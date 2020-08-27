10 Best Cheap Mattresses For A Restful (Not Stressful) Good Night’s Sleep In 2020

Image courtesy of brand

Getting a good night’s sleep is always important, but as we mamas know, it’s practically the only thing that can get us through each long, agonizing day (these days). Now getting the kids into their own bed…we’ll leave that one to you, but for us we want cool, we want comfort and we want cheap — or at least reasonable — when it comes to buying a new mattress (and great pillows and bedding to go along with it).

Like most consumers, we’ve been tempted by all those commercials for new mattresses that appear on your doorstep in a vacuum packed box (Casper, Avocado, Purple — we’re talking to you). And yes, they seem genius (although almost everyone is doing the box-ship-thing these days), but the $1,000-$5,000 price tags are scorching! And while we can admit we have tried out one or two (#guilty), were they life changing? No. Did they stop the never ending spouse battle over it being too firm or too soft? No. Did these mattresses bathe the kids and then put them to bed for you? The answer is NO.

A new mattress can and should last for years, so there’s an “investment” angle when it comes to making a purchase, but we don’t need to be chipping in for those brands’ pricey marketing spends. Let’s stick with the basics. We want good quality, we want to get a good night’s sleep and we want it to last without needing to be turned and flipped every month.

We’ve searched high and low for the best cheap mattresses, which to us means under $500. There’s foam, gel or standard coil. There’s even a foam/coil combo if you just can’t decide (it’s a little splurge-y on the price, sorry, but it’s a 2-in-1!). You won’t lose sleep after hitting “add to cart” with any of these — the last thing you need is a sleepless night spent stressing over the amount of money you just spent on your new mattress!

Zinus 6 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Pressure Relieving Mattress Well here’s something you don’t see every day — a memory foam mattress infused with green tea and charcoal! Antioxidant rich green tea helps keep the mattress fresh and ActivCharcoal micro-particles block moisture that would otherwise lead to odor. This CertiPUR US certified foam mattress comes in 6, 8, 10 or 12″ thickness, so the choice is yours. 54,000+ Amazon reviewers love this mattress, and rave as this buyer has, “Earlier this year I bought one of those fancy (read: way too expensive) Endy mattresses and HATED it. I returned it after three months and purchased this bed, mostly out of desperation because I didn’t have a mattress and this was way cheaper. It’s a dream. I feel like I’m sleeping on a hotel bed every night.” $117.40 AT AMAZON

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress With more than 31,000 reviews (giving it a 4.7 rating), you can trust this 12″ memory foam mattress is a safe bet, even though you can’t try it out in person. This medium-firm memory foam mattress is crafted using four layers of memory foam with a tight top and it’s designed with low motion transfer to help you rest even if your partner tosses and turns. It arrives in a box and will be ready for rest in less than 24 hours (it has to expand like all boxed mattresses). It’s also compatible with an adjustable base bed if you’re looking for an upgrade. Julie at Wayfair said, “Love love love this mattress! I took a shot ordering a mattress that I couldn’t try out and OMG it’s so much better than I could have imagined. The price cannot be beat.” $300 AT WAYFAIR

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress More than 35,000 people have loved and bought this steal of a mattress, at less than $200! This medium firm hybrid combines hypo-allergenic memory foam with the traditional support of an innerspring mattress. Topped with a cozy knit cover, you’ll appreciate the memory foam which allows for an overnight relief on pressure points—thanks foam! One serious guy said, “I’m a 200 lbs 6′ tall contractor. I can’t be fatigued when I wake up, my job depends on me getting a restful night’s sleep in order to be fully prepared for my day. This mattress holds me quite comfortably. I’ve slept on it a month now, and the comfort/cost ratio is an incredible deal.” $179.99 AT AMAZON

Walmart Slumber 1 by ZINUS 10” Tight Top Spring Mattress This 10″ thick tight-top spring mattress is what we’re used to, only better. It has the durable support of a spring mattress plus layers of foam and a plush microfiber quilt cover. The foam is CertiPUR US certified for durability, performance and content. Now this does come in a box, so it feels like you’re getting something new, while you still get to stick with the innercoil you love and deserve. We chose the 10″ thickness, but if you just don’t want or need a mattress this thick, you can choose this in 6″ or 8″ instead. $240 AT WALMART

