The Genius Can Coolers Everyone Is Taking To The Beach This Summer

Sunscreen? Check. Book? Check. Sunglasses and visor? Check and check. Koozie? Hold up. If your beach bag doesn’t currently contain a can cooler—more specifically the BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Stainless Steel can cooler (perfect for your favorite hard seltzer varieties)—you’re not quite ready for the beach just yet. A hard seltzer or low-calorie beer is only as refreshing as it is cold, am I right?

For those of you who have made the switch from beer to hard seltzer or low-cal beer, you’ve most likely run into the problem of the skinny cans not being able to fit in your favorite koozie. That leads to warm beverages on a hot day, which ironically enough, sends a shiver up one’s spine. So, BrüMate stepped in to solve that problem.

Their double-walled “Hopsulator” can cooler fits snugly around 12-ounce slim cans, and its extra copper layer between two sheets of stainless steel keeps beverages “20x colder than a standard neoprene can cooler,” the listing reads. And the Hopsulator prevents your cans from sweating, so there’s no need to gripe about can condensation picking up pesky sand and leaving you with gritty palms.

The BrüMate slim can cooler is a no-brainer buy with a 4.9-star rating. Shoppers have been raving about this product for years. “Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don’t want to let your friends on to how slow you’re drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not this thing keeps drinks cold like that’s its job (because it is),” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Another happy customer added, “Read the reviews people. At the time of this review, it’s at 93% five star. That’s almost unheard of on a product that has that many sales!…[The Hopsulator] keeps your slim can drinks cold 1.5-2hrs, no exaggeration.”

May your beach beer and/or seltzer never go warm again. Cheers!

