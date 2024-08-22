37 Amazon Purchases Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving In August 2024

August is a weird month — it’s still summer, technically, but it’s winding down and then suddenly school is two days away and you’re realizing your kids don’t have sneakers that fit because they’ve been wearing Crocs for eight weeks straight. And so you’ve probably been doing some frantic Amazon shopping lately. Who hasn’t? We’ve certainly been hitting the “add to cart” button around here. And so as we do every month, the Scary Mommy team is sharing our favorite purchases from the site, stuff we own ourselves and recommend from firsthand experience.

This month we were, yes, getting the kids ready for school — shoes included! — and adding a few pieces to our own wardrobes. But we also can’t leave summer behind without recommending a couple more beach and vacation bags, a tower fan, some kitchen essentials, and even a nice perfume to carry you from summer to fall. Also, caffeine delivery methods.

1. Darn Tough Women's Run No-Show Tab Ultra-Lightweight Running Sock

My brother-in-law gave me these socks for Christmas a few years ago (we do a budget present swap amongst the "kids" in my in-laws' fam every year), and I have never looked back. Yes, they are no-show (there is no way I will ever pull my socks up; I am a confirmed millennial... sorry, not sorry), and they are comfortable, padded, and make running so much more pleasant. Plus, they don't stink. I love them. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

2. TheraIce Headache Relief Cap

I'm a tension headache girlie, and I wanted something to help ease the pain while waiting for the ibuprofen to kick in. I keep my "headache hat" in the fridge at all times, and omg, it is SO soothing. The cold really helps make headaches more bearable, and the compression feels great, too. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle

3. Aloha Collection Tote Bag

I finally bought myself a new beach bag after years of using the same, very cute but very heavy one, and I am SO glad I did. This is lightweight, has a lot of pockets, and sand falls right off of it. Plus, you can rinse it off easily. It's cute enough to use as a carry-on, too. — Kate Auletta

4. Tabbeau Cherry Saffron Eau de Parfum

My algorithm is very aware that I'm a bit of a perfume fiend, so TikTok has been going on and on about dupes for Baccarat Rouge 540, one of the world's most well-regarded, unisex perfumes that goes for hundreds of dollars a bottle. This copycat (fun fact: you can't trademark scent) has a warm, sort-of-fruity, sort-of-spicy smell, with notes of cherry, saffron, and almonds. It's rich, long-lasting, and the perfect scent for summer turning into fall. — Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

5. K’lani Hair Tie Bracelets for Women

I've long used coil hair ties and still do, but I wanted something that would be firmer in my shorter hair. I did some Googling and bought these. You can wear them on your wrist as a bracelet or just leave one there to see if you need it throughout the day, and they don't stretch out, which I love. They're pricey, but I have a feeling they'll last. Plus, they come in a bunch of colors. — Kate Auletta

6. Dewenwils USB Rechargeable Book Light

I can't tell you how many book lights I've bought over the years that are just, frankly, garbage. What I like about this one is the fact that the lamp itself swivels, so you can adjust as you read without moving the entire light. But even without swiveling, the field of light (which is adjustable) is pretty good. Best of all: It's rechargeable. Just pop off the top bit, and you'll find a USB. No batteries (or trips to the store for batteries) required. — Jamie Kenney

7. Staub Multifunction Spatula Spoon

Yes, I’ve officially reached the age where I have a favorite spoon. But this two-in-one by Staub is so functional! The tip is hard enough to break up meat but won’t scratch your pan or skillet, and you can go straight from stirring and scraping to serving. Plus, as this type of tool goes, I like the aesthetics of the acacia wood handle and black matte silicone. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle

8. Flex Plant+ Menstrual Discs

After Tampongate, I, too, decided I should probably throw away the Tampax for good. But when I tried menstrual cups in the past, they just never fit quite right. These little discs are easy to use, and after trying them a few times, I figured out how to get them in there just right so there's no spotting. And yay, no weird chemicals! — Katie McPherson

9. Lego Brick Gel Pens

I'm a sucker for a fun pen, and these look cute, write great, click together in a nice little tidy stack, and connect with the rest of the Lego system, so if you wanted, you could build on them. I gave some to my kids, but they weren't for my kids, ya know? — Jamie Kenney

10. X-Large Bogg Bag

OK, I finally gave in to the hype and got the viral Bogg Bag. And I was not at all disappointed. I love the design and that it stands up on its own — I often travel by car on weekends, and this is the perfect weekend bag to just toss all of your random stuff in! I think it's a little heavy/bulky for a beach bag, but I have used it for tons and tons of other stuff. I'm a convert. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

11. Cutluxe Chef Knife Set

When I got married *mumble mumble* years ago, my mother-in-law gave me a really fancy set of knives. Over the years, sadly, a couple of them have been damaged. Even more sadly, I can't justify replacing them: I can't use just any knives after years of good ones. But I picked up this set, and I'm super impressed with the quality. They're sturdy and very, very sharp. — Jamie Kenney

