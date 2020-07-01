8 Best Nursery Rocking Chairs & Gliders You’ll Be Rockin’ Long After Baby Grows

In addition to registering for your baby shower and ordering your new crib, the nursery rocking chair or glider is one of the most fun items to shop for when you’re expecting. There are more styles and shapes than ever before, with many combining the gentle back and forth of a glider with the hypnotic movement of a nursery rocking chair and in some cases, adding in a swivel for a full 360-degree spin.

It may not seem that way right now, but a nursery rocking chair or glider becomes command central once the baby arrives. From feeding and burping to snuggling and storytime, a ton of activity will take place in this one spot, so you want to choose one that’s sturdy, comfy, and looks good, too.

Before you buy, consider how you’ll most use your nursery rocking chair or glider. If you plan to breastfeed and perhaps even pump in it, you’ll want an ample sized seat and padded armrests that are comfy enough to withstand longer sitting sessions. Some moms love to update their style quite a bit and change their furniture as often as their shoes. If that sounds like you, there’s no need to spend a fortune on a nursery glider or rocker. But if you’re the type who appreciates good design and is constantly reusing furniture in new ways, you’ll love the trend towards nursery rocking chairs and gliders that look living room-worthy. Whether you’re looking for a chair with a matching ottoman or not (are you?), check out these eight great nursery rocking chairs and gliders and let that urge to nest explode.

Angel Line Monterey Nursery Glider and Ottoman This classic glider’s ample seat makes it easy to snuggle up with your baby and easier for both of you to catch some ZZZ’s. The padded arms will save your elbows during feeding sessions, and the storage pockets are the perfect spot for storybooks or even your smartphone. A sturdy wood frame provides plenty of stability, so you never have to worry about tipping over, and the cushions can be removed for easy spot cleaning. With more than 4,000 reviews, this Amazon bestseller is a hit with expecting parents who say it’s affordable, comfortable, and easy to put together, too. It comes in two colors: black with dark grey cushions or espresso with grey cushions. $166 AT AMAZON

Naomi Home Odelia Swivel Nursery Glider Rocker Recliner Nothing’s better than a 360-degree swivel when you’re a new mom and everything needs to be within easy reach. Our favorite thing about this glider/rocker is how it combines the rotating function of a swivel with the smooth rocking motion of a traditional rocker and the pop-out footrest of a recliner. We also love how it pairs a sleek, square silhouette with button tufting and elegant trim detail, making it easy to imagine this chair in another room in the house once the baby grows out of snuggle sessions (#NotAnytimeSoon). A spring foam seat ensures your bum remains comfy even during marathon feeding/snuggling/crying sessions. Available in three neutral shades: Bright white, cream, and mocha. $325 AT AMAZON

DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Nursery Glider with Bonus Ottoman This one had us at the gray stitching, not to mention that smooth-looking navy. The combo is so easy on the eyes it works whether you’re having a boy or a girl. The boxy silhouette with a high back gives it a mid-century modern edge that would have made it the envy of Mad Men‘s Betty Draper. It’s comfy, too, with a gentle 360-degree swivel and a backward glide that makes it easy to rock or swing your baby to sleep. The ottoman and lumbar pillow both come with the chair, so it’s sort of a 3-for-1 deal. Earth mamas can rejoice with this one; it’s Greenguard Certified, which means it’s been tested for over 10,000 chemicals and comes out on top. Available in four colors: Navy, dark grey, grey, and cream. $329 AT AMAZON

Delta Children's Clair SLIM Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair When you need something comfy but more compact, this chair is a perfect fit (see how we did that there?). Ideal for apartments or small spaces in general, don’t let its petite size fool you — it’s packed with features that make it worthy of the price. A smooth gliding and swivel system let you move in any direction you like while remaining whisper quiet, so you don’t have to worry about any white noise keeping baby awake (contrary to popular belief it has a negative effect on a lot of babies). We love the small footprint for maximizing space, the curved back, and the generous padding that keeps every feeding or snuggle sesh super comfy. Available in navy, grey, and graphite with grey piping. $199 AT WALMART

Windsor Nursery Glider and Ottoman When asked to explain why they love it, mom fans of this glider point to its sturdy construction, the smooth bearings that give it a nice rocking motion, and the heavy-duty upholstery that makes it easy to spot clean. We love the curved back and the whopping 11 frame-and-cushion color combinations you can choose from. The side pockets and the cushioned arms are almost must haves for nursing mamas. The ottoman and chair are sold as a set, making them a great value for the price. As one Amazon reviewer said, “After searching for a glider for a decent price for months we picked this … it’s definitely a great deal, so glad we bought it!” $130 AT AMAZON

Babyletto Madison Swivel Nursery Glider This nursery glider is what your fashionable French friend might recommend for you to buy. That’s because when you want something super stylish but simple that also gets the job done, and you don’t want to overspend, this is as good as it gets. The gently curved back and arms cradle you and your baby during cuddles and feeding sessions, while it’s swivel base allows you to glide and turn a full 360 degrees. Smaller in size than most other nursery gliders, it’s perfect for even the smallest nursery nook. We love the six striking shades that it comes in, including the blush velvet that’s trés chic (and not only for girls rooms). When baby feedings are done for good (don’t cry), this will make the perfect reading chair for the master bedroom or home office. $249 AT WAYFAIR

Delta Children's Benbridge Swivel Nursery Glider The slipcovered look of this nursery glider is so on-trend right now, you can easily place this in any room in the house and it would look right at home. Casual and comfortable, the gentle swivel and glide mechanism pairs perfectly with the sturdy wood construction underneath. Fans say it looks and feels more expensive than it is in person. Somehow both boxy and curvy, it’s simple shape and size requires a smaller footprint, so if you’re tight on space, this chair may be exactly what you need. It comes in sweet neutral shades, some of them with contrast piping. The cool grey are perfect for boys or girls rooms and will look equally polished in the nursery or big kids bedroom. $285 AT WAYFAIR

Angel Line Rebecca Upholstered Nursery Swivel Gliding Recliner This chair provides you with a gentle glide, a hypnotizing rocking motion, and a 360-degree swivel, so there’s basically nothing you can’t do in it. It’s got a smooth, curved silhouette with a pop of piping that’s very trendy at the moment. Its padded arms and wide seat mean you can spread out and get comfy when trying to get baby to sleep. The easy pull mechanism pops the footrest right up, so you can prop your legs or fully recline for a short snooze. Moms rave about how easy it is to assemble. Speaking of seats, this one’s cover unzips so you can just toss it in the washer whenever you need to. Yes, yes and yes! $199 AT WALMART

Now that your nursery is finally coming together, check out our other must-have baby gear!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.