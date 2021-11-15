57 Kid-Friendly Robot Jokes That Will Reboot Your Sense Of Humor

pinstock/Getty Images

Do you have a STEM-lovin’ kid at home? If so, you’re probably no stranger to talk of technology — and, if you’re anything like us, most of it passes right over your head. Who can keep up with it anymore? New machines roll out every week. It’s enough to make anyone’s head spin. It’s for that reason that we’ve brought you a collection of family-friendly robot humor to impress your tech-savvy kid. Robot jokes abound on the internet, and we’ve rounded up the very best of them for your reading pleasure.

Did you ever think when you were growing up that you’d have access to robots at your fingertips? It seemed like a pipe dream then, but now, we’ve got Alexa, Siri, and Google to do our bidding any time of day or night. We’ve got Wi-Fi in our cars and technology that will soon allow us to sit back and take a nap at the wheel. We’ve got programmable thermostats, lights, alarms, TVs, washing machines, and dishwashers. We’ve got robot vacuums and robot mops. Heck, we’ve even got Wi-Fi-equipped refrigerators. With the sound of our voice or a few taps on our smart devices, we can have food delivered to our doorstep, Netflix queued up on the TV, and the lights dimmed to create a cozy, relaxing space. Pretty soon, someone will invent a contraption that pours our wine. We won’t even need to lift a finger to engineer the perfect night spent vegetating on the couch.

We may not understand the ins and outs of the technology that powers almost every aspect of our lives, but we can certainly appreciate the perks. Below, you’ll find a whole bunch of rib-tickling robot jokes and robot puns. And if your science-minded kid can’t get enough, check out our collection of FREE robot coloring pages and a roundup of robot gifts.

Ready for the jokes? Let’s get started.

Robot Jokes and Puns