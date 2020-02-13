205+ Girls' Names Inspired By The Sweet Magic Of Disney

Remember when your little nugget was born? Wasn’t it just magical to see her little face for the first time? Not many moments compare to giving birth to a little princess and why not crown the moment by naming her after a Disney one? Every little girl holds a place a royalty in their parent’s hearts (sorry boys) but if the name Ariel, Belle, or Aurora aren’t doing it for you, Disney has millions of female characters you can choose from. Forget a baby book of names. Break out your favorite Disney movies and binge until you find the one you can imagine cheering for at a school play or ballet recital. Luckily we’ve done the heavy lifting (and binge-watching) for you.

Over the years, there have been a lot of female Disney characters, from fairies to girls wandering Wonderland, and yes, princesses— all of which we’ve been watching nonstop thanks to Disney+ (now available for $6.99/month). If you’re trying to think of the perfect name for a daughter, pet, or new car (people name those, right?) and love Disney, you don’t need to look any further than your favorite movies and TV shows. In fact, if you consider going that route, you wouldn’t be the only one. According to the latest search data available, female Disney names are searched for nearly 2,500 times per month.

This might also be a good resource if you’re looking for a unique Disney Halloween costume and don’t want to be just one of many Jasmines, Moanas, or Ariels at the costume party. Why not go with Elena of Avalor or Collette from Ratatouille, instead? Be the Merida in a sea of Elsas, and while you’re at it, break the rules by going as ElastiGirl, maybe the only superhero who is also a mom in the Disney/Pixar universe.

From Sleeping Beauty to Tangled to Moana, to Frozen, here are female Disney characters‘ names that will help you find the perfect fit.

Abby (Mallard) — Chicken Little Abigail (Gabble) — The Aristocats Adelaide — The Aristocats Adelia — The Little Mermaid Alana — The Little Mermaid Alcmene — Hercules Alice — Alice in Wonderland Amber — Sofia the First Amelia — Treasure Planet Anastasia (Tremaine) — Cinderella Anda — Brother Bear 2 Anna — Frozen Annette — Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure Andrina — The Little Mermaid Andromeda — Big City Greens Angie — Star vs. the Forces of Evil Angel — Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure Angelique — Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas Anita (Radcliffe) — 101 Dalmatians April — House of Mouse Arabella — Arabella Ariel — The Little Mermaid Arista — The Little Mermaid Attina — The Little Mermaid Aquata — The Little Mermaid Audrey (the chicken) — Home on the Range Aurora — Sleeping Beauty Babette — Beauty and the Beast Bailey — Finding Dory Baylene — Dinosaur Belle — Beauty and the Beast Bentina — DuckTales Bianca — The Rescuers Bonnie — Zootopia Calliope — Tangled Caroline — Original Mickey Mouse Cast Charlotte — The Princess and the Frog Clara — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Colette — Ratatouille

Daisy — Original Mickey Mouse Cast ElastiGirl — The Incredibles Elizabeth — Pirates of the Caribbean Ella — Cinderella Elsa — Frozen Emma — Cinderella Esmerelda — The Hunchback of Notre Dame Evangeline — The Princess and the Frog Eve — WALL-E Faline — Bambi Finn — Star Wars Finley — Oz: The Great and Powerful Flora — Sleeping Beauty Georgette — Oliver & Company Giselle — Enchanted Grace — Home on the Range Harmony — Sing Me a Story With Belle Hazel — Donald Duck Cartoons Hera — Hercules Iris — Fantasia Isabel — Elena of Avalor Jade — Sofia the First Jane — Tarzan Jasmine — Aladdin June — Donald Duck Cartoons Kamala — Mira, Royal Detective Katrina — The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Kiara — The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Kida — Atlantis: The Lost Empire Kim — Kim Possible Kit — TaleSpin Lana — The Princess Diaries

