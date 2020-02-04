Looking for the best activity cube? You should be — because you know your kid loves these things. (And you know this because you always watch in horror as Junior gleefully goes crazy on what must *surely* be a disgusting, germ-covered cube every time you’re stuck in a doctor’s waiting room.)

Well mama, there’s a reason that docs and dentists stock up on baby activity cubes: Kids love ’em, and the developmental benefits are major. They improve hand-eye coordination, demonstrate cause and effect, teach fine motor skills and improve critical thinking skills — all while exposing kids to extra educational elements like shapes, colors and animals that will help you teach them by recognition.

Real mamas everywhere swear that the right activity cube can keep their kid endlessly entertained. And, possibly best of all, it somehow happens without obnoxious lights or loud, annoying sounds. (You’re welcome.)

We found the best activity cubes that’ll fit flawlessly into your life — whether you’re seeking something small and travel-friendly or so massive it can actually double as a toy chest. (Yes, really.) Scroll down to shop!

Friendship Activity Cube by Hape Stylish, eco-conscious mamas will appreciate the clean lines and bold, graphic designs found on this Hape activity cube. Made with sustainable and eco-friendly materials, you can feel good about the brand’s quality and safety standards while your kiddo goes crazy on the ball maze, shape puzzles and gear explorations. $60 AT MAISONETTE

Country Critters Play Cube by Hape The gorgeous design and quality that you’ll find in the Hape activity cube above — but in a larger, more interactive version featuring mazes, shapes, levers, and lots of flying, swimming, and croaking creatures. Especially adorable is the cutie honeycomb your kid will turn to move the bitty bees. Bzzzz! $150 AT MAISONETTE

World of Eric Carle Very Busy Activity Cube by KidKraft This colorful cutie gets five stars for the nostalgia factor alone: If you’re a fan of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Grouchy Ladybug, you’ll appreciate the familiar faces and unmistakable illustrations from the world of Eric Carle. Highlights of this KidKraft deluxe activity cube include a full alphabet for language development, plus a rollercoaster bead maze and turnable gears for coordination skills. $60 AT TARGET

5-in-1 Wooden Activity Play Cube by Gleeporte Wondering what $15 can get you when it comes to wooden activity cubes? SO GLAD YOU ASKED — because a lot, actually. This pretty pastel number has it all: beads, blocks, mazes, gears and gliders galore. (All made with 100% non-toxic wood, icyww.) Another fab feature is that maze top, which can be removed for a friend or sibling to play with *or* turned upside down and tucked away inside for storage. $15 AT AMAZON

Wooden Kids Activity Cube by Toyventive This cube sets itself apart with a few unique features: You’ll find a colorful abacus for counting, plus a friendly clock face for learning time. Bonus features include a set of stacking cups and essential words board book — making it an excellent gift for any curious kiddo in your life. Love a bargain buy. $27 AT AMAZON

Wooden Discover Farm Animals Activity Center by Battat Your future farmer or aspiring veterinarian will adore this wooden activity cube covered with barnyard animals. Manufactured by a family company that’s been around since 1897, the cube’s sturdy wood construction and thoughtful touches (like rounded corners, a mom’s dream!) give it instant heirloom appeal. $51 AT AMAZON

Wooden Activity Cube by Top Bright Looking for an extra large activity cube? This big boy turns into a toddler stool — awesome for when your L.O. needs a little independence reaching the sink or seeing what you’re up to in the kitchen. It even has storage space inside for stashing other toys — helping you cut down on the clutter. And it boasts not five, not six, but seven (!) sides of fun, with features like peek-a-boo doors, a clock with moveable hands, spinning gears, digital animal flip board, spinning wheel, sliding animals and, ofc, a bead maze up top. $80 AT AMAZON

9-in-1 Play Cube Activity Center by Lavievert This wooden activity cube packs a lot of playtime into a relatively small space, making it a great option for travel (meaning you can actually bring it on trips or easily haul back-and-forth to Grandmom’s house). Expect all the classics (abacus, gears, clocks, etc.) plus *three* super stand-out fun factors: 1) A tree with creatures invites kids to move circular blocks to match the corresponding place on the background. 2) The pond-themed feature allows kids to play fishing games with the enclosed rods and magnetic wooden marine creatures. 3) The bottom features a flight chess board that two to four people can play. Bottom line? This baby will keep your baby busy. $36 AT WALMART

Elephant Educational Activity Cube by Top Bright Increase the cuteness factor with a circus-themed elephant cube featuring 5 sides of spinning gears, turning wheels, counting beads and a detachable bead maze. But quite possibly the most entertaining element of them all? “I bought this for my great nephew’s first birthday,” writes one reviewer on Amazon. “It was a huge hit! He only wanted to play with *that* toy once he opened it. He loved all the different activities on it, but especially pulling the ball to make the elephant ‘blow bubbles.’ Highly recommend!” Aw. $33 AT AMAZON

Garden Activity Cube by EverEarth This precious cube is easy on the eyes: It combines a soft natural wood with a mix of primary colors *and* pretty pastel hues like pink, purple and aqua (using non-toxic and environmentally friendly water-based paints, ofc). It’s got six sides complete with counting beads, spinning gears, a magnetic shape sorter, peg maze, sliding pegs and spinning shapes — plus that must-have wire maze up top. Add in floral-themed gears and cute critters, and you’ve got yourself a relatively adorable cube happening here. (Your living room decor says thanks, btw.) $90 AT WALMART

K’s Kids Musical Farmyard Cube by Melissa & Doug Think of this as an introductory cube for the truly bitty baby who isn’t quite ready for gears and clocks quite yet. This super soft cube with a handy handle features colorful animals that play songs when their noses are pressed, a durable teether, padded handles, crinkly flower petals and a sturdy plastic mirror. $20 AT BUY BUY BABY

Youniversity Deluxe Wooden Activity Cube by B. Toys This extra large activity cube from Target offers an extremely sturdy spot for your kids to play. The six sides feature zigzag paths, fun loops, an animal alphabet, a number tree and different shapes — but possibly best of all, you’ll find lots of friendly and diverse faces mixed throughout the fun. Smooth wood and rounded corners keep your kiddo safe, and the packaging is made of 100% recyclable materials that you can feel good about. $150 AT TARGET

Because playing is *literally* one of the most important things your kid can do right now — shop our picks for the best and brightest in baby and toddler toys.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.