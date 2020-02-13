mystical monikers

205+ Girls' Names Inspired By The Sweet Magic Of Disney

Perfect for your little princess.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Female Disney character names make whimsical baby names.
Getty/Scary Mommy

Remember when your little nugget was born? Wasn’t it just magical to see her little face for the first time? Not many moments compare to giving birth to a little princess and why not crown the moment by naming her after a Disney one? Every little girl holds a place a royalty in their parent’s hearts (sorry boys) but if the name Ariel, Belle, or Aurora aren’t doing it for you, Disney has millions of female characters you can choose from. Forget a baby book of names. Break out your favorite Disney movies and binge until you find the one you can imagine cheering for at a school play or ballet recital. Luckily we’ve done the heavy lifting (and binge-watching) for you.

RELATED: 15 Best Disney Toys To Keep Kids Living Their Most Magical Lives Right At Home

Over the years, there have been a lot of female Disney characters, from fairies to girls wandering Wonderland, and yes, princesses— all of which we’ve been watching nonstop thanks to Disney+ (now available for $6.99/month). If you’re trying to think of the perfect name for a daughter, pet, or new car (people name those, right?) and love Disney, you don’t need to look any further than your favorite movies and TV shows. In fact, if you consider going that route, you wouldn’t be the only one. According to the latest search data available, female Disney names are searched for nearly 2,500 times per month.

RELATED: 90+ Disney-Inspired Boys’ Names Perfect For Your Little Prince Charming

This might also be a good resource if you’re looking for a unique Disney Halloween costume and don’t want to be just one of many Jasmines, Moanas, or Ariels at the costume party. Why not go with Elena of Avalor or Collette from Ratatouille, instead? Be the Merida in a sea of Elsas, and while you’re at it, break the rules by going as ElastiGirl, maybe the only superhero who is also a mom in the Disney/Pixar universe.

From Sleeping Beauty to Tangled to Moana, to Frozen, here are female Disney characters‘ names that will help you find the perfect fit.

  1. Abby (Mallard) — Chicken Little
  2. Abigail (Gabble) — The Aristocats
  3. Adelaide — The Aristocats
  4. Adelia — The Little Mermaid
  5. Alana — The Little Mermaid
  6. Alcmene — Hercules
  7. Alice — Alice in Wonderland
  8. Amber — Sofia the First
  9. Amelia — Treasure Planet
  10. Anastasia (Tremaine) — Cinderella
  11. Anda — Brother Bear 2
  12. Anna — Frozen
  13. Annette — Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
  14. Andrina — The Little Mermaid
  15. Andromeda — Big City Greens
  16. Angie — Star vs. the Forces of Evil
  17. Angel — Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
  18. Angelique — Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  19. Anita (Radcliffe) — 101 Dalmatians
  20. April — House of Mouse
  21. Arabella — Arabella
  22. Ariel — The Little Mermaid
  23. Arista — The Little Mermaid
  24. Attina — The Little Mermaid
  25. Aquata — The Little Mermaid
  26. Audrey (the chicken) — Home on the Range
  27. Aurora — Sleeping Beauty
  28. Babette — Beauty and the Beast
  29. Bailey — Finding Dory
  30. Baylene — Dinosaur
  31. Belle — Beauty and the Beast
  32. Bentina — DuckTales
  33. Bianca — The Rescuers
  34. Bonnie — Zootopia
  35. Calliope — Tangled
  36. Caroline — Original Mickey Mouse Cast
  37. Charlotte — The Princess and the Frog
  38. Clara — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  39. Colette — Ratatouille

Disney/Pixar

  1. Daisy — Original Mickey Mouse Cast
  2. ElastiGirl — The Incredibles
  3. Elizabeth — Pirates of the Caribbean
  4. Ella — Cinderella
  5. Elsa — Frozen
  6. Emma — Cinderella
  7. Esmerelda — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  8. Evangeline — The Princess and the Frog
  9. Eve — WALL-E
  10. Faline — Bambi
  11. Finn — Star Wars
  12. Finley — Oz: The Great and Powerful
  13. Flora — Sleeping Beauty
  14. Georgette — Oliver & Company
  15. Giselle — Enchanted
  16. Grace — Home on the Range
  17. Harmony — Sing Me a Story With Belle
  18. Hazel — Donald Duck Cartoons
  19. Hera — Hercules
  20. Iris — Fantasia
  21. Isabel — Elena of Avalor
  22. Jade — Sofia the First
  23. Jane — Tarzan
  24. Jasmine — Aladdin
  25. June — Donald Duck Cartoons
  26. Kamala — Mira, Royal Detective
  27. Katrina — The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
  28. Kiara — The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
  29. Kida — Atlantis: The Lost Empire
  30. Kim — Kim Possible
  31. Kit — TaleSpin
  32. Lana — The Princess Diaries

