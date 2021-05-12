27 Best Beach Cover-Ups Under The Sun, Because Minimizing UV Exposure Is Sexy

Aerie/Torrid/Billabong

Summer is so close that I can already smell the sunscreen and sangria. So here is your reminder that you should start looking for a beach cover-up while you’re swimsuit shopping. To be fair, swimsuit cover-ups aren’t just for the beach. They’re great when you’re lounging poolside (or kiddie poolside) with a fruity drink and can double as a sundress or a layering piece when you have to wear real clothes but don’t want to wear real clothes.

Summers are a super busy time for families to socialize without school causing all the scheduling conflicts, so your calendar is probably already filling up with events, meaning it’s time to start planning outfits for graduations and 4th of July, not to mention family vacations. So it’s time to figure out what bathing suit cover-ups to add to your cart (and let’s find you a new bathing suit, since you can never have too many).

Cover-ups are a great way to look cute yet modest while elevating your poolside ‘fit, but they also reduce harmful sun exposure while you watch your kids (who are hopefully also decked out in protective gear like bucket hats and super cute sunnies) making sweaty summer memories that will last a lifetime. So wherever you plan to spend your summer, here are the best cover-ups so you can feel like a lounge-y summer goddess.

Best Beach Cover-Ups

Yincro Women's Chiffon Swimsuit Cover-Up Whether poolside or oceanside, this short sleeve cover-up is a perfect option, according to over six thousand Amazon customers. The lace neckline and tassel hems are just the right amount of detail for an otherwise simple silhouette. It’s available in thirty different color/pattern options in sizes XS-4XL, so you can truly find your perfect fit. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Ekouaer Women Sarong Beach Cover-Up This sarong puts the mini in minimal coverage. Available in size small through 3x-large, this semi-sheer chiffon cover-up is available in over forty colors and prints and has over six-thousand five star reviews on Amazon. The easy-to-tie wrap is super versatile, so you can use it as a skirt, top, head-wrap, or shawl. And for the price, you can buy one for every swimsuit in your closet and still have money leftover for some new sunnies. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Billabong Walk Away Tunic This sheer tunic is truly the perfect piece you need whenever you need to throw something on while at the pool or beach. Made of rayon, this tunic is lightweight, but sturdy. And with that raw edge hem detail and V neckline, you’ll feel put together (even if you’re covered in sand). $66 AT BILLABONG

Coolibar UPF 50+ Catalina Beach Cover-Up Dress For ultimate sun protection, this long-sleeve hooded cover-up blocks 98% of UV radiation and has an easy pull-on fit and front pockets. It’s available from sizes XX-small through 3x-large and comes in 18 color options, so you won’t get a sunburn while you’re busy applying everyone else’s sunscreen. $79.00 AT AMAZON

Eicolorte Semi-Sheer Maxi Cover-Up This sarong style cover-up in khaki has an adjustable waist (which is helpful since it’s one size) and a flowy, maxi length. It also comes in white, black, and a khaki and pink colorblock. Bonus: The long side slit is there in case you want an Angelina leg moment on the boardwalk. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Best Beach Cover-Up Dresses

OURS Women's Summer Casual Printed Maxi Dress This polyester and spandex blend maxi dress is available in 16 different colors, but we like this simple “coffee” pattern since we’re likely to spill coffee on it anyway. It’s the perfect maxi to pop over your bathing suit when you want to grab a latte (or a cocktail) while still being ready to swim at a moment’s notice. $29.96 AT AMAZON

MISFAY Beach Cover-Up Dress For a cover-up that doubles as a perfect family photo outfit, this flirty mini dress has pockets (!), a decorative button front, and adjustable spaghetti straps. It comes in over thirty color options (solid front is available, too, if you’re not into said buttons) and offers sizes x-small through 4x-large. $24.99

Ekouaer Women's Swim Cover-Up For a cover-up that wears like real clothes, this is the dress for you. If you want a more sheer option, go for one of the lighter colors, but this gorgeous blue really pops. One Amazon customer said “I got it in black and it is seriously cute enough to wear as a dress instead of just a cover-up,” so this piece definitely deserves a spot in your suitcase. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Bsubseach Women Bathing Suit Cover Up This 100% polyester caftan style dress with Aztec print has a super loose, easy fit and wide sleeves, perfect for beach naps or some poolside reading. It comes in one size and there are almost forty print options to choose from, so you have your work cut out for you. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Best White Beach Cover-Ups

Detimi Women's Summer Swimsuit Cover-Up For those blistering hot afternoons, this lightweight polyester cover-up means you won’t overheat, and we love that the drawstrings at both sides (with cute tassel finishes) mean you can play with the length. And the high-low hem and V-neck design is great if you want a little sun-kissed action without being fully exposed. If your kids ruin all your white clothes, this option is also available in 22 other colors. $20.99 AT AMAZON

BLENCOT Tassel Swimsuit Cover Up With lace crocheted 3/4 length sleeves, this polyester spandex dress pulls on easily and has pretty pom poms at the hem. The slightly sheer fabric will let your bathing suit peek through, but is still appropriate if you want to pop into a restaurant for brunch or happy hour. $19.99 AT AMAZON

