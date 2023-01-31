Your baby deserves a unique name that is timeless — so why not check out Latin names? While it’s hard to find a native Latin speaker these days (it is known as the “dead language,” after all), it was at one time a widespread language. It started in present-day Rome around 700 B.C. and spread throughout Italy, western and southern Europe, and then the central and coastal regions of Africa. For such an ancient language, it’s kind of cool to think that a number of phrases we still use today, such as ad hoc, alibi, carpe diem, alter ego, and so many more, are Latin.

So if you’ve got Latin roots, a love for language, or just looking for an extraordinary name, check out these Latin names. Adora, Darius, or Remus — no doubt your little one will stand out from the sea of Scarletts and Jaspers at their (future) school.

01 Adora This sweet name means “beloved” in Latin and is definitely perfect for your little bundle of love.

02 Allegra Your new baby is bound to bring you a lot of joy, making this elegant Latin name meaning “joy” damn near perfect. And heads up — it’s a rare name that’s never cracked the top 1,000 baby girl names, so it’s super unique.

03 Amadeus This is the first name of the world-famous composer Mozart, which feels like a great omen for your future little leader or musician. A powerful pick, it means “love of god.”

04 Augustine If you’re looking for a strong and traditional name, this Latin moniker that means “great” is a solid choice for your little man.

05 Aurora Once only thought of as the name of the Disney princess in Sleeping Beauty, Aurora — which means “dawn” — has shot up the popularity charts in recent years.

06 Beatrix This cool Latin name featured in the Harry Potter series means “voyager” or “traveler,” which is a great choice for your new little adventurer buddy.

07 Cara This elegant name is fitting for your baby girl since it means “darling” or “loved one.”

08 Cornelius This is a sophisticated name for your little boy that means “horn,” which can make a great choice for those who are music lovers — or like animals with horns, like elephants and, uh, unicorns.

09 Dante If you’re looking for a masculine name that will have everlasting cache, then Dante is the on for you. It’s actual meaning is “everlasting”.

10 Darius A masculine name that’s also a little playful, Darius means “possessing goodness,” which is a lovely choice for your good baby.

11 Delphia A variant of the name Delfina, this beautiful name means “dolphin.”

12 Horatio Looking for a name for your baby boy that’s timeless? Then this name that means “man of time” is just right for him.

13 Ignatia While this name might sound a little too old-fashioned, old-fashioned feminine names are in. Plus, it means “fiery one” — how bad*ss is that? You could always shorten it and call your daughter by the super-cool nickname “Iggy.”

14 Juno Made famous in the movie Juno, this name means “goddess of marriage and childbirth.”

15 Luna This name, full of celestial charm, means (not surprisingly) “moon.” Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, chose the name for their daughters. And, naturally, Harry Potter fans will associate it with one of the best characters: Luna Lovegood.

16 Maximilian Does this name sound very mighty to you? There’s a good reason for that since it means “greatest” — an excellent choice for your little G.O.A.T.

17 Nata Do you love the water? This charming girl’s name means “swimmer,” so it’s fitting for parents who can’t stay away from the pool or beach.

18 Nova Your baby is just the start of a new beginning, giving plenty of appeal to this unique name that literally means “new.”

19 Portia This pretty name has popped up in pop culture over the years — like actress Portia di Rossi or the character in Shakespeare’s The Merchant in Venice — and is due for a comeback.

20 Quintin If you’re a lover of the number five (or maybe expecting your fifth child), you might choose this cute yet regal-sounding boy’s name that means “fifth.”

21 Terrah If your new baby girl is an earth sign or you’re a nature lover, you’ll love this Latin name that means “the planet earth.”

22 Trenten Maybe you’re already set on the name Trent but would love to add a little length to it. Look no further than this majestic name, which means “gushing waters.”

23 Valentina This romantic name means “strength” and “health,” both traits any parent would want for their baby girl. Maybe that’s why Salma Hayek chose it for her daughter.

24 Vicenzio There’s something about “V” names that feel distinctive without any context, but the meaning of this name definitely adds to its appeal: “prevailing.”