Laila — Sky High Laverne — The Hunchback of Notre Dame Leah — Sleeping Beauty Leila — Sleeping Beauty Lilo — Lilo and Stitch Lily — Peter Pan Mae — Monsters, Inc. Marian — Robin Hood Mary — Mary Poppins Meena — Mira, Royal Detective Meg — Hercules Melinda — Mickey Mouse Cartoons Merida — Brave Mia — The Princess Diaries Mindy — Bolt Minnie — Original Mickey Mouse Cast Mira — Mira, Royal Detective Miranda — Sofia the First Mulan — Mulan Nala — The Lion King Natalie — Pete’s Dragon Narissa — Enchanted Nina — Nina Needs to Go! Olivia — The Great Mouse Detective Pearl — Finding Nemo Pinky — Mira, Royal Detective Priya — Mira, Royal Detective Penny — The Rescuers Rachel — Fantasia Robin — Robin Hood

Rose — Sleeping Beauty Ruby — The Lady and the Tramp II Sarah — Treasure Planet Sashi — Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero Shanti — Mira, Royal Detective Shego — Kim Possible Shenzi — The Lion King Sofia — Sofia the First Stella — The Princess and the Frog Suri — Dinosaur Sylvia — An Extremely Goofy Movie Taffyta — Wreck-It Ralph Tanana — Brother Bear Thalia — Hercules

Tiana — The Princess and the Frog Tillie — Silly Symphonies Tinkerbell — Peter Pan Tui — Moana Tuti — Amphibia Ursula — The Little Mermaid Vanellope — Wreck-It Ralph Vanessa — The Little Mermaid Violet — The Incredibles Vidia — Disney Fairies Vixey — The Fox and the Hound Wendy — Peter Pan Wilhelmina — Atlantis: The Lost Empire Willow — Pocahontas Winnie — Winnie the Pooh Yzma — The Emperor’s New Groove Zooey — Sofia the First

Names from Disney Channel

If you’ve seen all the Disney movies, odds are you’ve stumbled across Disney Channel too. Looking for more girl names to add to your baby list? We’ve compiled a list from some of Disney Channel’s most popular shows.

Penny — The Proud Family LaCienega — The Proud Family Dijonay — The Proud Family Nubia — The Proud Family Zoey — The Proud Family Trudy — The Proud Family Jessie — Jessie Emma — Jessie Zuri — Jessie Ally — Austin & Ally Trish — Austin & Ally Liv — Liv and Maddie Maddie — Liv and Maddie CeCe — Shake It Up! Rocky — Shake It Up! Tinka — Shake It Up! Avery — Dog with a Blog Chloe — Dog with a Blog Ellen — Dog with a Blog Lindsay — Dog with a Blog Chyna — A.N.T. Farm Olive — A.N.T. Farm Lexi — A.N.T. Farm Lola — Camp Rock Chelsea — That’s So Raven/Raven’s Home Alana — That’s So Raven Keely — Phil of the Future Pim — Phil of the Future Taylor — Cow Belles Courtney — Cow Belles Chanel — The Cheetah Girls Maddie — The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Agnes — The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Sharpay — High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3: Senior Year Camille — Kim Possible Candace — Phineas and Ferb Isabella — Phineas and Ferb Pepper — Upside-Down Magic Haley — American Dragon: Jake Long Sally — Mike’s Super Short Show Casey — Life with Derek Gabriella — Christmas Again Daphne — Stuck in the Middle Acari — Kim Possible Adrena Lynn — Kim Possible Akute — Kim Possible Amelia — Kim Possible Athena — Kim Possible Bebe — Kim Possible Bonnie Rockwaller — Kim Possible Crystal — Kim Possible Debutante — Kim Possible Electronique — Kim Possible Fukushima — Kim Possible Nakasumi — Kim Possible Summer Gale — Kim Possible Toshimiru — Kim Possible Vinnie — Kim Possible Wanda Wong — Kim Possible Warmonga — Kim Possible Yori — Kim Possible Zita — Kim Possible Wendy Corduroy — Gravity Falls Mabel Pines — Gravity Falls Pacifica Northwest — Gravity Falls Alexis — Gravity Falls Tiffany — Gravity Falls Candy Chiu — Gravity Falls Carla McCorkle — Gravity Falls Caryn Pines — Gravity Falls Miley Stewart — Hannah Montana Lilly Truscott — Hannah Montana Amity (Blight) — The Owl House Camilia — The Owl House Skara — The Owl House Luz Noceda — The Owl House Boscha — The Owl House