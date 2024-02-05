13 Taylor Swift-Inspired Items To Wear On Super Bowl Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers to compete in Super Bowl 58, and any devoted Taylor Swift fan hopes that the pop icon (and Queen of the NFL) flies back from her Tokyo Eras Tour stint to cheer on her Chiefs’ boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swifties everywhere are anticipating her arrival, hoping to spot the blonde beauty hanging out in a private box with the Kelce family and several friends. Will she don a vintage Chiefs Starter jacket or continue to rock her signature (and always perfect) red lip? Seriously, how does she get that to not smudge even during those infamous on-field kisses?

Nevertheless, while we all wait to see what Swift wears to the game (and if she even goes), we need to perfect our own Super Bowl looks that will be, undoubtedly, Taylor Swift-inspired. Keep reading to see different Swift-related clothing and accessories that any Swifite can wear that will never go out of style.

1. Eras Tour T-Shirt

For dedicated Swifties who might not love sports, rocking a classic Taylor Swift Eras Tour T-shirt is the perfect play to call. A chunky red cardigan (*wink wink*) and some black knee highs would pull this look together effortlessly.

2. Retro Kansas City Swiftie Sweatshirt

For those who were Kansas City Chiefs fans long before Swift came on the scene but also listen to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on repeat, this sweatshirt fits the bill.

3. Kansas City Chiefs Necklace Set

Worn by the NFL princess herself at the AFC game, this gold double necklace pendant features the Kansas City Chiefs logo on one side and a bejeweled "Chiefs Kingdom" insignia on the other. It's definitely a more subtle way for Swifties to support Swift's BF. Go sports!

4. Jason Kelce Shirtless Antics T-Shirt

For fans of the entire Kelce family, why not wear a T-shirt that riffs on one of the most viral and infamous moments this NFL playoff season? Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, created a T-shirt featuring a cartoon version of Jason’s shirtless screaming moment that took the internet by storm. According to the website, New Heights will donate the net proceeds from sales to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

5. “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend” T-Shirt

If you’re just here for on-field Tayvis kisses and footage of them whispering sweet nothings, then this “Go Taylor’s boyfriend!” tee might be the perfect item to show your family and friends what team you’re really rooting for during Super Bowl 58 — Team Love!

6. “I’m Just Here For Taylor” Beanie

For those who recently started tuning in on Sundays (and Mondays and Thursdays!) to watch the Chiefs play, honesty is the best policy. There is nothing wrong with openly admitting that you couldn’t care less about the actual game of football and just want to support Swift’s BF.

7. “A Lot Going On At The Moment – 22” T-Shirt

I don’t know about you, but we’re feeling 22! This T-shirt should probably be worn by the likes of Donna or Kylie Kelce, who suddenly found themselves amid Taylormania and subject to hundreds of fan edits of them with Swift set to her song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” They just wanted to support their football-playing loved ones! This “A Lot Going On At The Moment” T-shirt — similar to the one worn by Swift in her “22” music video — is the perfect T-shirt to showcase the absolute weirdness that is the last six months.

8. Dainty Swiftie Stud Earrings

These handmade, heart-shaped stud earrings are another subtle way to support Tay on her boyfriend’s big day. The colors are on theme while still giving that sparkly, glittery Swiftie energy. It’s giving “Lover” mixed with “Mirrorball.”

9. “How The Kingdom Lights Shined” Chiefs T-Shirt

True Swifties know that the lyric "How the kingdom lights shined just for me and you" is from Tay's fan-favorite track "Long Live" from Speak Now. However, the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase is often referred to as the "Red Kingdom." This T-shirt is an adorable nod to a beloved Swift tune while also showing some KC support.

10. Travis Kelce The Eras Tour Shirt

Etsy sellers have gotten creative with the popular Eras Tour poster and logo, showcasing Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the center of his very own Eras Tour shirt. Featuring several photos of The Big Yeti himself, each shot fits into a box color coordinated to Swift’s 10 major studio albums. What Travis Kelce era are you in?

11. Reputation “End Game” x Travis Chiefs Sweatshirt

Many Swifties are convinced that the stars aligned when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got together. He'd mentioned her in interviews a few times over the years, and she has a song talking about her "end game" relationship, asking her partner to be their "first string." As we (hopefully) all enter the new Reputation (Taylor's Version) era soon, it only makes sense to include this Kansas City Chiefs-inspired "End Game" sweatshirt. Baby, let the games begin!

12. The “Taylor-Made” Lip Kit by Pat McGrath

No one on the planet can rock a red lip quite like Tay Tay. For those looking to mimic her signature lip look, Pat McGrath Labs has its very own "Taylor-Made" lip kit that comes with lipstick and lip liner in the shade Elson 2, a similar shade to what Swift dons at KC home games. According to the brand, the shade is "a creamy, smudge-proof formula that is flexible on the lips and stays on all night long."

This might prove that Swift was wearing the shade herself at the big AFC game because her color did not smudge or budge after all those kisses with T-Rav.

13. ‘Tis The Damn Season Baseball Hat

Evermore stans, rise! This “‘Tis The Damn Season” baseball hat with an embroidered football emblem can be worn for NFL seasons to come!