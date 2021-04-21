The Best Baby Camping Chairs To Keep Your Kiddo Contained In The Great Outdoors

Getty Images/Morten Falch Sortland

If you and your family love camping, you might want to get your little one a baby camping chair. As you may know, a regular-sized camping chair is a biiiiit too big for a little human! As the weather warms up and outdoor excursions with the family ramp up (i.e., Get me out of this house. Now.), so does the need for outdoor gear (like chairs, family tents, hiking shoes, etc.). Sitting at the top of the must-buy list: Baby camping chairs. Because, well, just plopping your baby down on the ground isn’t always the most feasible option, and well your lap could use a break, too. (And if you’re headed to the beach a lot this summer, check out our best kids’ beach chairs!)

Plus, mealtimes out in nature are just a hell of a lot easier with baby camping chairs — which is why many of the shoppable options we’ve found are portable high chairs and booster seats. Depending on the terrain you’re heading to, be it a grassy park, sandy beach, or woodsy campsite with picnic tables and uneven ground, your needs may vary. No matter where you’re venturing off to, however, you’ll want a seat that’s easy to carry, set up, pack, and store — and the chairs rounded up here all meet those must-have parameters.

Whether it’s a lower outdoor chair with a detachable tray, an activity station with toys to keep Baby occupied, or a booster seat you can use at the kitchen table, too, many of our picks are heralded by reviewers for their versatility. Meaning: Ahead, you’ll find the best baby camping chairs, plenty of which you might find yourself also using for trips to Grandma’s, or restaurants, or your friend’s backyard.

Hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat This super popular foldable chair comes with a removable, machine-washable fabric cover, detachable dishwasher-safe swivel tray and a near-perfect review score out of over 8,000 ratings. It’s also got a back pocket for extras like bibs and cutlery, and comes with a shoulder carry bag for easy portability and storage. In addition to being simple to clean and ultra convenient, Hiccapop’s baby camping chair is meant to be ultra safe, with ergonomically-designed restraints that can be released with one hand, as well as a wide-set base with tip-preventive “duck feet” for stability on uneven terrains like sand or rocks. $34.92 AT AMAZON

Ciao Baby Portable High Chair Lightweight, foldable, and compact, Ciao Baby’s portable high chair is ideal for travel and outdoor hangs of all kinds. Just unfold it in a snap and lock it into place—no assembly required. This slim, portable pick is great for kiddos up to 35lbs and is made of durable nylon with a vinyl tray that effortlessly wipes clean. Bonus: It was invented by two moms! (Because obvi.) $60.99 AT AMAZON

Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Highchair This travel high chair for kids 6 months to 45 lbs has all the functional features a mom needs: It’s foldable, portable, with removable, washable fabric cover and dishwasher-safe tray, storage pocket, and carry bag. It’s no wonder nearly 90% of reviews rate it a 4 or 5. “We actually have used this highchair more than I originally expected to use it” wrote one reviewer. “We originally just bought this so we had something easy for when we went camping. Now we essentially take this everywhere we visit. It folds up like a normal “folding chair”, It is really cute, the chair has a buckles so your baby doesn’t just climb out, and what I really liked about this is the hard surface for eating.” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Veeyoo Travel Booster Seat For kids 6 months to 3 years old (or up to 37 lbs), this little chair can be used as a booster seat both indoors and outdoors. Lightweight and foldable with a removable tray, three-point seatbelt, and non-slip base to prevent tilting, it’s perfect for camping trips with baby. Plus, the chair fabric is removable and machine washable, and the whole set comes in a handy carrying case for travel—because schlepping can really take the fun out of outdoor adventures. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Serene Life Baby Seat Booster High Chair Serene Life’s portable baby seat has everything you’d want out of a travel high chair: It’s foldable, comes with a storage/carrying bag, has a locking safety belt and strap, and a detachable, dishwasher-safe food tray. Outdoorsy families will make great use of this adventure-friendly pick that will fit your little from age 6 months to 3 years, and keep them comfy at the beach, park, campsite, or really anywhere you venture off to. $28.94 AT AMAZON

