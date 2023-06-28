Here we gooooo! Oreo has collaborated with Nintendo to make the perfect summer snack: a Super Mario-themed Oreo cookie.

Each package of Oreo cookies is filled with a random assortment of Double Stuf (the best kind, obvi) cookies embossed with 16 different Super Mario characters including Mario, Luigi, a Super Star, and villain characters such as Bowser and a Goomba.

If you’re wondering where the Princess Peach embossed cookie ran off to — that’s half the fun.

“Powering up the playful partnership, Princess Peach is missing, and OREO is calling on superfans to participate in a social challenge to stop trouble-making Bowser from taking over her castle!” the official press release reads.

Here’s how to play: On the rim of a glass of milk, stack as many Super Mario Oreo cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie until he is defeated (a.k.a. the cookies fall into the milk.) Share a video of the delicious defeat on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok with the hashtag #SuperMarioOREO to see if you’re a top contender.

OREO

“We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well,” said Oreo senior brand manager Vishnu Nair in a statement. “We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom. … Fans will have to wait and see!”

The cookie collab comes on the heels of the wildly successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which raked in a $1.3 billion worldwide gross (and climbing!).

The success should really come as no surprise considering Super Mario Bros. has been one of the most popular brands over the last 35 years. The characters have been featured in some of the greatest video games of all time like Super Mario World, Mario Party and the Mario Kart franchise.

The new, limited edition Oreos are currently available for pre-order at Oreo.com/SuperMario and will hit stores beginning July 10.