25 Shows Like ‘Jane The Virgin’ The Villanuevas Would Definitely Watch

Danny Feld/The CW

When Jane The Virgin first premiered in 2014 on The CW, it immediately proved to be one of a kind. The show had a little bit of everything. It was a romantic comedy. It was an exercise in magical realism, mixing telenovela stereotypes into a very real narrative about a daughter trying to make good for her family. Whether you watched it because you loved the dynamic between Jane, her mother, and her Abuela or just wanted to see if she would end up with Rafael or Michael, it was devastating to fans when it ended on its 100th episode in 2019. We’ve all essentially been on the hunt ever since for shows like Jane the Virgin to bring back some of the humor, heart, and, yep, delightful melodrama that we lost when we said goodbye to the Villanueva family. (Not to mention Michael, the Marbella Hotel, and the Solanos. Oh, and Rogelio — can’t forget Rogelio!)

Helmed by Gina Rodriguez, the show was an instant hit with critics. Maureen Ryan wrote in Variety of the Jane the Virgin Season 2 premiere, “In any case, the innovative blend of form, mood, and tone in Jane the Virgin continues to be an accomplishment of the highest order. It is envisioned, edited, and curated with great deftness and economy, and the fact that it is so entertaining and accessible should not preclude it from being at the center of conversations about the best the medium has to offer.”

We couldn’t agree more. So, although it might have been one of a kind, we made it our mission to find dramedies with the same vibe to stream the next time you’re looking for wholesome and hilarious comedy.

Best Family-Driven Dramedies Like Jane the Virgin

1. On My Block (2018-2021)

This Netflix series about a group of young teens isn’t the same thing as Jane the Virgin, but it’s similar in so many ways. For one, it’s a great depiction of Latinx families and teens, and while it centers mostly on the ins and outs of their friendships, there’s a hilarious subplot about them needing to find some buried treasure. If you love the magical realism of Jane, you’ll get a kick out of Jamal and his talking gnomes. And his relationship with his BFF’s Abuela.

2. Ugly Betty (2006-2010)

Starring America Ferrera, this is another show based on an actual telenovela about a young woman and her family. Betty Suarez lands her dream job at a magazine, but the Queens native has a lot to learn about the posh world of the fashion industry. She falls in love, struggles to stay true to her roots and family, and also has many a daydream about her future. Jane and Betty likely would have been BFFs in some other televised world.

3. Vida (2018-2020)

This Starz series is about a woman who returns to her old hometown after her mother dies. While trying to close out her mother’s business, she reconnects with her sister, her mother’s new friends, and decides to stay in town to revive the family bar. It’s heartbreaking and funny, all at the same time, much like Jane was in its final episodes.

4. The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

Mindy Kaling created and starred in this show about a young, hopeless romantic just trying to live her dream as a doctor. If you liked the tone of Jane the Virgin, then this show is for you. While it’s a comedy at heart, the fact that Mindy is forever looking for love, a tad bit hapless, and ever the optimist makes it a great follow up to Jane the Virgin once you’ve finished watching the CW series for the umpteenth time.

5. One Day at a Time (2017-2020)

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, One Day at a Time was woefully underrated while on air. The series follows newly single Army veteran Penelope and her Cuban-American family as they face the sometimes funny (sometimes not) ups and downs of life together. With an incredible leading cast, including Rita Moreno and Justina Machado, it’s little wonder this gem boasts a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

More Shows Like Jane the Virgin to Watch