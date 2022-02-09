75 Gnarly Baby Name Ideas For Your Future Surfing Legend

Surfer names are all the rage for beach-loving families who never want to leave the water. Just think about it — sun, sand, crystal clear waters, and your favorite surfboard. What more could you want? It makes sense to give your baby a surf-inspired name if you’re someone who either spends a lot of time surfing or has high hopes that your baby will.

The beauty of something like surfer names is that there are a lot of ways you can think about this. You can draw inspiration from some of the most iconic surfers who have ever ridden the waves — both men and women — and use their first or last names to bestow upon your own bundle of joy. Kelly Slater is one of the most famous surfers in history, and both his first and last name could work for your little shredder. Then there are surfers in pop culture. We love a good baby name based on a fictional character, and you can do that with your fave fictional surfer or surfing spot. No one ever said your baby’s name had to be based in reality.

But beyond that, you can also think about some popular surfing beaches. If you’re a surf fanatic who has a go-to beach, consider using that place as a name for your baby. If you and your partner have any special memories from a beach, this is also a great way to incorporate that into your baby name! It doesn’t always have to be literal, though — you can take the name of the beach and spin it so that it works. And yet another way to think about how to name your surfer baby is just to immerse yourself in all things water and beach. Ocean or Oceana makes a lovely, surf-tastic name for a baby.

When it comes time to name your baby, you can, of course, find inspiration anywhere — or just pick a name you like — but there’s something extra special about finding inspiration in something meaningful. If surfing is something you have beautiful memories tied to or has been a large part of your life, there are some amazing baby names that will bring your love of surfing to the newest member of your family. This will especially work well if you already consider yourself a surfing family and want to set your little one up for surf success.

Names Inspired by Famous Surfers

Kelly — Kelly Slater Layne — Layne Beachley Keely — Keely Andrew Malia — Malia Manuel, Malia Ward Bronte — Bronte Macauley Julian — Julian Wilson Miki — Miki Dora Declan — Declan Wyton Foster — Marvin Foster, Beau Foster Adrian — Adrian Buchan Slater — Kelly Slater Beau — Beau Foster Chase — Chase Lieder Cooper — Gene Cooper, Jodie Cooper, Bob Cooper Chapman — Chapman Cooper Laird — Laird Hamilton Taj — Taj Burrow Dane — Dane Kealoha, Dane Reynolds Alana — Alana Blanchard Chelsea — Chelsea Hedges, Chelsea Roett, Chelsea Tuach Frieda — Frieda Zamba Maya — Maya Gabeira Kirra — Kirra Pinkerton Italo — Italo Ferreira Lakey — Lakey Peterson Kanoa — Kanoa Igarashi Sage — Sage Erickson Keala — Keala Kennelly Eddie — Eddie Aikau Jordy — Jordy Smith

Names Inspired by Surfing in Pop Culture

Bodhi — character played by Patrick Swayze in 1991 cult classic Point Break (understanding of true nature) Oakley — popular surf brand and World Surf League partner (from the oak tree field) Sando — professional surfing character in Australian author Tim Winton’s Breath (defender of humanity) Nathaniel — a member of the surf gang in Point Break (given by God) Braxton — surname of surfing characters in Australian soap opera Home and Away (badger) Nani — the surfing sister from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (beauty, splendor) Tank — surfing penguin character in the 2007 animated film Surf’s Up Gidget — eponymous female character from the 1950s books-turned-movies Roxy — popular surf brand and professional circuit sponsor (dawn, bright) Spicoli — Jeff Spicoli, the beloved stoned surfer from Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Names Inspired by Popular Places for Surfing

Florian — Florianòpolis, Brazil (blossoming, flourishing) Bell — Bell’s Beach, one of the best surf peaks in Australia (beautiful, fair, lovely one) Maverick — legendary (and dangerous) Maverick’s, California (independent, nonconforming) Sebastian — from Florida’s Sebastian Inlet, as well as Spain’s San Sebastian (venerable or revered) Buxton — North Carolina city where Cape Hatteras Lighthouse surf spot is located (bowing stones) Byron — mellow surfing town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia (cowshed) Margaret — Margaret River Valley in Australia, also known as “The Box” (pearl) Marley — the name of popular surfing spots in both Malta (Europe) and Australia (from the boundary field or pleasant seaside meadow) Rincon — California’s Rincon, as well as a Puerto Rican town on the Caribbean Sea (corner) Hanalei — Hawaii’s Hanalei Bay, known for its overhead tubes and consistent waves (crescent bay or garland valley) Surin — Surin Beach in Phuket, Thailand (grape) Preta — Ponta Preta, meaning “black point,” is located in Maia, Cape Verde Tairā — Tairāwhiti, also known as Gisborne, a region on New Zealand’s North Island (peace) Folly — Folly Beach, South Carolina, a quirky coastal town and popular surf hangout (free-spirited or eccentric person) Ulu — Ulu Watu in Bali (rich and noble heritage; wolf power)

Names Inspired by Surfing and the Beach

Moana — Polynesian name meaning “deep ocean, sea” Onja — Malagasy name meaning “waves” Destin — Destin, Florida, a popular beach destination Cruz — Santa Cruz, a beach town on California’s Central coast Cove — gender-neutral English name meaning “small bay” Neptune — Roman god of the sea Seton — Seton Sands, a rocky beach in East Lothian, Scotland Koa — Hawaiian name meaning “warrior” Marina — Latin name meaning “from the sea” Lake — English name evocative of a body of water Finn — nature name evocative of the fins of sea creatures Ocean — nature name evocative of the sea Saylor — occupational name derived from sailor Sunny — nature name evocative of sunshine Nixie — German name meaning “water nymph” Summer — seasonal name evocative of the popular time of year for beachgoing Kai — Hawaiian name meaning “sea” Delta — nature name evocative of an area of low land formed when a river splits Isla — Scottish place-name meaning “island” Morwenna — Welsh name meaning “waves of the sea”