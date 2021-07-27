40 Years, Already? Here Are The Best 40th Anniversary Gifts To Celebrate

Nordstrom/Amazon/Parachute

After the engagement, wedding, tons of anniversaries, and everything else in between — it’s now four decades later and you’re looking for 40th anniversary gifts. Crazy, huh? Forty years of marriage is a long time that has likely been filled with lots of love, arguments, and unmatched socks (so many unmatched socks). Whether you’re shopping for your spouse (in which case, congratulations!) or for your parents, friends, etc., a wedding anniversary is definitely a milestone that’s worth celebrating, so a 40th-anniversary gift is a must.

If you want to stick to tradition or actually like gift guidelines to help narrow the options, the traditional gifts for a 40th anniversary are ruby related. Think a special piece of ruby jewelry (like earrings or cufflinks), or anything ruby-ish in hue (like a nice handbag or cozy slippers). But of course, you can venture out of the box when it comes to 40th-anniversary gifts too! In the list below, we’ve rounded up our favorite ruby wedding anniversary gifts, as well as tons of other fun, thoughtful, and unique items that your giftee will love.

From personalized artwork and home must-haves to a few fun and easy-on-the-wallet options, read on for 15 of what we consider, in our less than humble opinion, to be the best 40th anniversary gifts. (And psst, we also have you covered for 15th, 20th, and 25th anniversaries too.)

Best 40th Anniversary Gifts

OXO Coffeemaker A caffeinated house is a happy house, which is why a well-made coffee maker, like this OXO design is a perfect gift for an anniversary. While it’s upscale, it’s not difficult to use – a must for older generations who don’t want to fuss with all sorts of buttons. A single dial lets you choose the number of cups, as well as program the time and set the automatic wake-up timer. Just talking about it is making us crave another cup of coffee! $195.95 AT AMAZON

Printvent Personalized Map Art Say the lovebirds met in Memphis, honeymooned in Barcelona, and raised children in Charlston. This personalized art, made of these mountain-shaped maps of special cities, will show off their favorite places. Take it from one reviewer, who said, “Love this piece! Came out beautiful, and you can see the care that goes into making these. It is for my parents’ anniversary and they will love it.” $39.88 AT ETSY

The Aera Touch Diffuser A happy home and a happy marriage needs a zen, ambient diffuser to mask all of life’s little smells. The Touch Diffuser from Aera releases ultra-tiny molecules to fill your whole home with even, relaxing fragrance. It would make for a great anniversary gift or no-reason-whatsoever gift (although you’ll probably get bonus points for the latter). One reviewer raved about it and said, “That tiny little device didn’t cloak the odors of a busy house with stinky fake flower stench. It had actually created a very clean and pleasant environment. I’d buy one for every room if I had to but this little thing covers most of the house. We just went away for a week. I used the app ( very easy to use as well ) and had the house smelling good before we got home. I’ve finally found the perfect wedding gift for anyone.” $149 AT AMAZON

Personalized Tree Trunk Glassware Duo Cheers to 40 years! Toast to all the ways you love each other with these beautiful hand-engraved glasses that were made in Tennessee by a third generation stone wheel engraver. Personalize them with the lovebirds’ initials and wedding date. You’ve got the option of a set of two wine glasses, two pilsner glasses, or one of each. $85 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Create Your Own Reel Viewer Hello, nostalgia! After 40 years of marriage, there are a lot of memories to look back on, which you can now assemble into one of childhood’s greatest gadgets: the reel viewer. Add your own shots into the viewer to make for a surprising (and affordable) gift any giftee would love. Before you know it, everyone will be passing it around to recall a baby’s first step, that road trip to the Grand Canyon, and of course, the wedding. $14.95 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Uncommon Goods Rememory Game A gift for the happy couple and for the whole family, Rememory is a sweet, thoughtful card game for recalling treasured moments you can get an “aww” or a laugh out of. To play the game, it’s as simple as one player choosing three cards: one card with the person the memory must include (say a friend, sibling, or grandparent), one card that names a time frame, and one card with a loose prompt such as “the accomplishment.” With 40+ years of memories together, this gift is sure to unearth some good ol’ times. $23.95 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Loftie Alarm Clock An alarm clock for an anniversary gift? Hear us out. A Lofie isn’t any old alarm clock. Instead you’re guaranteeing your partner (or parents) a better night’s sleep and much happier mornings – the ultimate gift. Loftie lets you leave your phone in another room overnight, and includes a nightlight, white noise, wellness content (like sound baths and breathwork) and, oh yeah, an alarm that gently lulls you awake. Bonus: it also doubles as a speaker! $149 AT LOFTIE