12. Mesh Laundry Bags

I'm a boxer (not the legit kind, the once-a-week, huffing and puffing as I go kind), and I always throw my sweaty, disgusting hand wraps in the washer as soon as I get home. But being that they're like five feet long, they tangle up easily. I handwashed them for a bit, but when I'd forget and then not have clean wraps ready for class. That was no good either. So, yeah, now I have laundry bags, and that's that. They're large enough to fit a few of my bras in each one, too, because I know I should've been washing them that way all this time anyway. — Katie McPherson

13. Phoera Foundation, 2-Pack

I rarely wear full-coverage foundation, but there are occasions when I feel like it’s definitely called for. However, I have long struggled to find a lasting, full-coverage foundation that I love. Then I stumbled across this one. It’s a little too heavy for my taste for an everyday foundation, but it’s my go-to for special occasions or any time I want a more finished look that actually stays put. Plus, you honestly cannot beat the price of two bottles for under 20 bucks! — Julie Sprankles

14. Reveka Magnesium Soap

I've been trying to cut back on my plastic use, and these soap bars are the perfect replacement for my bottles of body wash. I love the fresh mint smell and how soft it makes my skin feel. And each bar is HUGE and lasts forever. — Sarah Aswell

15. Zeagoo Women’s High Neck Tank Tops

I WFH and don't need office clothes, but I do have a professional event coming up that I'd like to dress nicely for. These tanks are affordable, come in a set of two, and pair perfectly with my wide-leg trousers. They're thin and breathable without being see-through, and very stretchy/comfy. — Katie McPherson

16. Dream Pairs Girls Tennis Shoes

My daughter is starting kindergarten this month, and I worried about how her sneakers would hold up. Not only during the school day, but on the playground, gym class, etc. These are great and, so far, the only shoes she wants to wear because they're so comfy. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

17. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

My sister-in-law grabbed me a bottle of this last summer on a trip to Paris, and this is my first re-order (which I did as soon as I realized I only had a few pumps left). This is a great finishing product for hair, body, and face to provide and lock in moisture. Definitely a must-have, especially as the humidity starts to break and the weather turns drier. — Jamie Kenney

18. Cosy Pyro Workout Tanks

It has been such a hot summer that I just felt like I was dying every time I worked out in a regular cotton T-shirt. These poly-rayon blend tank tops are super lightweight, and the oversized armholes and open back give you a nice little breeze. I wear a long-line sports bra so that there isn’t a ton of skin showing on my sides. I also sized up for a loose fit so I could wear this to the gym, over a bathing suit at the beach, or just to bed. — Julie Sprankles

19. Ohuhu Brush Tip Markers

One of the true pains of parenthood is having 8,000 different markets everywhere, all mismatched and floating around, many of them dead. I got this set of Ohuhu brush tip markers, and everyone in the family loves them. My daughter loves the variety of colors and the quality; I love that they come in a really neat pouch (and that I can throw away our other mess of old markers once and for all). — Sarah Aswell

20. Tanner’s Tasty Paste, Vanilla Bing Flavor

A couple of years ago, we were going through a phase where my child refused to use any toothpaste. We tried one million different flavors before finally settling on this one. I personally find the idea of vanilla-ice-cream-flavored toothpaste objectively repulsive — there's chocolate, too! and orange creamsicle! — but the important thing is that she loves it, and she'll actually brush her teeth, and I don't know what I'll do if Amazon ever stops carrying it. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

21. Shapermint All Day Every Day Shaper Shorts

I can't get through summer without a real good shaping garment, and this one checks all of the boxes while still managing to be comfortable. It smooths out my tummy and thighs without being too tight or hot. — Sarah Aswell

22. Ayla & Co. Women’s Adjustable Belt Bag

I brought this bag as my personal item for our recent vacation, and it was literally perfect. I love the structure of the bag. It's sturdy and firm, so none of my stuff isn't going to fall out if I accidentally forget to zip it. It fits so much stuff (wallet, keys, phone, a pack of wipes, etc.) without feeling bulky. — Katie Garrity

23. Zevo Flying Insect Trap

This is one of those product that make you wonder how you ever survived without it. I live in the South, where it is very buggy. Whenever we take our dogs out in the afternoon or evening, one zillion gnats, no-see-ums, and god knows what else zoom in as soon as we open the door. We also tend to get fruit flies every summer. But with these genius plug-in traps, we’ve noticed a massive difference! And we love that the design hides all of their little carcasses (just be forewarned — you’ll be shocked the first time you change the filter). — Julie Sprankles

