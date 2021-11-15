57 Kid-Friendly Robot Jokes That Will Reboot Your Sense Of Humor

Do you have a STEM-lovin’ kid at home? If so, you’re probably no stranger to talk of technology — and, if you’re anything like us, most of it passes right over your head. Who can keep up with it anymore? New machines roll out every week. It’s enough to make anyone’s head spin. It’s for that reason that we’ve brought you a collection of family-friendly robot humor to impress your tech-savvy kid. Robot jokes abound on the internet, and we’ve rounded up the very best of them for your reading pleasure.
Did you ever think when you were growing up that you’d have access to robots at your fingertips? It seemed like a pipe dream then, but now, we’ve got Alexa, Siri, and Google to do our bidding any time of day or night. We’ve got Wi-Fi in our cars and technology that will soon allow us to sit back and take a nap at the wheel. We’ve got programmable thermostats, lights, alarms, TVs, washing machines, and dishwashers. We’ve got robot vacuums and robot mops. Heck, we’ve even got Wi-Fi-equipped refrigerators. With the sound of our voice or a few taps on our smart devices, we can have food delivered to our doorstep, Netflix queued up on the TV, and the lights dimmed to create a cozy, relaxing space. Pretty soon, someone will invent a contraption that pours our wine. We won’t even need to lift a finger to engineer the perfect night spent vegetating on the couch.
We may not understand the ins and outs of the technology that powers almost every aspect of our lives, but we can certainly appreciate the perks. Below, you’ll find a whole bunch of rib-tickling robot jokes and robot puns. And if your science-minded kid can’t get enough, check out our collection of FREE robot coloring pages and a roundup of robot gifts.
Ready for the jokes? Let’s get started.
Robot Jokes and Puns
- What did the robot say to the man he had just met?
“I am robot.”
- What do you call a robot that always runs into walls?
Wall-E.
- What do doggy robots do?
They byte.
- What happens to robots after they go defunct?
They rust in peace.
- What is a robot’s favorite band?
Metal-lica
- Why did the robot chicken cross the road?
He was programmed to.
- Why did the robot fail his exam?
He was a bit rusty.
- How do robots eat salsa?
With micro-chips.
- What do robots wear in winter?
Re-boots.
- What is a robot’s favorite dance?
The Roomba.
- How do robots exercise?
Circuit training.
- Where did the robot go on vacation?
Bots-wana.
- What is a baby robot’s first word?
Data.
- Why did the robot fall in love with the magnet?
They couldn’t resist their magnetic attraction.
- Why do robots make bad teachers?
They just drone on and on.
- Why did the robot need counseling?
He bot-tled up his emotions.
- What do you call a robot that likes to row?
A row-bot.
- How do robots pay for things?
With cache, of course!
- What did the robot say to his crush?
“I like you a bot.”
- What is the name of Optimus Prime’s wife?
Optimus Prim.
- Why did the robot sneeze?
She had a virus.
- Why are robots never lonely?
Because there R2 of them.
- Why did the robot go on vacation?
To recharge her batteries.
- What do you call it when two robots eat in a restaurant together?
A dinner data.
- Why did the robot take a train up the mountain?
He thought it would be a hard drive.
- What do robots read in book club?
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Wire.
- What did the robot’s friends say at his funeral?
“Rust in peace.”
- What do robots drink from?
A ro-bottle.
- What do you call a robot pirate?
Arrgghhh2-D2.
- What is a robot’s favorite movie?
Raiders of the Lost Spark.
- Why did the robot get so angry?
Everyone was pushing his buttons.
- Why did the robot have a hard time making friends?
He had a real chip on his shoulder.
- What is a robot’s favorite book?
Artificial Intelligence, written by Anne Droid.
- What is a robot’s favorite music genre?
Heavy Metal.
- What is a robot’s favorite song?
“Light My Wire.”
- Where do robots sit?
On their ro-bottoms.
- Where do robots go on holiday?
Wireland.
- Why did the robot get married?
He couldn’t resistor.
- What name should you never call a robot?
Rusty.
- What do you call a frozen droid?
An ice-borg.
- What kind of robot lives in Alaska?
Snow-bots.
- Why did the robot fall off his bike?
He hadn’t ridden in a while and was a little rusty.
- Why are robots never afraid?
They have nerves of steel.
- Why isn’t anyone scared of the robot dog?
His bark is worse than his byte.
- Why did the robot go to the bank?
He needed more cache.
- Why was the robot embarrassed?
He had software and hardware, but no underwear.
- Why was the robot dog itchy?
He had robo-ticks.
- How do robots eat pizza?
One byte at a time.
- What does a robot do at lunchtime?
It has a megabyte.
- What do you call a robot which drives a car?
A road-bot.
- What do you call a sad robot?
A woe-bot.
- How do robots drive fast?
They put their metal to the pedal.
- What sound do robot sheep make?
B-e-e-e-e-e-p…b-e-e-e-e-e-p.
- What do you call a robot that doesn’t use deodorant?
C3-BO.
- Did you hear about the writing robot who combined all the books ever written into one big novel?
It’s a long story.
- What is R2D2 short for?
Because it has little legs.
- Why did the robot go back to school?
Her skills were a little rusty.