives way to the diminutives Elle or Ellie.

Maiara sounds like an appealing combination of Maya (currently number 61 on the charts) and Yara, which was one of the fastest-rising girl names last year thanks to the Yara Greyjoy character on Game of Thrones.

It’s on the up-and-up, but last year, fewer than 400 baby girls were given this melodic Greek name. It’s getting its time in the spotlight thanks to the popularity of names like Lyla and Layla.

This one’s rise can likely be attributed to singer Alessia Cara — but it doesn’t hurt that it’s similar to names like Alicia, which has been consistently in the top 500 since 1922. Also Alyssa, in the top 500 since 1972.

From Harlow to Marlo, names with this sound have experienced a surge in popularity. Add in the appeal of a unisex name (Arlo is currently number 278 on the boy’s name charts), and you’ve got a recipe for success. For an Arlo/Charlotte hybrid with a more distinctly feminine sound, try Arlette, or the similar Arleth.

It’s like the ever-popular Paisley with an updated sound and was given to fewer than 200 baby girls in the United States last year. Sometimes it’s seen with its alternate spelling, Eisele.

Naming trends are interesting, and this one is a perfect illustration of why. The name Aurelia gained popularity as an alternative to names like Amelia and Olivia. And now that it’s experiencing some popularity in its own right, people are looking for alternatives to Aurelia — via its diminutive, Aurie.

Shira is a variant of the Hebrew word for “poetry” or “song.” It is an extremely popular girl’s name in Israel, but pretty rare elsewhere. In fact, it was the second most popular name for baby girls in 2012.

Anais is a French and Catalan version of the name Anna. This stunning name means “graceful” or “merciful,” and just might be the perfect fit for your little lady. According to some sources, the name is rooted in the name Anahita, the name of the Persian goddess of fertility and healing.

This feminine form of Abraham is very unique, but also lends itself to the very cute nickname “Abri.” For parents looking to honor a grandparent with the name Abraham or for a non-traditional biblical name for a girl, this Italian version might just be the one. Plus, it just sounds so beautiful and rolls right off the tongue.

This name has roots in both Italy and Albania. It has many beautiful meanings that’ll make it your top pick. In Hebrew, it means “lioness,” and in Persian, it means “noble.” In Italian, it means “air,” and in Albanian, it means “treasure” or “gold.”

This Scottish name means “watchful” or “vigilant.” It’s a short and mature name, but also the kind of moniker your princess will grow into nicely.

Emerson may mean “son of Emery” in German, but it also makes a sophisticated girl’s name. It’s a unisex name, which means it comes with an extra layer of coolness.

Do you know the phrase, carpe diem? In this case, Diem is a beautiful Latin name that means, “day.” So don’t be afraid to “seize the day,” and give your little one this uncommon title.

Elodie sounds like music, doesn’t it? This beautiful French name means “foreign riches.” It is spelled like Élodie in France. It has roots in Spain and comes from the name Elodia. Elodia derives from the German name Alodia, which is the name of Saint Alodia, a child martyr in ninth century Spain, who died with her sister Nunilo.

Bexley has an “X” in it, which automatically makes it a cool name. In addition to its snazzy spelling, it’s the name of a wealthy suburb in Columbus, Ohio. Bexley is also the name of a section in Greater London.

Think of Hermione from Harry Potter. It’s pronounced I-Oh-Nee. This name comes from Greek origin and means violet. It is also the name of a sea nymph in the Nereids mentioned in the encyclopedia of Greek mythology called “The Library.”

This name regally combines the names Anna and Lise. It means “graced with God’s bounty.” Plus, if you’re a fan of How to Get Away with Murder, you know Viola Davis gives this moniker a solid reputation.

This name may sound like Bridgette, but it has a much more unique tone. It means “exalted” or “lofty” and comes from German, Dutch, and Hungarian origin.

This name derives from the Roman emperor Constans, which means “constant” or “steadfast.”

This three-syllable name has German, Gaulish, and Celtic roots. It means “tribe woman” or “woman of the race.”

Phoebe is more than your favorite character from Friends; it’s Greek for “bright” or “pure.” Phoebe is also the name of a titan in Greek mythology.

If you need a magical name for your little girl, look no further. This name means “fairy” and is short and cute, just like your little pixie!

Lorelei means alluring enchantress and is of German origin.

38. Lucinda

Lucinda is a variant of the name Lucia. It means light.

This name sounds like something straight out of a storybook. This Gaelic comes from the words tuile and flaith, which means abundance and princess.

Harlow derives from Old English, which means rock hill or army hill. If your daughter is a tough cookie, this is the perfect name to symbolize her strength.

This name literally has the pronunciation “pow” in it! (So cool.) It derives from the Latin name Paula, which means small.

This name may sound like a flower, but it’s actually the Greek name for maiden.

Fluer is a fancy French moniker that means flower.

44. Esmé

A common French name for the word esteemed or beloved. In Spanish, it means emerald.

45. Selene

A Greek name that means “moon.”

46. Callista

A Greek name that means “most beautiful.”

47. Thalassa

A Greek name for “sea.”

48. Vespera

A Latin name that means “evening star.”

49. Seraphina

A Hebrew name that means “fiery” or “angel.”

50. Liora

A Hebrew name that means “light.”

51. Soraya

A Persian name that means “princess.”

52. Lyra

Derived from the Greek word “lyre,” and named after the constellation.

53. Anouk

A French name that means “grace,” derived from the name Anna.

54. Maris

The Latin word for “of the sea.”