24. Norwex Mop Set

I was so sick of buying cheap plastic mops at the store that lasted under a year and didn't work well. When I tried the Norwex mop, it actually felt almost fun to clean my floors. Both the wet and dry mop attachments work wonders, and you don't really even need to use soap, just water, when mopping the kitchen floor. It's big, sturdy, and feels like it will outlast the apocalypse. This is an instance where spending extra money to get something that lasts is the smart move. — Sarah Aswell

25. Death Wish Coffee Co. Coffee

My husband and I are a little bit snobby when it comes to our coffee. We discovered Death Wish, and our minds were blown. The dark roast is a favorite in our house, but do not count out their other roasts. They also make their coffee in capsules if you're a single-service kind of coffee drinker. — Katie Garrity

26. Ground Up Bluey & Bingo Toddler Girls Slip-On Sneakers

When we're running late (always), I cannot deal with my kids taking an eon to get their shoes on. Even velcro shoes can sometimes take too long. These slip-on shoes have been one of our favorites when we're on the go. Plus, it's Bluey! — Katie Garrity

27. PatPat Disney Princess Girls Romper

I recently discovered PatPat clothing for kids, and it's a treasure trove of cuteness. If your kid is Disney princess obsessed, they have plenty of variety, like this Rapunzel romper. — Katie Garrity

28. Overnight Blowout Curler Rods

Yes, you look absolutely ridiculous. But you know what? They work. As someone with straight-but-wavy-but-not hair, it takes all the stress out of styling it in the morning. It's also a great way to keep it off you during hot summer nights without waking up with creases from your hair elastic. — Megan LeCreta, Associate Editor, News & Social

29. Lasko Pinnacle 40” Tower Fan

Our bedroom gets hot. Like, strip naked in the middle of the night hot. We got one of these tower fans, and I’ve noticed a considerable difference in the temperature of our room. There's also an air filter for hair and dust, which I swear has helped me wake up not so stuffed up. — Katie Garrity

30. Salt & Stone Deodorant

I've never been a smelly person, but I noticed when I am working out, I now stink like onions. I like using natural deodorants, and on a whim, I decided to give this one a try. It works — I never smell anymore, and the scent is really pretty, like a Jo Malone perfume. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

31. MyChelle Light/Medium 3-in-1 Super Serum

Whenever I don't feel like wearing makeup but desperately need to look a little fresher, I wash my face and apply this serum. It helps me look more awake, covers up any weird scabs or zits, and also protects me from the big, bad sun. — Katie Garrity

32. Stnky Laundry Bags

I’m not the type to do laundry while traveling. I typically take enough clothes for each day so that I can avoid having to wash anything because, honestly, who wants to do chores on vacation? But I need something to keep my dirty and clean clothes separate, and these bags are really practical — you can use them to sort, store, carry, wash, and dry clothes and other gear. They’re also really pretty, which I know is a weird thing to say about a laundry bag (it’s true, though; the fabric is so nice). I love that the outer layer locks in odors and mustiness, and it’s super convenient to just flip it inside out to wash and dry your clothes in the bag. — Julie Sprankles

33. Settlers of Catan Junior

My kid loves board games, and I love playing them with her, but you can only play Clue so many times and Candy Land drives me nuts. So, every so often, we freshen up our collection. I opted for Catan Junior because I never learned to play Catan proper, and I have a slight problem with many tabletop games for adults where somebody tries to explain how to play and my brain just processes it as white noise. (What can I say, card games are more my speed.) It was an absolutely perfect way for my kid to learn the basics of the game... and also for me to pick them up, too. — Kelly Faircloth

34. KissYan Beaded Gemstone Necklace for Women

I'm wearing this necklace as I type this because I think I've worn it every single day since I ordered it from Amazon. It's so cute, easy to put on by myself, and goes with pretty much anything since it's so colorful. I love to layer this with some daintier gold necklaces. — Katie Garrity

35. Sky Valley Green Sriracha Sauce

We are a sriracha-loving family, but we usually stick to the OG red stuff — or we did until we discovered Sky Valley’s Green Sriracha Sauce. It still brings the heat (although I don’t feel like it’s quite as fiery, which is good because I’d definitely crash and burn on Hot Ones), and it has a full-bodied zestiness that is *chef’s kiss.* — Julie Sprankles

36. 76-Piece Self-Adhesive Chenille Letters Patches

My daughter's backpack looked so plain with just some pink and purple tie-dye, so I decided to order these adhesive patches to add some flair. There are so many fun patches to choose from, including letters, numbers, rainbows, palm trees, and more. I can't wait to use these patches on more stuff like toiletry bags and pencil cases. — Katie Garrity

37. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

I really love my little 2 p.m. iced coffee treat, but I don’t love adding up how much it costs per week. So, I finally ordered myself a pitcher to make my own. The trick now is going to be limiting myself to one cup per day so that I don’t give myself heart palpitations. Wish me luck! — Kelly Faircloth

Happy shopping!