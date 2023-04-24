Big box store Bed, Bath & Beyond is about to be history. After years of business troubles and floundering sales, the home goods behemoth filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, following in the footsteps of other classic brick-and-mortar favorites like Toys R Us.

The store says it will look for a buyer in the coming days and weeks, but withholding that, it will also begin winding down its operations, which will involve blowout sales and eventual store closings.

In the bankruptcy filing, the company listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers,” the company wrote on their website on Monday. “We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down operations.”

Not only will approximately 360 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores begin closing, but 120 buybuy BABY stores will be affected as well.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the closing of both Bed, Bath & Beyond stores and buybuy BABY stores.

Is Bed, Bath & Beyond going to remain open?

Yes, the stores are currently open, though all locations will close if a buyer is not found. The current plan is for operations to begin winding down immediately. Stores will still be open long enough to try to eliminate their inventory.

You can still shop at Bed, Bath, and Beyond online and via the app until further notice.

Are Bed, Bath & Beyond coupons still valid?

Many customers are wondering about their 20% off coupons. They’re good only until Wednesday, April 26 — so get out and use them either today or tomorrow!

Welcome Rewards can be redeemed until May 15, though new Welcome Rewards will not be issued from here on out.

Yes, gift cards are valid until May 8. You can use store credit until May 15.

Memberships are not available for refunds.

When does the Bed, Bath & Beyond closing sale begin?

Store closing sales will begin on Wednesday, April 26. The store has reminded shoppers that the best inventory will be available then. With most types of closing sales, price cuts will take place as inventory dwindles.

Can I still return or exchange items at Bed, Bath & Beyond?

Anything you buy before April 26 will be subject to normal returns and exchange policies until. And returns and exchanges on purchases made before that date can be made until May 24. So get in there before then if you have a to-do list item that’s been sitting on your countertop or in your car.

For further customer service information, visit the Bed, Bath & Beyond website.