Signature Design by Ashley 12 Inch Chime Express Firm Mattress More than 14,000 ratings tell us that this hypoallergenic mattress is comfort in a box. The layered system here works. It starts with rows of individually wrapped coils topped with 3 layers of support foam, all wrapped up in a woven layer for extra comfort. Need a little more convincing? Check out this rave review: “Like sleeping on a marshmallow. Even my husband who doesn’t care about anything luxury laid down and said it was amazing! (He snored all night long lol). It was the BEST night’s sleep ever. I am waking up with ZERO hip or shoulder pains. I don’t need caffeine in the morning. Just like that, this mattress has improve my life 1,000%. My only complaint is I don’t want to get up in the morning because it is SOOOOOOOO comfy.” $269.99 AT AMAZON

Wayfair Cool Gel 12" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress If you run warm (hormones, husband, etc.), then this cool mattress may be your saving grace. It runs cool thanks to the breathable gel memory foam and stretch knit top. This is 12″ of hypoallergenic comfort in a medium firm feel. If you’ve been a coil type of gal when it comes to mattresses, this may be your time to make a change. 14,000 people love it on Wayfair, and Amber says, “I switched from a spring mattress to this memory foam mattress and now I’m addicted to my bed. Will definitely buy another one when needed.” $410 AT WAYFAIR

Modway Aveline 8" Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress In a Box This 8″ pressure relief memory foam mattress is a great transition from the coils you grew up with. With two layers of foam (responsive base foam topped with ventilated gel-infused foam) you get supported sleep that molds to you and your everyday aches and pains. The mattress is covered with a removable diamond stretch knit cover. Available also in 6″ or 10″ depths and in sizes from narrow twin to Cal King, this could be an upgrade the whole family can enjoy for themselves. One mama said, “Bought this for my son’s first big boy bed. He loves it, sleeps like a bear…great purchase…” $257.00 AT AMAZON

Walmart Linenspa Dreamer 12 Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress This plush 12″ mattress is a best-seller on Walmart, loved by more than 2,000 people. It’s a hybrid mattress, meaning it has supportive springs and pliant memory foam to provide a balanced surface for all sleepers. Add to that, the Euro-top, which is an extra layer of padding sewn right to the top, so that you get a plush mattress cover already built in. The cool gel infusions keep you cool and relieves pressure point aches while you sleep. No wonder this is called the dreamer. Also available in an 8-inch medium firm profile if you want a little less cushion and you can choose a size from twin all the way up to California King for less than $400. $300 AT WALMART

Zinus 12 Inch Plush Cloud Memory Foam Mattress Queen If plush is the only option (I mean who doesn’t want to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud?), here’s the plush-lovers mattress dream come true. The cradling memory foam and microfiber are CertiPUR US and OEKO TEX certified. There are FOUR layers of foam here, and an infusion of green tea for freshness and charcoal to fight odor, like Zinus’ other best-rated products. Loyal customers like Madison swear by it: “I very rarely write reviews (although I should), but I had to for this mattress. This is hands down the best thing I’ve ever bought on Amazon, and trust me, 90% of everything I buy comes from here. I love this mattress so much I swear I’ve become a pseudo brand rep for this company.” $348.64 AT AMAZON

Nest Bedding The Flip Double Sided Hybrid Mattress OK, so this one’s the splurge, but like we said, we’re suckers for 2-in-1. This 10″ mattress (available twin thru Cal King) is for the couple who can’t agree on medium or firm OR for you— someone who simply can’t make a decision. It’s a hybrid mattress with a durable Caliber Coil system and a cooling Visco Gel support foam, that literally flips over, giving you two options of comfort. Great for side, back or stomach sleepers, do your own test run and see which side takes the win. Either way you go, the Super Soft Ergonomic Polyester fabric feels soft and cool to the touch. $699 AT NEST BEDDING

