Baby Bunting Bags Perfect For Chilly Weather

Baby bunting bags are what every parent needs during the cold months of the year so you can easily tuck the baby in and stick them in the stroller. Now, you can easily go out to run errands or for some exercise with your little one without worrying whether or not they’re warm enough. Most of these bunting bags are fleece-lined, so they’re big on cozy comfort. Plus, these make great baby shower gifts because every parent can easily use a bunting bag. Even if they aren’t frequently using a stroller (we won’t judge; we don’t know your life), they can easily use a bunting bag to wrap up baby at home. Shop some of our picks ahead.

Best Baby Bunting Bags

Yinuoday Baby Swaddle The Yinuoday Baby Swaddle is simple and convertible. What looks like a blanket quickly and easily transforms into a bunting bag to take your little one on the go. Available in four different color options, this bunting bag is made from cotton and polyester and should be soft on Baby’s skin. It’s designed to comfortably hold babies up to 12 months old. $30.18 AT AMAZON

Cuddle Club Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit Though you’ll typically find bunting in the form of bags, some bunting is actually sweet, comfy bodysuits that serve much the same purpose. This Cuddle Club Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit turns your baby into a cuddly little animal while keeping their hands and feet tucked in and warm. This will also still keep Baby’s fingernails away from any exposed skin that they could scratch. This bunting comes in a number of colors for babies up to 3 months. (There are more options for toddlers, but it starts to get away from actual bunting.) $29.99 AT AMAZON

Burley Solstice Bunting Bag If you have a Burley stroller, this complementary Burley Solstice Bunting Bag is the perfect mate. It’s a machine-washable, fleece-lined bunting bag that’s perfect for newborns up to toddlers 2 years old. Reviewers have noted that it’s incredibly easy to get Baby in and out of the bag, which is always a plus. $49.99 AT BUY BUY BABY

SWADDYL Baby Bunting Bag The SWADDYL Baby Bunting Bag is a step outside the traditional zip-up bunting bag. Instead, this sweet bunting bag is more of a wrap, which will give your carseat (and baby, of course) a different look. It comes in four cute colors and is ridiculously simple to to swaddle your little one. Parents on Amazon rave that it’s super soft for babies and is the perfect cold-weather accessory. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Best Stroller Sleeping Bags

JJ Cole Canopy Style Bunting Bag This JJ Cole Canopy Style Bunting Bag is incredibly chic. Available in five different colors and two different sizes, this bunting bag is made from nylon but has a shearling interior for warmth. The hood is detachable and the back panel easily attaches to a carseat. The button detail on the front also just makes this a very attractive accessory for you and baby. $49.99 AT AMAZON

LEMONDA Winter Outdoor Waterproof Baby Stroller Sleeping Bag Your baby will basically look like a cute lil Hershey kiss in this LEMONDA Winter Outdoor Waterproof Baby Stroller Sleeping Bag. The sleek silver fabric will stand out while you have Baby out in the stroller. Designed for little ones from ages 6 months to 2 years, this bunting easily attaches to strollers — though not all of them. This bunting bag is also made from a layer of waterproof polyester, a layer of fleece, and cotton fill to keep baby nice and cozy warm while keeping all their limbs tucked in. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Large Bunting Bag for Baby Strollers Do you want to make your babies cuter than they already are? Then you need this Large Bunting Bag for Baby Strollers. It comes in three different colors and each one has ears! Your sweet little teddy bear will be cozy and warm inside this fleece-lined bag with a faux fur hood. It has a double zipper to make it easy to get Baby in and out, and it easily hooks into a stroller. The fabric is also water resistant so you don’t have to worry too much about a little bit of rain or snow. $44.95 AT AMAZON

Orzbow Warm Bunting Bag In six colors and two sizes, the Orzbow Warm Bunting Bag will give your infants and toddlers a warm place to hang out while you push them around in a stroller. It’s made with OEKO-TEX certified materials, which means that they’re free from harmful substances. The baby bunting is easy to install in strollers, which many parents have noted in the reviews on Amazon. $38.99 AT AMAZON

