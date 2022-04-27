Expectant parents will find themselves asking a lot of questions before their little one’s birth, but one of the more fun topics of conversation will be what to name your baby once they have made their official debut. And while some parents may choose to look to pop culture for inspiration, others may prefer the more traditional route. Of course, there are a wide variety of great choices out there to select from, though one option that has proven to be highly popular for little girls over the last several decades is the name Emily. It would be considered quite rare (if not impossible) to find someone who doesn’t know at least one person — or even multiple people — named Emily. But as popular as the name may be, there’s a lot you may not know about it.

Meaning & Origin

The name Emily comes from the Latin family name Aemilia and is commonly linked to the Latin word “aemulus,” which means rival or industrious and hardworking. It is also the feminine version of the name Emil. As far as its popularity goes, Emily has served as a tried and true name among many families throughout the last several decades.

According to the Social Security Administration, Emily ranked as the No. 1 name for baby girls in America from 1996 through 2007. In fact, 2007 proved to be the name’s most popular year to date. The number of births with the name Emily hit a record of 19,358, which factors out to be 0.915 percent of total female births that happened that year. And while the name has seen a slight drop in the rankings since then, it remained in the Top 12 until 2020, when it jumped to No. 18 in the chart.

Variations of the Name Emily

Emily has also been used in various languages throughout the years, which means it has many variations to consider, ranging from Danish and Polish to Hungarian and Swedish, and so many more options in between. Provided below are a few examples of these variations to the name and their regions of origin.

Aemilia (Latin) Aemiliana (Latin) Aemilianus (Latin) Aemilius (Latin) Aimil (Scottish Gaelic) Aimilios (Greek) Ái My (Vietnamese) Amilia (English) Eemeli (Finnish) Eemi (Finnish) Eemil (Finnish) Eimíle (Irish) Em (English) Emalee (English) Emelie (Swedish) Emely (English) Emiel (Dutch) Emil (Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, English, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Macedonian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovene, Swedish) Émile (French) Emilee (English) Emili (Catalan) Emili (Hebrew, Hungarian) Emília (Hungarian, Portuguese, Slovak) Emilía (Icelandic) Emilia (Bulgarian, Danish, English, Finnish, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Spanish, Swedish) Emilian (Polish, Romanian) Emiliana (Italian, Portuguese, Spanish) Emiliano (Italian, Spanish) Émilie (French) Emílie (Czech) Emilie (Danish, German, Norwegian, Swedish) Émilien (French) Émilienne (French) Emīlija (Latvian) Emilija (Croatian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Serbian, Slovene) Emílio (Portuguese) Emilio (Italian, Spanish) Emilios (Greek) Emilis (Lithuanian) Emiliya (Bulgarian) Emīlija (Latvian) Emily (English) Emlyn (Welsh) Emmi (Finnish) Emmie (English) Emmy (English, French) Emy (French) Milja (Finnish) Mille (Danish, Norwegian, Swedish) Millie (English) Milly (English, Norwegian, Swedish) Yemelyan (Russian)

Nicknames for Emily

Though Emily would serve as your child’s official, legal name, it’s common for kids (and even adults) to go by a nickname. Sometimes they are tied to some sort of joke or funny story, but other times they stem from the name itself. Here are a few options you’d have to work with if you were to choose the name Emily.