CPOKRTWSO Women’s Cover-Up This V-neck chiffon cover-up has two side slits (hello, sexy), lace detail at the neck, and beachy tassels all along the hem. It’s available in 36 colors but you can’t go wrong with white. (Although, browsing through the customer review photos, the black option is also super popular.) $26.99 AT AMAZON

Ekouaer Women's Beach Cover-Up Want the perfect blend of sexy and sophisticated? Made of a cool rayon/spandex blend, this collared cover-up has sexy side slits and a deep V-neck. The 3/4 sleeves offer great sun protection and the longer back hem will give you some bum coverage, too. $21.24 AT AMAZON

Best Crochet Beach Cover-Ups

Wander Agio Crochet Beach Cover-Up This striped crochet cover-up with tassel hemline is perfect for sunset dates on the beach, but it would look super cute with denim shorts and a straw hat to hit the boardwalk, too. It comes in eight other colors and fits sizes small through large. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Aerie Crochet Cover-Up Dress We can always trust Aerie, not just for intimates, but vacation staples, too. This 100% cotton crochet dress cover-up is the perfect pairing with your swimwear when you need something light and easy to throw on if you’re stopping by the ice cream shop on your way back from the beach, or if you need to stop by the market for some vacay snacks. $45 AT AERIE

Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover Up For a natural beach look, this light-weight polyester cover-up has drawstrings at each side slit and breezy V-neck. It’s available in nine colors, but this natural beige color is serving major desert island vibes. $18.99 AT AMAZON

NFASHIONSO Crochet Maxi Cover-Up For partial sun protection and complete fun, this super sexy maxi length crochet cover-up is a great way to show off your swimsuit and some skin. It also comes in white, but honestly we think you should just buy both. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Wander Agio Beach Net Cover-Up Dress This bohemian style crochet cover-up has a drawstring waist and long romantic split-sleeves. It comes in one size, and customers up to size 16 are in love with the fit. And since it comes in thirteen different colors, tons of reviewers report they purchased it multiple colors. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kimono Beach Cover-Ups

Hibluco Women's Floral Kimono Cover-Up Available in 33 different patterns (so you can really embrace your signature print), this vintage style kimono has a high-low curved hem and airy sleeves. Perfect for providing a little modestly poolside, but also super cute with a tank and shorts. $20.96 AT AMAZON

SweatyRocks Kimono Beach Cover-Up For a vintage boho look, this rayon kimono has an open front and loose sleeves so you can cover up without getting too sweaty. Available in sizes XS-XXL, it’s great for lounging pool side but can also worn with jeans and a T-shirt during the cooler months. $25.99 AT AMAZON

PINKMSTYLE Women's Floral Print Kimono Available in sizes small through extra-large, this fresh floral print kimono has a longer back hem and loose 3/4 length sleeves for a breezy feel. It’s available in 29 color options and doubles as a great layering piece for everyday wear, so you can pair it with jeans or a tank dress for an instantly chic outfit. $18.98 AT AMAZON

Moss Rose Women's Beach Cover-Up Made of 100% viscose, this free and easy kimono style cover-up has an open front and a floral patterned print, and the side slits make it extra breezy. It comes in one size, but five star reviews are pouring in from petite to plus size customers, so you can order with confidence. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Best Plus-Size Beach Cover-Ups

Romwe Women's Plus Size Boho Beach Dress This 100% rayon dress has flow-y 3/4 length sleeves and a pretty vintage flower bohemian print. Pair it with a big hat and you’re ready for a fancy dinner at the resort or casual oceanside shopping. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Torrid Ikat Maxi Kimono Swim Cover-Up This breezy, versatile beach cover-up has an open front, so it’s truly perfect for the beach or pool, when you want to shield at least part of your body from the elements (but look fly as hell while you’re at it). This kimono-style beach cover-up can also be used as a robe in the morning in a pinch — and we can attest that you’ll look fabulous as you get the kids’ lunches ready and check work emails. With a stretch waist and removable tie-sash, it’s super comfy, too. $49 AT TORRID

Pinziko Bikini Cover-Up Dress This sleeveless mini dress with tassel hemline is perfect for a long, hot summer day thanks to its feathery-light polyester spandex blend. Its available in sizes X-small through 2x-large and comes in 13 other solid color options, so customers are buying multiple colors at once. Pair it with some heels (or flip flops) and you got yourself a pretty sexy outfit. $24.97 AT AMAZON

ReachMe Spaghetti Strap Bathing Suit Cover-Up With simple spaghetti straps, a bold animal print, and a cool crochet racer-back, this simple cover-up is super easy to pop over your favorite bikini or one-piece for an instantly polished look. It comes in 9 colors and is available in sizes small through 3x-large, and Amazon customers say its comfortable enough to sleep in. $17.99 AT AMAZON

BISHUIGE Summer Casual Cover-Up This lightweight rayon spandex T-shirt dress the ultimate cozy-but-cute cover-up that doubles as an easy summer outfit. We love that it shows some leg without being too short and the large arm holes mean no sweaty pit stains. It’s available in sizes X-small through 3x-large and comes in tons of color options, too. $27.99 AT AMAZON

