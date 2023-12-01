20 Fun Secret Santa & White Elephant Gifts Under $30

You don’t need us to tell you that Christmas ain’t cheap. Between your kids’ wish lists, the white elephant gift exchange at work, and Secret Santa, the credit card bills can start to pile up. While implementing a price maximum for organized gift exchanges can put a restriction on what you can and can’t buy, it can also help ground you during the gift-buying process.

Take a white elephant exchange, for example. You don’t know who will end up with your gift, so you need something gender-neutral that can appeal to all age groups and interests. Additionally, you don’t want to break the bank on a mystery gift. Board games, plush throws, and cocktail kits are all fun gifts under $30.

Depending on how close you are to everyone, Secret Santa can feel a little more personal. The pressure is a tad higher because, obviously, you’re buying a gift with a specific somebody in mind. However, it is possible to find creative Secret Santa gifts that are thoughtful and easy on the pockets. Some ideas that come to mind — also under $30 — are personalized luggage tags, artwork, or gifts that relate to a particular hobby of theirs, like reading.

Whoever you’re shopping for, this budget-friendly gift guide has something for everyone. Find the perfect Secret Santa or white elephant gift ahead, all for less than $30.

1. Black Fanny Pack

Fanny packs are back in style, and not only are they super cute, but also extremely functional. You can fit so much crap in a crossbody fan, and this one has multiple pockets. It’s also adjustable.

2. Small Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser

Don’t let a tight budget get in the way of an interesting gift. This chic essential oil diffuser can easily blend into any aesthetic and will up anyone’s relaxation game. If you have a few extra bucks to spare, you can include a bottle or two of essential oils.

3. Personalized Passport and Luggage Tag Holder Set

Spot your bags from a mile away with a stylish and personalized luggage tag. The purchase also comes with a passport holder that you can customize with a person’s initials or full name.

4. Dirty Mind Party Game

This game challenges players to guess inanimate objects via a list of dirty clues. You get 304 tries to prove you don’t have the dirtiest mind of your group.

5. Red Merry Christmas Bowl and Whisk Baking Set

Shopping for someone with kids? A Christmas-themed baking set is the perfect gift for those who will be spending the holidays surrounded by little ones. You can round out the gift with winter-inspired cookie cutters, red and green sprinkles, or other fun stencils.

6. Apple AirTag

An Apple AirTag may not exactly fall under the fun category, but your friend who is always losing their keys or misplacing their wallet — you know who you are — will be eternally grateful.

7. Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket

Whether you’re shopping for a white elephant gift or your Secret Santa, you can’t go wrong with a cozy knit blanket. It doesn’t matter what age they are, whether they’re a homebody or an adrenaline junkie — everyone loves a snuggly throw! And this comes in eight different colors.

8. Lavender Vanilla Mini Gift Set

Give the gift of calm and relaxation this holiday season with a Lavender Vanilla Mini Gift Set. Each set comes with a trio of travel-sized items, including hydration body cream, shower gel, and hand sanitizer. Plus, it already comes wrapped!

9. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

The life of the party deserves a bangin’ gift. Enter the Altec Lansing HydraMini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker from Target. It promises up to six hours of playtime and comes with a built-in LED light system that strobes and pulses to the beat of the music.

10. Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Make someone’s morning with a super-fancy cold brew coffee maker. They’ll go from enjoying a good cup of Joe to a delicious and perfectly balanced glass of cold brew. This particular maker keeps cold brew fresh for up to two weeks.

11. Home State Print Art

This is a thoughtful gift for someone who has recently moved away from home, such as a college student or someone starting a new chapter in a new city. The artist offers floral prints of all 50 states in a variety of sizes. You can also purchase a digital file of the artwork and print and frame it on your own.

12. Electric Popcorn Maker

This dynamo popcorn maker can cook up to 16 cups of buttery popcorn at a time. The measuring tray can also be used to warm butter.

13. Cocktail Cards

Any at-home barista needs this deck of cocktail card reference guides, which features 52 traditional and unique booze recipes. Each card includes a list of ingredients, directions, and a recommended serving glass. Bonus: The joker cards are blank so that you can add your own concoctions to the deck.

14. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year, Britney Spears’ riveting memoir titled The Woman in Me will have partygoers fighting over your white elephant. You don’t have to be an avid bookworm to enjoy this gift either; any ‘90s fan or pop culture freak will be dying to get their hands on this.

15. Stanley 2-Pack Stainless Steel Everyday Go Tumblers

Stanley tumblers are all the rage right now, so add to someone’s collection (or kick start it!) with a smaller version of the cult favorite. It can keep hot drinks warm for 90 minutes or iced drinks — like a heavy pour of white wine — cold for five hours.

16. Five-Piece Bar Tool Set

The tool set comes equipped with a shaker, jigger, strainer, muddler, and stirring spoon. They’ll have all the essential cocktail-making items and will look legit doing it.

17. Charcuterie Cheese Board and Knife Serving Tray

Made out of bamboo wood, this two-in-one charcuterie board doubles as a cheese board and knife tray. You’ll also notice that there is a ridge that’s carved into the rim of the tray to help prevent cheese, meats, olives, and other foods from spilling over.

18. Cooking with 5 Ingredients from Trader Joe's by Tracey Korsen

We all know that one person who is obsessed with Trader Joe’s. Well, if you have them for Secret Santa, look no further than Tracey Korsen’s TJ’s-themed cookbook. Featured recipes include Pulled Chicken BBQ Tacos, Cookies and Cream Cake, and Meatball Parmesan Sub.

19. Teal Plaid Scarf

Old Navy has some of the warmest scarves on the market, and they last forever. If you aren’t totally sold on the teal plaid print, you can choose from five other patterns.

20. Vintage Sassy Wine Glass Charms

Never mistake your wine for someone else’s ever again, thanks to these hilarious wine glass charms. Each purchase comes with a set of five vintage wine glass charms with funny wine-themed sayings, such as “You had me at Merlot” and “This wine is making me awesome!”