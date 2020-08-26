These Are The Best Sleep Sacks To Keep Your Kiddo Warm This Fall

Image courtesy of brands

When you’re pregnant and blissfully picking out items for your baby’s nursery, you think you’re covering all the necessary grounds by purchasing a crib, changing table, glider and cutesy wall decor. As it turns out, your baby is going to need a whole lot more to snooze soundly, like a sound machine, black-out shade, your boob or a bottle on-demand 24/7, and a sleep sack.

What is a sleep sack?

What is a sleepsack, you might be asking? If you don’t know, let’s educate you, stat. Sleep sacks are wearable blankets that are designed for babies to sleep in once they graduate from the beloved swaddle. As sad as it is to come to terms with, seeing as most babies can’t get enough of the swaddle, they are really only safe for use until about four months of age, when your little one starts rolling. Luckily, sleep sacks are a great alternative, since they give your child the comfort of being wrapped up in a blanket without preventing them from using their hands should they need to turn over.

Sleep sacks are a must for colder weather, especially when your child’s under the age of 1, since the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against blankets, stuffed animals or lovies in the crib. Most sleep sacks have what’s called a TOG rating or “Thermal Overall Grade,” which is a unit of measurement designed to calculate how thermally insulated a textile is. This helps give consumers an idea of how warm a certain sleep sack will be.

There are a lot to choose from and most have some pretty cool features including inverted zippers and open closures on the bottom for easy diaper changes. Here are some of the best sleep sacks on the market for cool and crisp, fall nights.

Best overall sleep sacks

HALO Sleepsack Halo Sleep sacks is definitely a go-to for most parents. It’s trusted, easy for diaper changes, and has a wide variety of patterns, colors, and sizes. This particular sleepsack has a small and newborn size, but also check out Halo’s microfleece option, and their plush dot swaddle, available in newborn size. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Woolino Toddler Sleeping Bag The reviews for these sleep sacks truly speak for themselves—parents are obsessed. And for good reason. These sleep sacks are made with a certified organic cotton outer lining and an Australian merino wool lining that is not only luxuriously soft, but also temperature-regulating. That means if your little one is running hot or cold, it will help him adjust his own body temperature. The shoulder snaps and side zipper make for an easy on and off and the closable seat-belt slots come in handy for stroller or car rides. Best of all—they sell one size that’s meant to last your child through two whole years! $119.99 AT AMAZON

GUNAMUNA GunaPOD Bamboo Viscose Duvet Baby Sleep Bag This sleepsack is the closest thing your little one is going to get to a down comforter in at least a few years. It has a TOG of 2.6 so it’s nice and warm. In addition to its soft outer material, which is made from the softest, viscose fabric, it’s filled with a premium, plush, hypoallergenic fill that feels just like down. It has a 4-way zipper so that you can fully open the bottom of the sack without having to undress your child’s upper body, which makes for easy nighttime diaper changes. They come in four sizes, ranging from 3-9 months all the way to 24-36 months and meet all leading safety standards. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket Burt’s Bees makes some of the best baby clothes and accessories—and their sleep sack lives up to that standard. It’s made from 100 percent organic cotton that’s breathable and the whole thing is carefully sized so that your child can move his legs around freely. The zipper opens up from the bottom so you have easy access for diaper changes and so that your child doesn’t mess around with it while you’re out of the room. The sizes are simple—small, medium and large—and the designs are beautiful. $18.39 AT AMAZON

SwaddleDesigns Microfleece Sleeping Sack This microfiber sleep sack is as soft as it looks and has a TOG rating of 2.2, so it comes in handy on cooler nights when your baby is dressed well underneath. It has ample leg room to encourage your child to move their hips in a healthy motion and it’s super easy to use—just slip your baby right in and zip it right up. There’s also a bottom zipper that opens at the foot for easy diaper changing. Last, but certainly not least, you get to choose between 7 different colors and prints, from a chic houndstooth pattern to a green color with puff circles. $30.88 AT AMAZON

TILLYOU All Season Micro-Fleece Baby Sleep Bag This beloved brand sells sleep sacks for all seasons and this one moms love most for fall and winter. It’s not too thick, but not too thin and it’s made from a soft, micro-fleece material that’s super gentle against your baby or toddler’s sensitive skin. Like many other sleep sacks, this one has a zipper protector up top to make sure that the zipper doesn’t dig into your little one’s neck while they sleep. It comes in four sizes: 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months and 18-24 months. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Ergobaby On The Move Sleep Bag Bee Happy You’re probably familiar with Ergobaby’s super functional baby carriers, but may not have realized that they also make sleep gear too! Their sleep sacks are popular among parents because they’re made from high-quality material and are super functional. They make a size for 0-6 month-old babies as well as this one that’s made for older babies (a medium is for 6-18 months and a large is for 18-36 months). Some features worth noting include the convertible feet holes that let your baby walk around while wearing the sleep sack, the 2-way zipper that makes for easy diaper changes and the travel-friendly seatbelt slots for car rides. $35 AT ERGOBABY

Amazon Essentials Microfleece Sleep Sacks Because Amazon makes pretty much everything these days, it’s no surprise they’re also donning their own brand of sleep sacks at a super affordable price. For cheaper than the standard price of one sleep sack, you get two! They’re made from 100 percent cotton and have a cozy, microfleece material that will keep your child warm throughout the fall months. They also come in a few different shades and patterns. $17.60 AT AMAZON

Best sleep sack with sleeves

ergoPouch 1 tog Cocoon Swaddle Bag This 2-in-1 transition sleep sack doubles as a swaddle, so it’s perfect for when your baby isn’t quite starting to roll over yet, but you wanna give ’em options. This includes snaps in armholes, making it easy for you to convert it from a swaddle to sleep sack (and vice versa). Plus, these are designed to be worn without PJs, keeping your BB nice and snug and warm. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Best weighted sleep sack

Nested Bean Zen Sack Classic This sleep sack might look similar to the others, but there’s one quality that makes it extremely unique—and that is the lightly weighted pad affixed in the center, which gives your baby the feeling that your gentle hand is over them while they snooze. This tiny weight adds just enough pressure to help baby sleep more soundly and for longer (which you can definitely appreciate). It’s made from a soft, breathable cotton and is washer and dryer safe. It also comes in three sizes: 0-6 months, 6-15 months and 15-24 months. AT AMAZON

