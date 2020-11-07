Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sales Event Is Here, And You Can Score Major Deals Before Black Friday

Amazon

Even though Prime Day is behind us now, Amazon recently launched its Holiday Dash sales event, which drops daily deals you’ll want to keep an eye on. From major tech to cookware, the Holiday Dash deals aren’t here to play. We’ll be updating this page on the regular with all the newest, and best deals, highlighting brands like Le Creuset, Samsung, LEGO, Instant Pot, Bissell, and more. Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming later this month, odds are you’ll find even better deals on the days and weeks leading up to them. Get your holiday shopping done early, and sit back and relax on Thanksgiving and enjoy that second/third/fourth helping of pumpkin pie.

The Holiday Dash event runs until November 19, so don’t wait too long to swipe these deals!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5-Quart The gorgeous Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse is on sale in this deep red shade, and we could not be drooling more. Perfect for soup, casserole, and one-pot meal-making, cooks love this cast iron oven for its wide base (perfect for browning meats) and interior enamel which is non-stick and won’t get discolored easily. It’s beautiful, but it’s also durable. This is the kind of cookware you’ll be handing down to your grandkids one day. $179.95 AT AMAZON 40% off

Bluetooth Karaoke System with LED Disco Lights Stuck inside the house all winter long? Have no fear: Your new karaoke system is here. This comes with Bluetooth for wireless digital audio streaming, 54 LED disco lights with a dimmer setting, and RCAL cables that connect to your television set. $49.99 AT AMAZON 29% off

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Vacuuming has never been easier. Just schedule the time and day you want your Roomba to do the dirty work, and off it goes. You can also use Google Assistant and Alexa to program settings, while its dirt sensors detect dirtier spots in your home and knows to clean in those areas more thoroughly every single time. Plus, it’s also just a really good vacuum. With its 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes, this Roomba is no joke. Whether you’ve got kids who make non-stop messes or pets who shed constantly (or both), they’re no match for the iRobot Roomba 675. $181.58 AT AMAZON 28% off

Adult Weighted Blanket Grey with Removable Duvet Cover Aqua Raise your hand if the pandemic has brought out the worst of your insomnia and anxiety. Same here! A lot of people swear by the healing pressure of weighted blankets, which have been shown to help decrease stress and anxiety levels. This one comes with a cover, which is machine washer-friendly. And with over 18,000 5-star reviews, customers agree that it was a total life-changer. ” I woke up this morning having slept 8 hours without waking up. That is epic for me. I can go to sleep but at some point I wake up, at times I seem to fight to wake up. Last night I slept all night. The blanket itself is really nice, the duvet gives it a luxurious feel,” one person wrote. $61.01 AT AMAZON 45% off

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Balsam & Cedar Time to stock up on Christmas candles! Our go-to is Yankee Candle’s Balsam & Cedar candle, which has an impressive 110-150-hour burn time. Light it up, and let your home smell like a Christmas tree. $16.88 AT AMAZON 40% off

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is an ideal gift for someone you know who’s trying to stay on top of their fitness game. Its sleep tracker also helps the wearer keep track of their sleep patterns, and the heart rate monitor will alert you if it notices anything irregular going on. $199.99 AT AMAZON 26% off

Echo Show 5 Not seeing family this year for the holidays? Get your loved ones the Echo Show 5 so you can have regular face time with them. The Echo Show 5 is also great for streaming TV shows, YouTube videos, checking the weather, and more. Plus, you can have Alexa check the temp, control the lights, as well as the security cameras (if they’re all set up on the same system). $44.99 AT AMAZON 50% off

LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive Amazon’s Holiday Dash Deals have plenty of toy, kid, and baby deals — including this Harry Potter Privet Drive LEGO set that lets you recreate Harry’s old digs. With 797 pieces, your kid will be busy for hours. $55.99 AT AMAZON 20% off

9 Herb Window Garden We’ve got nothing but time these days, so get yourself or someone this 9 herb indoor garden kit — perfect for those who don’t have time to tend to a garden or are working with small spaces. This comes with 9 re-usable pots, the most popular herbs (dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage, and mustard), bamboo markers that help you identify your herbs, and nutrient-rich soil discs. You’ll never have to go to the store again when you need a sprinkle of chives for your baked potato ever again! $29.73 AT AMAZON 15% off

TaoTronics TT-HE003 Space Heater Save money on heat with an efficient (it has advanced ceramic heating technology) portable heater that warms up a room within minutes. TaoTronics devices are notoriously reliable and safe, and you can easily customize the level of heat you want so that it’s never too toasty. $67.99 AT AMAZON 15% off

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This cordless vacuum has a powerful motor that spins at up to 420 miles per hour, picking up dirt, dust, crumbs, pet hair, and more, leaving your floors completely spotless. It also easily converts to hand-held mode so you can reach those tough places, like in between your couch cushions. Plus, if you have pets, you’ll love that this comes with the Motorized Turbo Brush Tool, LED Lighted Crevice Tool, and the Dusting Brush. $249.99 AT AMAZON 29% off

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker This 7-in-1 pressure cooker makes dinner in a jiffy, sautés, cooks rice, makes yogurt, and can also be used as a slow cooker. It basically replaces your stove if you want. Even though you may already own an Instant Pot, this makes for a great gift for your family members who may not be acquainted with the sorcery that is the Instant Pot. $55.3 AT AMAZON 21% off

