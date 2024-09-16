Fisher-Price just announced that a Little People collector set — honoring some of the most iconic music moments of pop music legend — Britney Spears, is coming this winter! Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the legendary pop superstar’s smash debut album, Baby One More Time, these four figurines are every millennial’s dream.

Each figurine is inspired by Britney’s iconic looks from her music videos including “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!...I Did It Again,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” and “Toxic.” These all happen to be some of her best and most memorable music moments as well. We all remember the schoolgirl uniform, the red body suit, the boa constrictor, and that flight attendant get-up vividly.

“These adorable collectibles bring the retro vibes and will have fans jamming to Britney’s bops while dancing ‘til the world ends,” Fisher-Price wrote in a press release.

The set also features decorative window box packaging, for those who don’t want to actually play with the figurines. Each figurine, standing just over 2.5 inches tall, comes with its own background coinciding with its signature look, “plus lots of fun hidden details for Lucky fans to discover.”

Say what you will about Britney Spears (actually, don’t if it’s mean), but she is an absolute music icon. She changed the entire structure of what pop music was. The pop girlies of today — Olivia, Sabrina, Chappell, and yes, even our girl, Taylor — run because Britney walked. She paved that path in a way that those who came before her — Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, etc. — did for her. She broke boundaries. She was never afraid to just be herself. Her legacy, encapsulated in these Little People figurines, is totally deserved!

Am I getting too emotional and nostalgic about some kid's toys? Maybe! But that doesn’t make them any less adorable!

The latest addition to the Little People Collector line is available exclusively at Target for a limited pre-sale now with full availability coming in early December, just in time for the holidays and Britney’s 43rd birthday!