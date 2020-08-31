Just Some Chic Sunglasses Chains That Double As Mask Holders, Because 2020

Image courtesy of brand

It’s pretty safe to say that almost no one expected face masks to become the must-have accessory of 2020 but alas, here we are. With face coverings required in public in any number of cities and states to slow the spread of COVID-19, fashion brands have jumped on the non-medical mask bandwagon. In addition to the flood of fashionable face coverings, another trend has emerged: enter the eyewear retainer, or sunglasses chain — or as it’s now also known, the mask chain.

It was only a matter of time before mask accessories became a trend, really. Anything that helps make these “unprecedented times” a little more bearable—and wearable—right? We have to find joy where we can these days, which helps explain the surge in eyewear retainer styles. A stylish sunglasses chain, strap, or lanyard helps make covering up convenient and cute— assuring that you’ll not only have your mask always at the ready (no running back to your house or car grab it), but you’ll infuse a little fashion personality while doing so.

The sunglasses chain actually fell back into fashion’s good graces last year, shedding its only-for-librarians-and-my-Nana rep and establishing itself as a bona fide trend. The return of the eyewear retainer strap was certainly timely, priming the accessory perfectly for its pandemic-era re-invention. Many of the options out now convert easily from glasses chains to mask straps to necklaces and back again, so you can still make use of them post-COVID (insert prayer hands emoji). Scroll on to shop eight functional, fashionable picks you can wear now and later!

Beaded Eyewear Retainer Chains

ATLLanyards Eyewear Retainer The camp arts-and-crafts vibe is strong these days with accessories—friendship bracelets and beaded jewelry are everywhere! Get in on the fun with a multicolor beaded eyewear retainer that of course, doubles as a mask holder. Padded clips on the ends mean this chain won’t leave marks on your glasses or your mask and colorful seed beads are on trend in an adult-appropriate way! “Perfect face mask holder,” wrote one reviewer, “Super cute, very functional.” Whether for you or your littles, this beaded beauty is a fan favorite. “Very pleased with this chain,” noted another reviewer, “I got it for my granddaughter to clip onto the bottom of her face mask. She lets the mask hang on her chest when she doesn’t have to wear it. Now she is not losing her mask all the time. She loved the look of the colored beads in the chain.” $14.98 AT AMAZON

KAI Top Glass Bead Eyeglass Chain Available in nine solid colorways, this 27-inch sunglasses chain is an elevated option for those who want a beaded chain that’s a little less summer camp-y. Handmade with Czech 3mm glass seed beads on fishing line, it features removable silica gel loop ends that easily transform it from a glasses chain to a necklace or mask holder. Overall, this lightweight pick feels like jewelry first, functional strap/holder second —dare we say elegant? (We do!) The reviews are positive overall—and pretty straightforward, including notes like “I use it to keep my Covid mask around my neck. That way I’m never without it,” and “Pretty and functional,” and “So pretty had to buy two more in different colors.” That all sounds good, right? Of course, it does. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Outman Beaded Eyeglass Chain A black beaded glasses chain goes with anything–and elevates a super casual outfit. We love the retro vibe of this strand; it reminds us of a chic librarian or our grandmother’s costume jewelry collection–in the best way! The entire eyewear/mask chain measures nearly 28inches, with removable rubber temple loops and gold lobster clasps, natch. “I bought this to use as a chain for my face masks, and I LOVE IT,” wrote a happy customer, ” It’s so convenient to have it hang around my neck instead of putting it on a table or somewhere else. Plus, it’s very cute. I get lots of compliments! According to one reviewer, you can put lightweight comfort in the pros column for this strand, as well: “I love this! I wear a lot of different beaded eye wear holders and this is by far my favorite! They are so delicate I am afraid I will break them but I am trying hard not to. Beautifully crafted! I hardly know I have it on!“ $12.99 AT AMAZON

