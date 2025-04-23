Maybe you’ve always been enchanted by France and French culture, or maybe you’ve just realized that many of your top baby name picks happen to have French origins. In any case, if you’re interested in French girl names, there is no shortage of beautiful options to choose from.

Whether you’re after something that sounds soft and musical like Marceline, or something short and fashionable like Fleur, you can find what you’re looking for in French baby names. Here are 50 of our very favorites.

Fleur

If you find yourself drawn to nature names and French ones, Fleur is the best of both worlds. It’s French for flower, bringing to mind images of graceful petals and garden paths. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), Fleur has never broken into even the top 1,000 names in the U.S., so it would definitely be a unique choice.

Marin

Does the ocean hold a special place in your heart? Water-inspired baby names like Kai and River have become popular in recent years, and Marin is sort of the French equivalent — it means “of the sea.”

Mavis

Mavis means “songbird,” which is obviously a stunning choice for a baby girl. It’s perfect for parents who appreciate bird names like Dove, Wren, or Lark, but don’t want the name to be the same as that of an actual kind of bird.

Odette

Admittedly, I may be drawn to Odette because of my obsession with The Swan Princess movie from the ‘90s, but it’s objectively a gorgeous and sophisticated-sounding name. It’s derived from the French word “auda,” meaning “rich,” so it’s also a way to wish your daughter a lifetime of wealth — in her finances, her health, her relationships, and her happiness.

Solène

Pronounced so-LEHN, this name means “with solemnity.” (You don’t have to look it up. Solemnity means “a state or quality of being dignified.”) This name feels incredibly chic and powerful, and is perfect for parents looking for a French name that isn’t overly feminine.

More French Girl Names

Amelie : “work”

: “work” Anaïs : “grace” or “favor”

: “grace” or “favor” Aveline : “desired” or “island; water”

: “desired” or “island; water” Blanche : “white”

: “white” Brigitte : “strength” or “exalted one”

: “strength” or “exalted one” Camille : “young ceremonial attendant”

: “young ceremonial attendant” Celeste : “heavenly”

: “heavenly” Celine : “heavenly”

: “heavenly” Cerise : “cherry”

: “cherry” Chloe : “blooming”

: “blooming” Claire : “bright, clear”

: “bright, clear” Clarisse : “bright, clear”

: “bright, clear” Colette : “people of victory”

: “people of victory” Cosette : “little thing”

: “little thing” Daphne : “laurel tree, bay tree”

: “laurel tree, bay tree” Delphine : “of Delphi” or “womb”

: “of Delphi” or “womb” Elise : “pledge to God”

: “pledge to God” Elle : “she”

: “she” Eloise : “healthy”

: “healthy” Emmeline : “work”

: “work” Esme : “beloved”

: “beloved” Estelle : “star”

: “star” Eugenie : “wellborn, noble”

: “wellborn, noble” Gaëlle : “from Gaul”

: “from Gaul” Genevieve : “tribe woman”

: “tribe woman” Giselle : “pledge”

: “pledge” Haydée : “modest, reverent”

: “modest, reverent” Henrietta : “estate ruler”

: “estate ruler” Ines : “pure, holy”

: “pure, holy” Jolie : “pretty”

: “pretty” Josephine : “Jehovah increases”

: “Jehovah increases” Juliette : “little Julia”

: “little Julia” Leonie : “lion”

: “lion” Lisette : “pledged to God”

: “pledged to God” Madeleine : “woman from Magdala” or “high tower”

: “woman from Magdala” or “high tower” Manon : “bitter”

: “bitter” Marceline : “little warrior”

: “little warrior” Margot : “pearl”

: “pearl” Marin : “sea”

: “sea” Odilie : “heritage, fortune”

: “heritage, fortune” Noémie : “pleasantness, delightfulness”

: “pleasantness, delightfulness” Raine : “queen”

: “queen” Rosalie : “rose”

: “rose” Sabine : “woman of the Sabine people”

: “woman of the Sabine people” Solange : “solemn”

: “solemn” Vivienne: “life”

All of these names are beautiful, and any would be so cute on your brand new baby girl.