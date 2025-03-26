We’ve entered that window of year where the weather giveth... and the weather taketh away. From stunning 70-degree days when it feels like spring has arrived in all her glory back to frigid temps and blustery winds, it’s hard to anticipate what each day may hold. And that’s certainly evident in the Amazon finds that Scary Mommy editors have added to cart this month. Crafting, vacation planning, cooking, gifting, renovating — we’re doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that to keep ourselves busy until the season evens out.

So, whether you’re still hunkered down in winter mode or ready to come out of your homebody hibernation, you’ll find something in this list to suit your mood.

1. Pet Teezer Deshedding Brush

“I have a Great Pyrenees mix, and she sheds... so damn much. The upkeep is no joke, but one thing that really helps keep the hair at bay is a good de-shedding tool!” — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

2. Spicology Rub Collection

"My brother is notoriously hard to shop for, which is why I was so thrilled to find this gourmet spice sampler from Spicology. I love the cute names, the label design, and the packaging. And the spice blends are super fun and different. While I didn't get to use them before gifting, he reports that they are great — he especially liked the Korean BBQ blend." — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

3. 2-in-1 Retractable Apple Charger

"We're a total Apple household, and there are cords everywhere, especially in our kitchen. I hate seeing wires all over the place, so when I saw this on Instagram, I knew I had to try it. It's awesome: You can charge multiple devices — Apple watches, iPads, phones — at once, and they have plugs for every era of device. It's genius." — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

4. Newton Baby Crib Mattress

“My sister is expecting her first, and I splurged! This crib mattress is well-worth the price tag. Newton has the only crib mattress on the market with a Wovenaire breathe-thru core with patented technology to ensure optimal breathability, reducing the risk of suffocation and overheating.” — Katie Garrity

5. Posca Marker Set

“My youngest daughter is obsessed with drawing and art. When she got her hands on these markers, she was up and running. I love the bright colors and the design; my daughter loves how she can use them on such a wide range of projects. The box claims you can use them on over 50 surfaces, and I think we are approaching that number!” — Sarah Aswell

6. Women's Adjustable Double Buckle Sandals

"I saw a pair of sandals like this for a much higher price tag online, and I knew Amazon could dupe them for less. They require a little breaking in (the thick soles are stiff), but they're still comfortable. I love how they look with girly sundresses and jean shorts." — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

7. Earth Rated Pet Grooming Wipes

"If there is even the tiniest puddle in our yard, our dog Mako makes a beeline for it... then promptly comes stomping back inside with muddy paws. We keep these by the door so we can easily grab a few and wipe her down before she tracks crud all through the house. We have the white tea and basil ones, and they smell amazing. We love how gentle but effective they are. Will definitely be trying other products from this brand!" — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

8. Cream Green Oushak Rug

"We just redid our house, and I gained a home office. Because I live with all boys, I wanted a preppy little space all to myself. So I leaned into the pastels and got a minty-colored couch and added this rug to complete my room. It's darling." — Kate Auletta

9. B.box Snackbox

"My daughter loves having an apple for a snack at school, but snack boxes typically can't fit one. Enter: B.box! The top of the snack box gas a silicone stretch seal with a groove to fit bigger snacks — like my daughter's beloved Granny Smiths!" — Katie Garrity

10. Teton Camping Blanket

“We are headed into spring camping season, which is a big deal here in Montana. I was on the search for a blanket that was big and warm enough to pair with my camping air mattress but rugged enough not to get ruined by the great outdoors. This was the winner, and it checks all of my boxes. I love the colors and designs they offer, too.” — Sarah Aswell

11. Yoto Card Case

"My son listens to a Yoto story to fall asleep at bedtime, but he kept losing the cards in his blankets. This little case is easy enough for him to put his cards in and take out just the one he wants. When I gave it to him, he kept saying, 'Where did you find this, Mama? I love it.'" — Katie McPherson

12. Avkara Inflatable Portable Lounger Beach Chair

"I can not overstate how handy this little 'Earth Lounger' is! We keep it in the car, and I've already broken it out for the beach, a birthday party, and a ball game. It's simple but genius: A large inflatable backrest is attached to an oversized mat (that can support up to 350 pounds), so you always have something to sit on that actually offers great back support." — Julie Sprankles

13. Decorative Monkey Bowl

"I'm a sucker and was targeted for this. It's totally funny and holds our keys by our door. It was an impulse purchase I'm glad I made." — Kate Auletta

14. Canal Toys Photo Creator Instant Print Camera

"Kids like instant gratification, and this instant print camera with thermal paper is seriously the best for the budding photographer in your life." — Katie Garrity