Vinchic Colorful Beaded Eyeglass Chain Whether you’re into a simple sophisticated look or more of a playful boho vibe, there’s a mask-holding eyewear retainer option for everyone. We’re partial to this multi-hue, multi-functional crystal chain for a pop of subtle color. Wearing a mask doesn’t necessarily feel fun, but with a pretty necklace like this that does triple duty, keeping yourself and others COVID-safe can actually feel like a fashion moment. Who knew? The adjustable holder loops with metal coil slip easily onto your glasses and off—just remove them and clip the lobster clasps onto your mask ear loops. Easy peasy! Said one reviewer,“I love this chain to keep my mask handy while running errands. I no longer have to walk back to my car because I forgot my mask, or search my purse or car for a mask.“ (Who among us, though?) Another raved, “I love this colorful and cute eye glass chain…I get so many compliments on it, I plan on ordering another one soon for my mom. Thanks for this product.” $10.88 AT AMAZON

Pearl Sunglasses Chains

EasyComforts Beaded Eyeglass Chain Pearls are a classic–and super on trend for fall, as it turns out–so this eyeglass chain offers both functionality and fashion cred. Gold interspersed beads are complemented by oversized gold-tone plastic alligator clamps that grip both glasses temple tips and thicker mask straps that small lobster clasps can’t. Reviewers seem pleased with this pearly pick, because in addition to PPE, face masks are officially fashion accessories now–which helps make the whole pandemic experience at least a little more palatable (maybe?). “Absolutely love this product,” wrote one, “Very happy with it. Obsessed with how cute it makes the face mask look.” Another raved, “I attach this to my mask when I go out, so won’t lose it!! Great idea!” Essential workers, take note, as well: Pre-lockdown, one satisfied shopper noted she bought this eyewear retainer to clip onto her required name tag–so clever! $13.04 AT AMAZON

AEO Pearl Sunglass Chain We told you pearls (and glasses chains) are trending. A spaced-pearl sunglasses chain from Aerie offers a delicate take on the look! It’s got the standard eyewear retainer rubber loops as well as mask-friendly lobster claw clasps for double duty. Plus, it’s a great layering piece for stacking necklaces! Another bonus we hadn’t initially considered? If you use it for glasses, it may save your strands. “Saw this super cute and trendy sunglass chain as I was coming out of the fitting room. I hate putting my sunglasses in my hair and then the nose piece rips my hair out so this was a perfect solution!!!” If you’ve ever worn wire-rim sunglasses on top of your head, you know this struggle all too well (raises hand). That’s a whole lot of solution for under $10. $8 AT AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS

Metal Mask Holders and Sunglasses Chains

Nohemn By Nohelia Mask Necklace One of the small business mecca’s best- selling mask necklace styles, this gold plated chain comes in three shimmery options: gold disc links (in two sizes) and gold heart links. You can purchase the mask holder chain on its own or with a printed cotton mask (choose from delicate prints in muted hues). Each retainer chain comes with alligator clip closures to easily attach to the ear loops of your mask, so whether you buy the included style from the maker or stick with your current go-to mask, you’ll be able to keep your face covering at the ready. The necklace is also pretty enough to wear on its own as, you know, regular jewelry—that means you won’t have to pack this one away once the pandemic passes (hello, universe, you listening?). As one customer so aptly put it, “I never thought I’d be buying jewelry for a face mask, but here we are! This chain is beautiful, functional, and shipped promptly. I’ve gotten lots of compliments.” In other words, Covid-19 but make it fashion, I guess? $20 AT ETSY

Crimmy Face Mask Holder Necklace For a sleek, minimalist take, try a simple silver tone sunglasses chain to clip onto your mask. Measuring nearly 28 inches long and made of stainless steel, this lightweight eyewear retainer offers plenty of room to slip over your head and off—and there’s no worrying about allergic reactions to the metal! It comes with anti-slip loops to use with eyeglasses or sunnies, as well as the requisite lobster claws for hooking onto mask ear loops. “I wear glasses, but I actually bought this to use as a mask lanyard and it works perfectly,” wrote a happy reviewer, “The little claps at the end hold onto the ear loops of a mask well. This is great to use when you need to take on/off your mask and don’t have to worry about trying to find a place to temporarily store your mask. Just hang it around your neck!“ Another agreed, “This is such a good idea. I can take my mask off for a second or a minute and it’s right there to put it back in. I love the convenience and I really like this ‘necklace,'” another wrote. AT AMAZON

Found a stylish sunglasses chain to secure your mask? Perfect! Now shop more Fashion finds to stay cute during COVID times.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.