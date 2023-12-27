If you didn’t end up pulling the trigger on that Stanley cup your tween wanted for Christmas, this might be the perfect time! As the ball drops on another year, Stanley has launched an entirely new collection filled with brand-new colors as part of the New Year, New You drop available exclusively at Target.

The collection features the Stanley 64-ounce Quencher Tumbler, 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler, 30-ounce Ice Flow Flip Straw Tumbler, and 20-ounce Quencher Tumbler, which now come in pastel and “soft sunset hues,” including Melon, Watercolor Dusk, Watercolor Tulle, Pale Lime, and Shale, according to a press release.

“With calming earth tones to choose from, find your center with wellness habits that awaken your mind and spirit at home or on the go,” the press release continues.

The Stanley 64-ounce Quencher — coming in new colors Shale, Dusk, and Tulle — can hold enough water for your entire day’s hydration goals. It will keep your drink cold for up to 15 hours, iced for up to 60 hours, and hot for up to 10 hours, making it the perfect everyday cup for those who want to drink more water but often forget to refill their cup.

You may already own one of these standard 40-ounce Quencher cups because they’re all the rage. However, you don’t own it in these adorable colors! How cute is the green-hued cup? The tried-and-true 40-ounce cup features double-wall vacuum insulation, a three-position lid, and a comfort-grip handle that will keep your drinks cold for 11 hours, hot for 7 hours, and iced for 48 hours. This cup also comes in all the new colors, which are sure to sell out fast!

This fan-favorite Stanley tumbler is spill-proof with car cup holder compatibility that’s perfect for moms who are always on the go. The tumbler also comes with a convenient top carry handle so you can grab it with your pinky as your arms are filled with the diaper bag, your purse, and probably a child. The tumbler comes in the new Tulle, Shale, Pale Lime, and Melon shades.

The 20-ounce Stanley tumbler is perfect for those times when you still want a tasty beverage but maybe don’t want too much of it, like a crisp soda or refreshing lemonade. These also make great-sized cups for kids. The cup has a three-position lid and reusable straw, plus a comfort-grip handle and car cup holder compatibility for on-the-go sipping.

Another collaboration likely to sell out quickly is that of Target sweetheart, Joanna Gaines, and her new Stanley crossover cups featuring colors inspired by her home and lifestyle brand, Hearth and Hand with Magnolia. The colors featured include Best Beige, Restful Green, and Silver Foil in all your favorite Stanley cup sizes.

“A seamless blend of Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia’s natural aesthetic and Stanley’s beloved iconic designs. The Target-exclusive collection offers new cool, calming hues to choose from, perfect for creating a peaceful space in the new year where you can enjoy your wellness at home,” the press release reads.

Joanna Gaines didn’t hold back when it came to including her new colors on Stanley products. In fact, the home designer added the signature earthy tones to Stanley kitchenware as well, such as the 2-pack Classic Legendary Mug, the Adventure To-Go Food Jar, and the Fresh-to-Table Bowl.

The New Year, New You collection and the Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia collection have officially hit Target shelves and can be purchased online as well. Act fast, though — these won’t last long!