Baby Delight Go With Me Chair If you’re after a camping chair that will take you from baby to big kid years (up to 75 lbs!), you’ll want to consider this portable pick. Designed to grow with your kiddo, Baby Delight’s Go With Me Chair sets up easily, and features a fabric seat flap that velcros over two leg holes for when baby is ready to stand (with support). It’s also got a sun canopy, 5-point safety harness, removable snack tray, and of course, a carry bag. With a near-perfect rating out of more than 3,300 reviews, suffice it to say parents love this long-term option. $45.99 AT AMAZON

Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Booster Chair Kids from 6 months to 4 years old (or up to 37lbs) can use this seat both indoors and outdoors, whether it’s a restaurant or campsite. Compact, portable, and easy to clean, it’s got a storage pocket, safety harness, removable, machine-washable fabric, and removable, dishwasher-safe tray with a cup holder. Just fold this chair up into the included carrying bag and you’re good to go! $34.99 AT AMAZON

Regalo My Chair 2-in-1 Portable Travel Booster Seat For growing littles 9 months to 3 years — or up to 37 pounds — Regalo’s fold-and-go seat can be used as a booster at the grown-up table or a travel chair for outdoor jaunts. Made of a steel frame with a mesh and nylon seat, it’s both durable and convenient — just wipe it down to clean! The tray is detachable for easy dining al fresco, and with a safety lock, anchoring straps, and a stable base, you can be sure your little is seated safely whether you’re inside at Nana’s, camping or beaching it. $20 AT WALMART

Unilove Feed Me 3-in-1 Travel Booster Seat Made of sturdy aluminum, Unilove’s 3-In-1 travel booster will last you from baby to toddler years (up to age three or 33lbs). It’s got four adjustable height levels, a 3-point safety harness, center safety bar, and anti-slip feet. The swivel tray’s lock is child proof, as well, and the whole seat folds into an included carry bag. Bonus: If you’re traveling by plane, this pick fits into the bulkhead. “We have been using this seat from 4 months,” wrote a reviewer. “It’s super sturdy and easy to carry and transfer from the house to the outdoors making it the most versatile tool for us.” $89.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Healthy Care Deluxe Booster Seat A great option to keep on hand whether you’re heading to the campsite or your in-laws’, Fisher Price’s fold-up seat comes with a dishwasher safe tray with snap-on lid, built-in sippy cup holder, and 3-point harness. The back of the seat is removable as your kiddo grows—as one reviewer noted, “Both of our boys have used them from 6 months until almost 5 years old. They clean up easily, they adjust to every seat perfectly, and it’s great that they fold up for travel, too.” Another described it as “Perfect for camping trips…It packs good, durable, easy to wipe and perfect size.” $27.99 AT AMAZON

Summer Sit 'n Style Compact Folding Booster Seat Sleek, compact, and super portable, this booster seat folds up to carry easily with one hand. The space-saving design includes a dishwasher-safe, removable tray that folds underneath the seat and a 3-point restraint system with chair straps that work great with both picnic tables and kitchen tables, according to reviewers. As one wrote, “Used this camping. It attached well to picnic benches. Love that the tray is always attached and can’t be lost. Folds up pretty compact. Have replaced the big high chair for this in our home so baby can sit at the table with us. Good design.” $24.99 AT AMAZON

Joovy Nook Compact Fold High Chair Joovy’s compact fold high chair comes fully assembled and folds up like a beach chair for easy storage, making it a convenient option to take from home to vacation and back again. The tray swings open for easy one-handed use and has four depth adjustments for varying stages of eating (and keeping food on the tray). Easy to wipe down with a 5 point harness, this pick has “Great functionality portability, a reviewer noted.“He eats with us at the table as well as both grandparent’s houses. We even used it while camping! Overall I like the functionality and portability of this high chair and think it was a great choice for my little one.” $119.99 AT AMAZON

KidCo P7004 GoPod Keep your kiddo contained and entertained while you’re enjoying the great outdoors. Lightweight and foldable with four adjustable heights and an attached floor pad to keep baby’s feet clean, this on-the-go option also comes with a snack and drink holder, and nylon loops to attach toys. One reviewer described it as “awesome and is by FAR the best bang for my buck of any baby item I have purchased. Clip different toys to it, stick things in the cups, fold it up and bring it camping or to grandma’s, bring it out in the yard, set it up in your kitchen and take it down when you don’t need to be tripping over it (looking at you, exersaucer.) We used this all last summer and fall, almost every day April through September (kiddo was five to ten months old) and it’s still as good as new other than a few dirt stains.” $48.59 AT AMAZON

