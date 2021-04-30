I Have Multiple Pairs Of This $26 T-Shirt Dress Because It’s So Comfortable & Sexy As Heck

This super popular T-shirt dress (which also doubles as a bathing suit cover up) from Amazon, is a wardrobe must-have for the warmer months. It’s that time of year when we hit the beach and don’t want a waist band toughing our stomachs and what better way to feel cute than to throw on a flow-y, off-the-shoulder dress and some flip flops?
I got this dress delivered to my door a few weeks ago (in several colors) and I love how it makes me feel like I’m wearing my favorite nightgown, yet when I look in the mirror I feel stylish and sexy. I also love how it’s shorter and the front and longer in the back, and the fact I can wear it off one shoulder, both shoulders, or keep it on my shoulders.
FYI: I’ll be wearing this to the grocery store, over my bathing suit to the beach, and it’s the perfect thing to throw on after a workout if you have to run errands with no time to change. I wore it the other night with a flannel tied around my waist and my favorite sneakers, and it was so freaking adorable. (Bonus: I could eat half a large pizza and hit up my favorite ice cream stand on the way home without dealing with the tightness of a more structured dress, or heaven forbid, PANTS.)
Want to dress it up? Ya can. It would be cute with heels if you wanted to dress it up, and I can see it going into the colder months with a cute cardigan and little booties too. BTW, I’m 5’7″ and the length is perfect for me.
This T-shirt dress comes in a bunch of colors and is so fun, you won’t be able to buy just one. If you don’t believe me, you should see my Amazon cart.