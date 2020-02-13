205+ Girls' Names Inspired By The Sweet Magic Of Disney
Perfect for your little princess.
Remember when your little nugget was born? Wasn’t it just magical to see her little face for the first time? Not many moments compare to giving birth to a little princess and why not crown the moment by naming her after a Disney one? Every little girl holds a place a royalty in their parent’s hearts (sorry boys) but if the name Ariel, Belle, or Aurora aren’t doing it for you, Disney has millions of female characters you can choose from. Forget a baby book of names. Break out your favorite Disney movies and binge until you find the one you can imagine cheering for at a school play or ballet recital. Luckily we’ve done the heavy lifting (and binge-watching) for you.
Over the years, there have been a lot of female Disney characters, from fairies to girls wandering Wonderland, and yes, princesses— all of which we’ve been watching nonstop thanks to Disney+ (now available for $6.99/month). If you’re trying to think of the perfect name for a daughter, pet, or new car (people name those, right?) and love Disney, you don’t need to look any further than your favorite movies and TV shows. In fact, if you consider going that route, you wouldn’t be the only one. According to the latest search data available, female Disney names are searched for nearly 2,500 times per month.
This might also be a good resource if you’re looking for a unique Disney Halloween costume and don’t want to be just one of many Jasmines, Moanas, or Ariels at the costume party. Why not go with Elena of Avalor or Collette from Ratatouille, instead? Be the Merida in a sea of Elsas, and while you’re at it, break the rules by going as ElastiGirl, maybe the only superhero who is also a mom in the Disney/Pixar universe.
From Sleeping Beauty to Tangled to Moana, to Frozen, here are female Disney characters‘ names that will help you find the perfect fit.
- Abby (Mallard) — Chicken Little
- Abigail (Gabble) — The Aristocats
- Adelaide — The Aristocats
- Adelia — The Little Mermaid
- Alana — The Little Mermaid
- Alcmene — Hercules
- Alice — Alice in Wonderland
- Amber — Sofia the First
- Amelia — Treasure Planet
- Anastasia (Tremaine) — Cinderella
- Anda — Brother Bear 2
- Anna — Frozen
- Annette — Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
- Andrina — The Little Mermaid
- Andromeda — Big City Greens
- Angie — Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- Angel — Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure
- Angelique — Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Anita (Radcliffe) — 101 Dalmatians
- April — House of Mouse
- Arabella — Arabella
- Ariel — The Little Mermaid
- Arista — The Little Mermaid
- Attina — The Little Mermaid
- Aquata — The Little Mermaid
- Audrey (the chicken) — Home on the Range
- Aurora — Sleeping Beauty
- Babette — Beauty and the Beast
- Bailey — Finding Dory
- Baylene — Dinosaur
- Belle — Beauty and the Beast
- Bentina — DuckTales
- Bianca — The Rescuers
- Bonnie — Zootopia
- Calliope — Tangled
- Caroline — Original Mickey Mouse Cast
- Charlotte — The Princess and the Frog
- Clara — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Colette — Ratatouille
- Daisy — Original Mickey Mouse Cast
- ElastiGirl — The Incredibles
- Elizabeth — Pirates of the Caribbean
- Ella — Cinderella
- Elsa — Frozen
- Emma — Cinderella
- Esmerelda — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Evangeline — The Princess and the Frog
- Eve — WALL-E
- Faline — Bambi
- Finn — Star Wars
- Finley — Oz: The Great and Powerful
- Flora — Sleeping Beauty
- Georgette — Oliver & Company
- Giselle — Enchanted
- Grace — Home on the Range
- Harmony — Sing Me a Story With Belle
- Hazel — Donald Duck Cartoons
- Hera — Hercules
- Iris — Fantasia
- Isabel — Elena of Avalor
- Jade — Sofia the First
- Jane — Tarzan
- Jasmine — Aladdin
- June — Donald Duck Cartoons
- Kamala — Mira, Royal Detective
- Katrina — The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
- Kiara — The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
- Kida — Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Kim — Kim Possible
- Kit — TaleSpin
- Lana — The Princess Diaries
- Laila — Sky High
- Laverne — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Leah — Sleeping Beauty
- Leila — Sleeping Beauty
- Lilo — Lilo and Stitch
- Lily — Peter Pan
- Mae — Monsters, Inc.
- Marian — Robin Hood
- Mary — Mary Poppins
- Meena — Mira, Royal Detective
- Meg — Hercules
- Melinda — Mickey Mouse Cartoons
- Merida — Brave
- Mia — The Princess Diaries
- Mindy — Bolt
- Minnie — Original Mickey Mouse Cast
- Mira — Mira, Royal Detective
- Miranda — Sofia the First
- Mulan — Mulan
- Nala — The Lion King
- Natalie — Pete’s Dragon
- Narissa — Enchanted
- Nina — Nina Needs to Go!
