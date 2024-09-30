21 Halloween Advent Calendars, Because Why Should Christmas Have All The Fun?

When you think of advent calendars, you probably think of Christmas — it’s one of those traditions historically held by the end-of-year holiday. If you really think about it, though, Halloween advent calendars make so much sense. What does each day hold? Trick? Treat? Could go either way, but a sweet-a-day leading up to the massive treat haul on Oct. 31 just feels right.

Admittedly, Halloween advent calendars are still gaining steam, so you won’t find quite the variety you will when you go in search of their Christmas cousins. Still, we managed to round up more than 20 options to convince you that advent calendars belong to the spooky season.

Let the countdown to Halloween begin!

1. Scary Squad Halloween Advent Calendar

If you want to buy a Halloween advent calendar that you don’t have to replace next year (or the year after), consider this cutie from Pottery Barn. Crafted to last, it makes a hauntingly adorable addition to your mantel or countertop this time of year. Just know that you’ll have to buy your own little treats and trinkets to hide inside this calendar’s small and large doors.

2. Halloween Straw Toppers & Toys Advent Calendar

Your family’s Stanleys need some decor this Halloween season, too! This fun countdown calendar contains 24 mystery gifts, including cartoon keychains, miniature toys, and — yep! — straw toppers in the likeness of beloved spooky characters like It, Chucky, and Michael Myers.

3. Funko Pop Horror Spooky Countdown Calendar

Fans of Funko know this time of year brings all sorts of seasonal Pocket Pop-sized vinyl figures, and Halloween means it’s time to add some tiny horror icons to your collection. This countdown calendar contains 13 fearsome Funko Pocket Pops, and you could get anyone from A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger to The Shining Twins.

4. Disney Villains: 13 Frights of Halloween

Calling all Disney adults (and their kids)! If you could not care less about candy but are deep in dark Disney lore, this is the advent calendar for you. For the 13 nights leading up to All Hallow’s Eve, you’ll be treated to Villain-themed surprises inspired by your favorite Disney baddies. Think mini-books, mementos, themed recipe cards, iron-on patches, and other delights featuring the likeness of Maleficent, Ursula, Scar, and more.

5. Halloween Puzzles Advent Calendar

Listen, candy advent calendars are great, who doesn’t love a little sweet treat every day? But if you want an advent calendar that’ll give you joy that isn’t quite so fleeting, pick this puzzle version. From Oct. 1 to Oct 31, you’ll unveil a new batch of jigsaw puzzle pieces each day. Since they’re organized sequentially, you can put together sections daily, culminating in the final 1008-piece puzzle being completed on Halloween.

6. Haunted House Countdown Calendar

Stock up on kid-friendly candy before you buy this super-cute haunted house advent calendar from Pottery Barn Kids — you’ll need to fill the 31 doors. But since the calendar is crafted from iron, you can bet it will last for years to come.

7. Personalized Light-Up Halloween Advent Calendar

For those looking for a truly unique Halloween advent calendar, look no further. This handmade option certainly stands out, thanks to charming touches like hand-painted wood in a matte finish, 31 individual numbered drawers, and a light-up acrylic component. Plus, you can choose what text you would like to appear on the plaque and what color you’d like your LED lights to be out of white, purple, or green.

8. Pokémon 2024 Halloween Countdown Advent Calendar

Got a Pokémon collector at home? You can’t go wrong with this themed calendar. Each numbered door in the countdown contains one of 11 3D Pokémon plastic toy figures or one of five themed accessories. Pikachu, Eevee, Meowth, a deluxe-action Grimmsnarl figure — your little fanatic is going to freak.

9. Odin Parker Haunted House Advent Calendar

Make no mistake; at this price point and quality, Odin Parker’s Haunted House Advent Calendar is more of an heirloom piece than a passing fancy. Featuring 31 pockets ready to be filled with tricks and treats, its vintage-chic design features friendly skeletons, flocks of bats, and costumed critters in the windows of the eerie abode.

10. Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises

Raise your hand if you cannot wait for Wicked to hit theaters on Nov. 22 🙋‍♀️ Bide your time by celebrating the highly anticipated film with its official advent calendar. For the 25 days leading up to Halloween, you can enjoy a collectible gift from the land of Oz — think patches, magnets, coasters, washi tape, laptop stickers, and more.

11. Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

It’s all a bunch of Hocus Pocus when you order this advent calendar! The Sanderson Sisters are here to deliver 13 hauntingly entertaining surprises leading up to Halloween. Get ready to discover tiny treasures inspired by your favorite witches, like mini-books, themed recipe cards, movie quotes, and more.

12. Peanuts Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day

Your kiddo is bound to get plenty of candy this month, so why not turn their advent calendar into story time instead of a sugar high? Cuddle up and count down with an oh-so-sweet collection of 31 Peanuts stories centered on Halloween fun. Yep, the Great Pumpkin even makes an appearance!

13. Halloween Gnome Advent Calendar

Honestly, is there anything more frickin’ wonderful and whimsical than Halloween gnomes? How about a whole bunch of ‘em? This 31-day calendar reveals a new gnome each day, letting you build a cast of the cutest Halloween characters around.

14. Williams Sonoma Halloween Countdown Calendar

A sweet surprise lurks behind each of the 13 doors in Williams Sonoma’s Halloween Countdown Calendar, so you might get candy corn one day or a hand-decorated sugar cookie the next. These puppies are pretty darn popular, though — make sure you order soon to get one before they sell out.

15. Haunted House Light-Up 3D Advent Calendar

Kids love a good 3D moment, and this “haunted house” advent calendar will definitely do the trick; you just have to supply the treats. Crafted from black-and-gray-finished wood, it features 14 cubbies and 17 numbered doors you can pop goodies right into for your little one to find. The light-up windows are a fun touch, and (bonus!) personalization is available for an additional charge.

16. 13-Day Countdown — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

More Funko Pocket Pops comin’ your way! This 13-day countdown calendar features spooky versions of iconic Simpsons characters. Devil-horned Lisa? Check. Zombie Bart? You betcha. The maximum figure height is 2” tall, so keep in mind that this one’s best suited for bigger kids.

17. Cat Halloween Advent Calendar

Hey, cats like to get in on the Halloween fun, too. Featuring 13 exciting toys, this advent calendar is perfect for your spooky kitty. From little felt ghosties to bats, everything is themed to give your feline bestie the best Oct. 31 ever.

18. Halloween Marshmallow Advent Calendar

It’s a marshmallow-filled calendar; what other convincing could you possibly need? For 13 days leading up to Halloween, sink your teeth into a pillowy treat inspired by XO Marshmallow’s favorite fall candies. I won’t ruin the surprise for you, but just know that two of the flavors are Candy Corn and Cotton Candy. Also good to know? This calendar sold out last year and is available in very limited quantities this year, so get a move on or you’ll miss out.

19. Halloween Sticker Countdown

Even if you’re really ballin’ on a budget, you can make the spooky season special with little touches that have big character but a small price tag. This Halloween sticker advent calendar qualifies. It’s cute enough to pop onto your mantel or party table, and what kid doesn’t love stickers?

20. Rubber Duckies (& More) Advent Calendar

Rubber duckies are definitely having a moment (there are entire pop-ups devoted to them these days), so someone in your life would undoubtedly love being on the receiving end of one of these spooky-themed versions of this classic kids’ toy. This calendar could be especially appealing to Jeep owners — IYKYK.

21. Lush Countdown to Halloween

What better way to prepare for the best holiday of the year than by literally immersing yourself in the spooky spirit leading up to the big night? Lush’s incredible advent calendar comes with seven supernatural bath, shower, and body treats to make you feel “frightfully fresh” all week long.