70+ Popular And Classic French Last Names That Scream 'Ooh La La'
If you need a tres chic baby name, you found it.
Last names are great bridges between a family’s past and present and while baby name trends come and go, last names are forever. Like the country they stem from, French last names have a certain sophistication to them. French names can come from either the mother or father’s side of the family. So, if someone is given the name August Landry, it also means, “August, son of Landry.” Like most cultures, surnames also originate from family occupations or an ancestor’s trade. Common names that reflect that include Fabron, which means blacksmith, and Pelletier, which translates to fur trader. Other surnames focus on where the family is from or their status and may include the prefix, “de,” “des,” “du,” and “le.” For example, De la Cour means “of the court,” and Delisle means, “of the island.” There are also many French names of Germanic origin due to a history of invasions, which caused the two cultures to mix. Keep in mind that having a name of German origin does not necessarily mean you’re of German descent.
A lot of people all over the world have French names and surnames, and because of colonization they can be found in African and Arabic surnames as well, but in English-speaking countries, they’re usually pronounced in an Anglicized way. Fear not: If you have a French last name, we’re here to help put the flaveur into your pronunciation of it. Oh, and you’re not the only one curious about French last names and their meanings. In fact, according to the latest search data available, that query is searched for nearly 40,500 times per month.
Say bonjour to our list of popular and classic French last names with their meanings and phonetic spellings. Voilà!
Popular French Last Names
1. Lavigne
Pronunciation: La-veen-ye
Meaning: Vine.
2. Monet
Pronunciation: Mon-ay
Meaning: A form of the name Simon, meaning to be heard.
3. Blanchet
Pronunciation: Blan-shay
Meaning: Blanket or fair-haired person.
4. Garnier
Pronunciation: Gar-nee-yay
Meaning: Keeper of granary.
5. Moulin
Pronunciation: Moo-lan
Meaning: Mill/Miller.
6. Toussaint
Pronunciation: Too-san
Meaning: All saints.
7. Laurent
Pronunciation: Lor-onn
Meaning: Laurel, which is the name of a leaf powerful leaders wore in their crowns during ancient times.
8. Dupont
Pronunciation: Dew-pon
Meaning: Of the bridge.
9. Martin
Pronunciation: Mar-tan
Meaning: Derives from Mars, the Roman god of war.
10. Boucher
Pronunciation: Boo-shay
Meaning: Butcher.
11. Allard
Pronunciation: Al-arr
Meaning: Noble or hardy.
12. Chevrolet
Pronunciation: Shev-ro-lay
Meaning: Goatherder.
13. Moreau
Pronunciation: More-row
Meaning: Dark-skinned.
14. Corbin
Pronunciation: Cor-ban
Meaning: Little crow or raven.
15. Dubois
Pronunciation: Dew-bwah
Meaning: Of the forest.
16. Leroy
Pronunciation: Leer-wah
Meaning: The king.
17. Cartier
Pronunciation: Cart-ee-yay
Meaning: A carter or transporter of goods.
18. Duplantier
Pronunciation: Dew-plon-tee-yay
Meaning: Of the plantation or someone who lives near a plantation of trees.
19. Fournier
Pronunciation: Four-nee-yay
Meaning: Baker.
20. Beaufort
Pronunciation: Bow-four
Meaning: Beautiful or fair fortress.
21. Bonnet
Pronunciation: Bon-nay
Meaning: A person who makes or wears hats.
22. Rousseau
Pronunciation: Roo-so
Meaning: A red-haired person.
23. Lyon
Pronunciation: Lee-yon
Meaning: A person from the city of Lyon, France.
24. Granger
Pronunciation: Gran-jay
Meaning: Farm bailiff.
25. Fontaine
Pronunciation: Fon-ten
Meaning: Fountain.
26. Chastain
Pronunciation: Shas-tan
Meaning: From the chestnut tree.
27. Beaumont
Pronunciation: Bow-mon
Meaning: Fair mountain.
28. Dufort
Pronunciation: Dew-forr
Meaning: Of the fortress.
29. LaRue
Pronunciation: La-roo
Meaning: Of the street or of the road.
30. Renaud
Pronunciation: Ren-oh
Meaning: Rule.
31. Vernier
Pronunciation: Ver-nee-yay
Meaning: Near the alder tree.
