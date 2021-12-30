Ryan Reynolds & Betty White Flirting Is The Dose Of Sweetness You Need Today

Given the ~general state~ of things right now, everything feels kinda stressful and bad. But Betty White and Ryan Reynolds are here with the silly balm your soul likely needs right now, and it’s all thanks to White’s upcoming 100th birthday.

It’s true: America’s national treasure is turning 100 on January 17, so People is celebrating by making her its cover star this week. The magazine tapped White’s pals and co-stars from the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal to share a few words about everyone’s favorite funny lady, and White playfully dragged Reynolds for still pining for her all these years later.

Reynolds told the magazine he has been a fan of White’s “for as long as I can remember.” He added, “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.” He also joked that White is “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

White’s response? “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.” Ouch. Sick burn, Betty!

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021

Naturally, it seems Reynolds was not pleased — the actor issued a statement via his Twitter page, writing, “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.” LOL, oops. Guilty as charged, we guess.

All jokes aside, these two and their longstanding bond remains one of the purest, sweetest friendships on the planet, and we love that Reynolds is game to celebrate his pal every chance he gets — even if she mercilessly drags him in the process.

Back in 2020, Reynolds and Sandra Bullock joined forces for a hilarious birthday tribute in which they tried to prove who loves White more.

Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2020

The year prior, for White’s 97th birthday, Reynolds shared a photo of him and the Golden Girls star together and captioned the shot, “I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite 🎂.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what Reynolds has up his sleeve for her centennial birthday next month, but we have a feeling it will be epic. Also, Robert Redford, if you’re out there, please give Betty a call. We’re sure your wife won’t mind — after all, Blake Lively seems pretty cool with her husband’s undying love and devotion for queen Betty.