I Have Multiple Pairs Of This $26 T-Shirt Dress Because It’s So Comfortable & Sexy As Heck

Scary Mommy/Katie Smith

This super popular T-shirt dress (which also doubles as a bathing suit cover up) from Amazon, is a wardrobe must-have for the warmer months. It’s that time of year when we hit the beach and don’t want a waist band toughing our stomachs and what better way to feel cute than to throw on a flow-y, off-the-shoulder dress and some flip flops?

I got this dress delivered to my door a few weeks ago (in several colors) and I love how it makes me feel like I’m wearing my favorite nightgown, yet when I look in the mirror I feel stylish and sexy. I also love how it’s shorter and the front and longer in the back, and the fact I can wear it off one shoulder, both shoulders, or keep it on my shoulders.

FYI: I’ll be wearing this to the grocery store, over my bathing suit to the beach, and it’s the perfect thing to throw on after a workout if you have to run errands with no time to change. I wore it the other night with a flannel tied around my waist and my favorite sneakers, and it was so freaking adorable. (Bonus: I could eat half a large pizza and hit up my favorite ice cream stand on the way home without dealing with the tightness of a more structured dress, or heaven forbid, PANTS.)

Want to dress it up? Ya can. It would be cute with heels if you wanted to dress it up, and I can see it going into the colder months with a cute cardigan and little booties too. BTW, I’m 5’7″ and the length is perfect for me.

This T-shirt dress comes in a bunch of colors and is so fun, you won’t be able to buy just one. If you don’t believe me, you should see my Amazon cart.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.