32. Allemand
Pronunciation: Aa-le-mond
Meaning: German.
33. Couture
Pronunciation: Kou-tur
Meaning: Tailor.
34. Abadie
Pronunciation: Ah-bah-dee
Meaning: Abbey or family chapel.
35. Auclair
Pronunciation: Oh-clare
Meaning: Clear.
36. Bassett
Pronunciation: Bass-set
Meaning: Of lowly origin.
37. Archambeau
Pronunciation: Are-shem-bow
Meaning: Bold or daring.
38. Adrien
Pronunciation: Aa-dree-ehn
Meaning: Rich or dark.
39. Aguillard
Pronunciation: Ag-gee-yah
Meaning: Needle.
40. Aries
Pronunciation: Air-Reese
Meaning: Constellation.
41. Abreo
Pronunciation: Aub-rio
Meaning: A wise counselor.
42. Alarie
Pronunciation: All-lar-ree
Meaning: All-powerful.
43. Barbier
Pronunciation: Bahr-bee-er
Meaning: Barber.
44. Baudelaire
Pronunciation: Bohd-l-air
Meaning: Small sword or dagger.
45. Cadieux
Pronunciation: Cad-jou
Meaning: Little fighter.
46. Abbe
Pronunciation: A-bey
Meaning: Head of the monastery.
47. Acord/Achard/Achart
Pronunciation: A-kord
Meaning: Edge of a sword.
48. Acy
Pronunciation: As-see
Meaning: Estate of Acius.
49. Agard
Pronunciation: Ag-gyar
Meaning: Edge of a sword, hardy, or bold.
50. Blondin
Pronunciation: Blon-da
Meaning: Blonde.
51. Blouin
Pronunciation: Blue-ah
Meaning: Blue or an unusually pale complexion.
52. Bloyer
Pronunciation: Bruh-yay
Meaning: Name for someone who separates the fibers of hemp or flax.
53. Bobier
Pronunciation: Boob-yay
Meaning: A stutterer or stammering.
54. Boche
Pronunciation: Bosh
Meaning: Cabbage head or square head.
55. Bodin
Pronunciation: Boo-dah-ng
Meaning: Shelter or one who brings news.
56. Bohen
Pronunciation: Boo-an
Meaning: Victorious.
57. Boileau
Pronunciation: Boy-loh
Meaning: To drink or water.
58. Boire
Pronunciation: Bwar
Meaning: To drink.
59. Bois
Pronunciation: Bwah
Meaning: Bush, shrub, or undergrowth.
60. Boisclair
Pronunciation: Bewh-glare
Meaning: Clear wood or light.
61. Boisseau
Pronunciation: Bweh-so
Meaning: Bushel or measure of grain.
62. Archambeau
Pronunciation: Ar-shom-boo
Meaning: Bold, daring.
63. Anouilh
Pronunciation: Ah-noo-ee
Meaning: Slow worm.
64. Barbeau
Pronunciation: Bar-bo
Meaning: A type of fish; fisherman.
65. Chalamet
Pronunciation: Shall-ah-may
Meaning: Reed; blowtorch.
66. Cellier
Pronunciation: Sell-yer
Meaning: Storeroom.
67. Castillon
Pronunciation: Kaast-ih-yohn
Meaning: Castle.
68. Chapdelaine
Pronunciation: Chaep-dih-lane
Meaning: Hooded cloak, cape, hat.
69. D’aureville
Pronunciation: Dor-vill-e
Meaning: Golden village.
70. Lambert
Pronunciation: LAM-bərt
Meaning: Land.
71. Tremblay
Pronunciation: Trem-blay
Meaning: Someone who lives near a group of Aspen trees.
French Phrases
Want to sound like a true French native? Check out these French phrases that will help you fit right in!
- Battre le fer pendant qu’il est chaud. (Strike the iron while it is hot.)
- Vouloir, c’est pouvoir. (To want to is to be able to.)
- Les murs ont des oreilles. (The walls have ears.)
- Tout est bien qui finit bien. (All’s well that ends well.)
- Au petit bonheur la chance. (To little happiness, luck.)
- Les chiens ne font pas des chats. (Dogs don’t make cats.)
- Donner sa langue au chat. (To give one’s tongue to the cat.)
- Se creuser la tête. (Rack one’s brains.)