15. Tamalitoz by Sugarox Popcorn

"When I got this popcorn, I was very, very wary. It just seemed like too much going on: kettle corn, lime juice, chilies, blood oranges?? Then I tasted it, and it was just so good. I am obsessed with this sweet, salty, spicy snack now and refer to it as my 'little treat.' I also hide it from my kids." — Sarah Aswell

16. Niidor Adhesive Bra

"I went to a wedding in Mexico last month and packed a lot of strappy sundresses and a backless one for the big event. This bra is so sticky; it didn't budge through the sweat and dancing, but it also was never uncomfortable. I'm actually a board member of the itty bitty titty committee, so being able to clip this in the middle for a little extra push-up was so clutch. The reviews say it's a winner for big boobs, too." — Katie McPherson

17. Uni-Ball Zento Gel Ink Rollerball Pens

"You can never have too many good pens, and honestly, these were just too pretty to pass up! The muted colors are super aesthetic, but that's obviously not the only reason I keep reaching for them — they also write really smoothly and have a comfortable grip." — Julie Sprankles

18. Pavoi Premium Cubic Zirconia Studs

"I love the look of a lot of diamonds in ears, but obviously not the price tag. Pavoi never disappoints — people have stopped me to ask what my earrings are. I stack them in my ear and feel zero guilt!" — Kate Auletta

19. Connetix Magnetic Tiles Roads, Ramps & Intersections Pack

"If you have a magnetic tile and cars-obsessed kid, this Roads, Ramps, and Intersections pack from Connetix is the perfect in-between! Build roads, ramps, and the like while also navigating cars on the roadways." — Katie Garrity

20. Shash Boar Bristle Hairbrush

"My daughter wanted a boar hair brush for her birthday, so after some research, I went with this one. And while I was ready to write it off as yet another tween fad, I've tried it, and it does indeed make my hair so soft, smooth, and shiny. My daughter says they are great for 'slickbacks,' whatever that is." — Sarah Aswell

21. Downy Light Laundry Scent Booster Beads

"I douse my laundry in this, especially towels, bedding, and blankets for the couch. The smell lasts, and you can still get a whiff of it for like a week after you've done the laundry. They're also my secret cheat to make sure my house doesn't smell like dog when people come over: I dissolve these bad boys in some hot water and spray it on the curtains, the dog bed, and the couch, and it's like no pup was ever there." — Katie McPherson

22. IQ Lego Marker 10-Pack

"These are just so cute and fun! My daughter is a huge LEGO fan and is also very into drawing. She uses these constantly and loves stacking them together. They're also incredibly thin and easy to store." — Katie Garrity

23. Quartet Magnetic Desktop Dry Erase Computer Pad

"This dry-erase desk pad is perfect for popping over your desktop keyboard to take notes during meetings, but it's also become a must-have in our house on game nights. We use it to keep scores, and since it's magnetic, we also sometimes use it to hold instructions or game cards." — Julie Sprankles

24. Ridhi Basil Green Block-Print Throw Pillow Covers

"Once again, I was targeted for these on Instagram and felt a huge responsibility to purchase them. They are adorable and high-quality for the price. Note: It's just the pillow covers, not the pillows themselves." — Kate Auletta

25. Scentco Air Dough

"I don't know why this feels so much more satisfying to squeeze in my hands than a regular dough toy, but it does! Air Dough is super light-weight and unscented with so much moldability and (more importantly) easy cleanup." — Katie Garrity

26. Slice Box Cutter

"God, I hate breaking down boxes, and I hate our box cutter. That's why I was so happy to find that the Slice company is revolutionizing the design. Their quirky, happy pink box cutter is not only cute, but also very well-designed and fun to use. It's also way safer than a traditional blade. I actually look forward to recycling day now." — Sarah Aswell

27. React 7-in-1 Vehicle Emergency Multi-Tool

"We're road-tripping to Nashville this spring break, and my mind is at ease knowing we have something like this emergency multi-tool with us as we drive. It's a charger, a seatbelt cutter, a flashlight, and more!" — Katie Garrity

28. Attaché Purse Hanger

"My girlfriends and I often end up in a booth when we meet for dinner, so there are no chairs to hang our purses on — and the tables really aren't big enough to pile them up and fit our food (read: drinks, all the drinks). This chic little purse hanger can be popped right onto the edge of the table so my bag is out of the way but still safe and in sight. I keep it hooked on my go-to purse always to be at-the-ready, but it's easy to switch it over to whatever I'm carrying." — Julie Sprankles

29. Nomatic Expandable Black Backpack

"I bought my husband this backpack for his birthday. He needed a new work bag that could fit his photography gear plus his laptop without worrying about any damage as he was on the job. It fits *so much* and is perfect for travel." — Katie Garrity