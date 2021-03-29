The Best Family Tents For Camping, Including One That Fits 16 People

Getty Images/Ittipol Nampochai / EyeEm

Oh, it’s on! Yes, it’s time to score those family camping tents in preparation for a spring and summer filled with quality time outdoors with your peeps. (And after a full year of sheltering indoors, we’d say some fresh air, peace, and nature are just the remedies the doctor ordered.) Here, our shopping guide for family tents will help you pick the perfect shelter for your crew — whether you’re getting out there with a family of 4 or 16 (yes, we included a large family camping tent that literally fits 16 sleeping bags). Some of these tricked-out picks have features like multiple rooms, screen porches, and even instant setup in one minute flat (seriously). All are highly reviewed and available online right now — so grab your perfect tent quick, pack that hammock, and you’ll be practically ready for your trip. Can’t you smell the marshmallows roasting already?

Best Family Tents

Gazelle Pop-Up Portable Camping Hub This tricked-out tent gets an absolutely perfect five-star rating from 700 reviewers and it’s easy to see why: While it sleeps four people comfortably, it sets up in 90 seconds flat and packs into a 67.5- inch duffle bag. There’s 61 square feet of floor space inside this water- and mildew-resistant tent, which comes with a waterproof rainfly and has taped seams to help keep you dry. All-metal hubs and solid fiberglass poles keep this large family tent secure in windy environments, and heavy-duty YKK zippers endure with use. Shake out dirt easily by way of a removable floor. $279.99 AT AMAZON

Moon Lence Family Camping Tent Score this affordable tent for under $100. It’s an all-around solid pick for a family of four (it’s large enough for four adults to sleep comfortably). Two large doors have dual zippers and ground vents for ventilation. It’s both water resistant and stable in winds and rough weather. An instant pop-up mechanism allows you to set up the whole thing in just one minute: Spread out the tent, lift the top, press the top mechanism down, click the bottom joints into place, and you’re good to go. The tent weighs just about 10 pounds and packs into a small carry bag for easy, compact transport. $99.99 AT AMAZON

OT QOMOTOP 6-Person Tent This highly reviewed tent has room for six people — and one person can set it up in just 60 seconds. This big camping tent’s interior is large enough for three adults and three children to sleep. Affordably priced, this tent comes with stakes, a carry bag, mud mat, gear pockets, and gear loft. A port allows you to connect an electrical cord, or closes fully when not in use. The flooring has welded corners, so it seals out rain and you stay dry. And a mesh roof and ground vent combine for superior ventilation overall. $139.97 AT AMAZON

Best Large Camping Tents

Core 10 Person Straight-Wall Cabin Tent Reviewers gush over this 10-person tent, with a generous center height of 86 inches and straight walls so it feels cabin-like. An included divider creates a two-room experience, and a gear loft includes a lantern hook and pockets keep items organized and off the tent floor. “This thing is HUGE!” One reviewer gushed, “I’m 6 foot 1 and still got plenty of headroom… Queen size mattress seems small with all the extra floor footage. First day I set it up it poured and rained for 16 hours. I could literally count the amount of droplets on the floor the next day.” $219.99 AT AMAZON

Tahoe Gear Ozark Large Family Cabin Tent Get those vaccines and then call in the extended fam for this one: This large family camping tent has room for 16! Stand up with room to spare in the 7-foot center, and enjoy extra coverage under the fly canopy that extends out over the front door. The open mesh design and floor vents make for excellent cross-ventilation, and the taped fly seams and polyethylene floor make it solidly waterproof. $249.99 AT AMAZON

Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent This large family camping tent sleeps eight with room for two queen air mattresses and 6.5 feet of headroom to stand. Its construction protects well against rain and wind, and a large awning imparts the homey experience of a porch out front. There are pockets and vents throughout for organization and air flow, making the inside more comfy on warm days. $165.59 AT AMAZON

Best Large Camping Tents With Rooms

Coleman Cabin Tent With Instant Setup This is basically the Taj Mahal of family tents and nearly 12,000 reviewers give it a close to perfect five-star rating. The huge tent fits a whopping 10 people with room for four queen-size air beds and enough room for even the tallest member of the group to fully stand. A room divider adds privacy, and the fabric blocks way more sunlight than the typical tent so you can sleep in past sunrise. Major bonus: The whole thing sets up instantly using pre-attached poles, in as fast as a minute. $259.00 AT AMAZON

Campros 8-Person Camping Tent Party time, excellent. This large camping tent has room to sleep eight people. It’s durable and water resistant, staying dry under light rain. This enormous tent packs into a carrying bag just about the size of a sleeping bag, and takes two people just about five minutes to set up. There’s a mesh door and five mesh windows throughout the sprawling tent. Almost 2,000 reviewers give it nearly a perfect score. Genius hack: Use the divider curtain as a screen for family movie night. (You’re welcome.) $159.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.