- Olivia — The Great Mouse Detective
- Pearl — Finding Nemo
- Pinky — Mira, Royal Detective
- Priya — Mira, Royal Detective
- Penny — The Rescuers
- Rachel — Fantasia
- Robin — Robin Hood
- Rose — Sleeping Beauty
- Ruby — The Lady and the Tramp II
- Sarah — Treasure Planet
- Sashi — Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero
- Shanti — Mira, Royal Detective
- Shego — Kim Possible
- Shenzi — The Lion King
- Sofia — Sofia the First
- Stella — The Princess and the Frog
- Suri — Dinosaur
- Sylvia — An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Taffyta — Wreck-It Ralph
- Tanana — Brother Bear
- Thalia — Hercules
- Tiana — The Princess and the Frog
- Tillie — Silly Symphonies
- Tinkerbell — Peter Pan
- Tui — Moana
- Tuti — Amphibia
- Ursula — The Little Mermaid
- Vanellope — Wreck-It Ralph
- Vanessa — The Little Mermaid
- Violet — The Incredibles
- Vidia — Disney Fairies
- Vixey — The Fox and the Hound
- Wendy — Peter Pan
- Wilhelmina — Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Willow — Pocahontas
- Winnie — Winnie the Pooh
- Yzma — The Emperor’s New Groove
- Zooey — Sofia the First
Names from Disney Channel
If you’ve seen all the Disney movies, odds are you’ve stumbled across Disney Channel too. Looking for more girl names to add to your baby list? We’ve compiled a list from some of Disney Channel’s most popular shows.
- Penny — The Proud Family
- LaCienega — The Proud Family
- Dijonay — The Proud Family
- Nubia — The Proud Family
- Zoey — The Proud Family
- Trudy — The Proud Family
- Jessie — Jessie
- Emma — Jessie
- Zuri — Jessie
- Ally — Austin & Ally
- Trish — Austin & Ally
- Liv — Liv and Maddie
- Maddie — Liv and Maddie
- CeCe — Shake It Up!
- Rocky — Shake It Up!
- Tinka — Shake It Up!
- Avery — Dog with a Blog
- Chloe — Dog with a Blog
- Ellen — Dog with a Blog
- Lindsay — Dog with a Blog
- Chyna — A.N.T. Farm
- Olive — A.N.T. Farm
- Lexi — A.N.T. Farm
- Lola — Camp Rock
- Chelsea — That’s So Raven/Raven’s Home
- Alana — That’s So Raven
- Keely — Phil of the Future
- Pim — Phil of the Future
- Taylor — Cow Belles
- Courtney — Cow Belles
- Chanel — The Cheetah Girls
- Maddie — The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
- Agnes — The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
- Sharpay — High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Camille — Kim Possible
- Candace — Phineas and Ferb
- Isabella — Phineas and Ferb
- Pepper — Upside-Down Magic
- Haley — American Dragon: Jake Long
- Sally — Mike’s Super Short Show
- Casey — Life with Derek
- Gabriella — Christmas Again
- Daphne — Stuck in the Middle
- Acari — Kim Possible
- Adrena Lynn — Kim Possible
- Akute — Kim Possible
- Amelia — Kim Possible
- Athena — Kim Possible
- Bebe — Kim Possible
- Bonnie Rockwaller — Kim Possible
- Crystal — Kim Possible
- Debutante — Kim Possible
- Electronique — Kim Possible
- Fukushima — Kim Possible
- Nakasumi — Kim Possible
- Summer Gale — Kim Possible
- Toshimiru — Kim Possible
- Vinnie — Kim Possible
- Wanda Wong — Kim Possible
- Warmonga — Kim Possible
- Yori — Kim Possible
- Zita — Kim Possible
- Wendy Corduroy — Gravity Falls
- Mabel Pines — Gravity Falls
- Pacifica Northwest — Gravity Falls
- Alexis — Gravity Falls
- Tiffany — Gravity Falls
- Candy Chiu — Gravity Falls
- Carla McCorkle — Gravity Falls
- Caryn Pines — Gravity Falls
- Miley Stewart — Hannah Montana
- Lilly Truscott — Hannah Montana
- Amity (Blight) — The Owl House
- Camilia — The Owl House
- Skara — The Owl House
- Luz Noceda — The Owl House
- Boscha — The Owl House