TOLOCO Massage Gun Who would have ever thought we’d be recommended a gun of any sort as an anniversary gift? But here we are! If your partner or parents haven’t treated themselves to a massage gun yet, now’s your chance. This one from TOLOCO relieves muscle fatigue and pain, as well as promote blood circulation, through its deep tissue massage. It has 20 speed levels, so there’s an intensity level that’s right for every person and every muscle. $84.99 AT AMAZON

Actually Curious: The Original Curiosity Edition After 40 years married you may think you know everything about a person, but the Actually Curious card game – which asks tough questions that progressively get more thought-provoking and sensitive – will challenge that. These aren’t goofy “would you rather?” questions; these are “what are you willing to fight for?” type of questions. Because it’s never too late to know more about your partner. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Our Love Was Born Night Sky Print You know we’re suckers for personalized gifts, and it doesn’t get more special than this. This star map uses professional astrology charting software to map the stars on any date in any place. Did the happy couple meet on 4th of July in Chicago? Or married on September 1st in Vancouver? Star map it! You can also choose between 25 color options, three font styles, and whether you’d like it as a framed (or unframed) print, canvas, or digital file. $35 AT ETSY

Best Ruby Wedding Anniversary Gifts

Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet Kendra Scott may have intended this ruby red pendant bracelet to represent a recipient’s birthstone (hi July babies!), but it also makes for a sweet 40th anniversary gift. It’s adjustable with a slide closure to make for a perfect fit. If you’re shopping for a not-so-flashy type, this lightweight ruby necklace is it. Hint: there’s also a matching necklace available! $50 AT NORDSTROM

Comwarm Women's Soft Plush Lightweight House Slippers These criss-cross slippers are everything you want in a pair of house shoes: durable, anti-skid, thick padding, and – most importantly – insanely soft. Plus, this ruby red color makes them a shoe-in (get it?) for a 40th anniversary present. More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers love them too, including one who says, “It feels like you are walking on clouds!” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe We’re gonna go ahead and say this Mulberry cotton robe is close enough to ruby in color (mostly because we want someone to gift us this set, 40th anniversary or not). This cloud robe is made of 100% Turkish cotton, making it lightweight, comfortable, and super soft. It even has two hidden side pockets! $99 AT PARACHUTE

Bearaby Tree Napper Bearaby somehow (we don’t know how) created the most beautiful weighted blanket ever. One you will want to drape over your couch and show off to all your guests, and use all night after they leave. It’s not cheap though, so it makes for a great gift for a big occasion. (A 40th anniversary, perhaps?) Plus, it encourages our two favorite things: a better night’s sleep and cuddling under a blanket with your honey. The pomegranate color is perfect for a ruby-themed 40th anniversary gift. $269 AT BEARABY

The Metal Foundry 40th Anniversary Sundial This is your one chance to gift this special 40th anniversary sundial, forged with a “Happy Anniversary” and “40 Wonderful Years Together.” And that ruby red color? Right on theme. Reviewers comment on its sturdiness and craftsmanship, but beware: it might stir up emotions. As one reviewer said, “Bought this for my parents. My mom loved it so much she cried.” Can be used both indoors and outdoors and measures 6¼ inches in diameter. $92.95 AT AMAZON

Lucent Studios Ltd. Personalised Ruby Necklace This handmade ruby necklace is a stunner, but it won’t stun your bank account. It measures 17” long and can be personalized it with the recipient’s initial, if you’d like. While it’s perfect for a 40th anniversary gift, it’d also be appreciated as a Valentine’s Day gift or a present for a July birthday (their birthstone is ruby). $39.73 AT ETSY

