You’ve probably read the top 10 most popular names given to new babies in the U.S. last year. But unless you’re a real baby name nerd, you may not have scrolled through the entirety of the Social Security Administration’s massive report on the 1,000 most popular names for boys and girls in 2024. Well, fear not: We did so you don’t have to. A few interesting trends emerged, from rhinestone cowboy names to modern, new virtue names. And there’s another category of name rising up the charts that baby name experts are calling safe haven names.

Safe haven names are all words that signify a secure, serene, or natural sanctuary, a shelter from the crazy storm of life. Whether they’re real places — think River, Meadow, and Ocean — or more conceptual (Haven or Dream, for example), these names all sound like a soft place to land.

Eden

Who wouldn’t feel safe in a lush garden with plenty to eat, where nothing bad can happen? Eden has been steadily rising in popularity since 1986, when it first appeared in the top 1,000 baby names. As of 2024, it’s sitting high and mighty in spot #72, having been given to 659 boys and more than 3,000 girls last year.

Dream

This sounds like a celeb baby name to be sure, but Dream was still given to nearly 850 baby girls last year. It definitely has an ethereal, otherworldly quality to it. It’s not the kind of name that will be for everybody, but if it fits your family, we say go for it.

Forest

Forest and Forrest are both in the top 1,000 most popular baby names of 2024, with a combined total of 1,149 baby boys receiving the name. This is a lovely option if you want a strong, nature-inspired name for your little guy.

Haven

You’re probably no stranger to the Heavens and Neveahs of the world, but Haven feels like the nonreligious, more unique take on the name. Haven is actually the 201st most popular baby name of 2024, which is a lot higher on the charts than I think most of us would guess.

Meadow

This is such a pretty “safe haven” option for a baby girl; in fact, it was given to 946 newborns just last year. It jumped up 24 spots on the popularity charts from 2023 to 2024, which isn’t a major shift, but a continuation of Meadow’s trend upward — it has been steadily rising since 2017.

More Safe Haven Baby Names

Arcadia — “place of peace and contentment”

Avalon — “island of apples”

Bliss — “joy, cheer, intense happiness”

Cove — “small coastal inlet” or “bold, courageous”

Delta — “island at the mouth of the river”

Ford — “river crossing”

Foster — “keeper of the forest”

Glen — “a narrow valley”

Harbor — “a sheltered port”

Heaven — “dwelling place of God”

Isla — “island”

Lake — “body of water”

Leland — “meadow land”

Loch — “lake”

Ocean — “sea”

River — “a flowing body of water”

Shiloh — “tranquil”

Solace — “a source of relief or consolation”

If you want your baby to feel at peace no matter where they are, giving them the gift of a safe haven name can remind them that they’re always safe and cared for.