Disney

  1. Laila — Sky High
  2. Laverne — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  3. Leah — Sleeping Beauty
  4. Leila — Sleeping Beauty
  5. Lilo — Lilo and Stitch
  6. Lily — Peter Pan
  7. Mae — Monsters, Inc.
  8. Marian — Robin Hood
  9. Mary — Mary Poppins
  10. Meena — Mira, Royal Detective
  11. Meg — Hercules
  12. Melinda — Mickey Mouse Cartoons
  13. Merida — Brave
  14. Mia — The Princess Diaries
  15. Mindy — Bolt
  16. Minnie — Original Mickey Mouse Cast
  17. Mira — Mira, Royal Detective
  18. Miranda — Sofia the First
  19. Mulan — Mulan
  20. Nala — The Lion King
  21. Natalie — Pete’s Dragon
  22. Narissa — Enchanted
  23. Nina — Nina Needs to Go!
  24. Olivia — The Great Mouse Detective
  25. Pearl — Finding Nemo
  26. Pinky — Mira, Royal Detective
  27. Priya — Mira, Royal Detective
  28. Penny — The Rescuers
  29. Rachel — Fantasia
  30. Robin — Robin Hood

Disney

  1. Rose — Sleeping Beauty
  2. Ruby — The Lady and the Tramp II
  3. Sarah — Treasure Planet
  4. Sashi — Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero
  5. Shanti — Mira, Royal Detective
  6. Shego — Kim Possible
  7. Shenzi — The Lion King
  8. Sofia — Sofia the First
  9. Stella — The Princess and the Frog
  10. Suri — Dinosaur
  11. Sylvia — An Extremely Goofy Movie
  12. Taffyta — Wreck-It Ralph
  13. Tanana — Brother Bear
  14. Thalia — Hercules
  1. Tiana — The Princess and the Frog
  2. Tillie — Silly Symphonies
  3. Tinkerbell — Peter Pan
  4. Tui — Moana
  5. Tuti — Amphibia
  6. Ursula — The Little Mermaid
  7. Vanellope — Wreck-It Ralph
  8. Vanessa — The Little Mermaid
  9. Violet — The Incredibles
  10. Vidia — Disney Fairies
  11. Vixey — The Fox and the Hound
  12. Wendy — Peter Pan
  13. Wilhelmina — Atlantis: The Lost Empire
  14. Willow — Pocahontas
  15. Winnie — Winnie the Pooh
  16. Yzma — The Emperor’s New Groove
  17. Zooey — Sofia the First

Names from Disney Channel

If you’ve seen all the Disney movies, odds are you’ve stumbled across Disney Channel too. Looking for more girl names to add to your baby list? We’ve compiled a list from some of Disney Channel’s most popular shows.

  1. Penny — The Proud Family
  2. LaCienega — The Proud Family
  3. Dijonay — The Proud Family
  4. Nubia — The Proud Family
  5. Zoey — The Proud Family
  6. Trudy — The Proud Family
  7. Jessie — Jessie
  8. Emma — Jessie
  9. Zuri — Jessie
  10. Ally — Austin & Ally
  11. Trish — Austin & Ally
  12. Liv — Liv and Maddie
  13. Maddie — Liv and Maddie
  14. CeCe — Shake It Up!
  15. Rocky — Shake It Up!
  16. Tinka — Shake It Up!
  17. Avery — Dog with a Blog
  18. Chloe — Dog with a Blog
  19. Ellen — Dog with a Blog
  20. Lindsay — Dog with a Blog
  21. Chyna — A.N.T. Farm
  22. Olive — A.N.T. Farm
  23. Lexi — A.N.T. Farm
  24. Lola — Camp Rock
  25. Chelsea — That’s So Raven/Raven’s Home
  26. Alana — That’s So Raven
  27. Keely — Phil of the Future
  28. Pim — Phil of the Future
  29. Taylor — Cow Belles
  30. Courtney — Cow Belles
  31. Chanel — The Cheetah Girls
  32. Maddie — The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
  33. Agnes — The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
  34. Sharpay — High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  35. Camille — Kim Possible
  36. Candace — Phineas and Ferb
  37. Isabella — Phineas and Ferb
  38. Pepper — Upside-Down Magic
  39. Haley — American Dragon: Jake Long
  40. Sally — Mike’s Super Short Show
  41. Casey — Life with Derek
  42. Gabriella — Christmas Again
  43. Daphne — Stuck in the Middle
  44. Acari — Kim Possible
  45. Adrena Lynn — Kim Possible
  46. Akute — Kim Possible
  47. Amelia — Kim Possible
  48. Athena — Kim Possible
  49. Bebe — Kim Possible
  50. Bonnie Rockwaller — Kim Possible
  51. Crystal — Kim Possible
  52. Debutante — Kim Possible
  53. Electronique — Kim Possible
  54. Fukushima — Kim Possible
  55. Nakasumi — Kim Possible
  56. Summer Gale — Kim Possible
  57. Toshimiru — Kim Possible
  58. Vinnie — Kim Possible
  59. Wanda Wong — Kim Possible
  60. Warmonga — Kim Possible
  61. Yori — Kim Possible
  62. Zita — Kim Possible
  63. Wendy Corduroy — Gravity Falls
  64. Mabel Pines — Gravity Falls
  65. Pacifica Northwest — Gravity Falls
  66. Alexis — Gravity Falls
  67. Tiffany — Gravity Falls
  68. Candy Chiu — Gravity Falls
  69. Carla McCorkle — Gravity Falls
  70. Caryn Pines — Gravity Falls
  71. Miley Stewart — Hannah Montana
  72. Lilly Truscott — Hannah Montana
  73. Amity (Blight) — The Owl House
  74. Camilia — The Owl House
  75. Skara — The Owl House
  76. Luz Noceda — The Owl House
  77. Boscha — The Owl House

This article was originally published on