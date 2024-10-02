Target is always one of my go-to spots for holiday shopping. Not just because I’ll find what I need there, but it’s the atmosphere of it all. The seasonal aisles, the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha in hand, the bright red carts — all of it feels like the holiday season is officially here, and it’s pretty much my own kickoff to feeling festive. But beyond my favorite things about Target, the store is special to my kids. It was always one of our safe places during the later months of 2020 where we could mask up and enjoy looking at cute things, and one of them is bound to ask for a Target trip every weekend. Looking at the Target 2024 Bullseye’s Top Toys list proves our family isn’t alone, because there are tons of Target-themed toys for all of our own little Dollar Spot shoppers.

Sure, you’ve probably seen the Target shopping cart for little ones before. But this year’s Target 2024 Bullseye’s Top Toys list includes several new products for your little Target-obsessed kiddo, along with more than 60 toys — nearly half of which are exclusive to Target, with prices starting at $17.99. Add in some of Target’s well-known promotions and holiday discounts, including weekly toy deals that often have select items up to 50% off, and you’ll be ready to make it so everything under the tree comes from Target.

But for your tiny Target fans, there are some really fun pieces on the Target 2024 Bullseye’s Top Toys list, and not all of them are focused on Target shopping. Some just have a little touch of Target, and honestly, isn’t that what we all really want?

Skipper’s First Job Target Playset Target Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll $22.99 see on target I love a good Barbie playset, and this Barbie Skipper’s First Job Target set might be one of my favorites. It comes with everything Skipper needs to be an A+ Target employee, and the little detail of a GiftCards section at the checkout counter is top-notch.

Target Toy Checklane Target Target Toy Checklane $149.99 see on target Nothing beats a full-sized pretend grocery store, and this Target Toy Checklanejust hits every single box. It’s not wildly big, so it could work even in smaller spaces. From the Target bag and products to the little items for sale at the register, the details make it the perfect pretend toy.

Little People Target Run Playset Target Fisher-Price Little People Target Run Playset $22.99 see on target I love Little People sets, especially because all of the sizes are consistent, which means tons of playsets and figurines can work together. So, if you gift your child this perfect Little People Target Run playset, be sure to look out for all the Disney princesses and the Little People farm accessories popping in for some Target fun, too.

Transformers Target Optimus Prime Target Transformers Target Optimus Prime and Autobot Bullseye Action Figure Set $59.99 see on target I mean, Optimus Prime was already pretty much the best, but in Target form? He’s mighty perfect. This set is insane, and any kid who’s into Transformers (or just cars that, you know, transform) will love pulling this out to play over and over. It’s a truly open-ended toy with some really cool bells and whistles.

Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Set Target Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure $19.99 see on target The way I want to play with this Polly Pocket Target set myself is unreal. Featuring the world’s most perfect store in miniature form, you’ve got plenty of accessories — including the iconic red cart — to create tons of fun storylines and pretend play. Plus, it all closes up nicely and even has a little lanyard on the end to hold onto.

10” Bullseye Plush Target Target 10" Bullseye Plush Dog $9.99 see on target My children all talk about “the Target dog,” and now they can have their own plush version of Bullseye. He comes in a 10” size and a 24” size, so just pick your favorite depending on how much room you have in your house and how hard your kiddo wants to love on him.

Hot Wheels Bullseye’s Big Rig Vehicle Target Target Hot Wheels Bullseye's Big Rig Vehicle $8.49 see on target I literally saw a Target 18-wheeler the other day and squealed with delight, so imagine how excited your little one will be with this Hot Wheels Bullseye's Big Rig Vehicle. It's a pretty great replica of the real Target trucks out on the road, so kids will love spotting one as they're out. It's also just a nice little vehicle toy for those who love anything on wheels.

Target Cash Register & Accessories Target Target Cash Register & Accessories $29.99 see on target Have you ever met a kid who didn’t love pushing buttons? Exactly. This Target cash register set comes with several Good & Gather products and even a Target RedCard so your child can set up their own tiny Target spot for hours of pretend play. I have three daughters, and to this day, even my 10-year-old will still get down on the floor with a pretend cash register and make some sales.

Which Target toy is your favorite? Meet me at the Checklane — I’ll get you all squared away. Be sure to check your Target Circle for coupons.