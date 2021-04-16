I Thought I Loved My Husband Until I Bought This Foot Warmer

Gina Vaynshteyn

I have two dogs (one of whom is a puppy), so naturally, I can never find my slippers. And this means my feet are always very cold, especially in the morning. If you’re wondering, “Why don’t you wear socks then, dummy?” it’s because (and seriously, no need to be rude), like I said, I have two dogs, so there are always wet paw prints across the entire house because when they drink from their water bowls, they get very creative. And I don’t like wet socks. Anyway, I knew there had to be another solution, and lo and behold, there was: A foot warmer.

The brand Pure Enrichment sells heating pads (I have their regular one I use all the time), and apparently they also sell foot warmers. The one I got is their PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer, which is this pouch-like, koala-looking heating pad that allows you to place your footsies inside. It’s like a toasty, toasty cloud that hugs your feet and makes you feel like everything is going to be OK.

With four heat settings (warm, low, medium, high) and super soft sherpa lining, you’ll have no problem heating your ice-cold feet in no time. I mean, literally seconds. Another feature I love (because I have a lot of anxiety and worry about things like accidentally lighting my house on fire) is the auto-shutoff feature — it’ll turn off in 2 hours automatically, so you don’t have to worry about it even if you think you left it on.

Look at this happy product model using this thing! (The feature image stars my feet/legs, just FYI.)

It’s about $50, which is a little steep for a heating pad, but it’s totally worth it. And it comes with a 5-year warranty. Trust when I say there is almost nothing better than putting your feet in this warm little pouch and enjoying your coffee/tea in the morning. You truly feel like you’re being injected with life. Just be warned — your family members will probably try to steal it from you.

