These Interactive Hamster Toys Are Almost As Good As A Real-Live Critter (Maybe Better)

Amazon

Stuffed hamster toys are great for kiddos who love all things hamsters but might not be ready to handle the responsibility of owning an actual pet. Hamsters are considered to be an “exotic pet,” so it’s recommended you do a lot of research to consider if this fuzzy critter will be the right fit for your family. They require a lot of maintenance in order to be properly cared for — and really, it’s the same for any pet you want to add to the family. So whether it’s an interactive cat toy, walking a robot dog, or taking care of a baby doll, we’re all for toys that teach responsibility from an early age (without requiring — you know — actual responsibility).

To fill the hamster void in your tot’s life, try getting them their own interactive talking hamster toy. There are some fantastic educational ones modeled after them, such as the talking hamster toys. These make great companions for young children with autism who struggle with speech or little ones who are in the process of learning language. A lot of these toys also allow for parent-to-child interaction that encourages your little one to start speaking; some let you talk to them and they’ll repeat back what you say while doing a cute little dance. This will hopefully encourage them to repeat what the hamster said and say it back, themselves. They’ll spend hours making noises at the hamster and giggling every time it sings back at them, looking cute as a big-eyed Disney character.

We found some of the most highly-rated talking hamster toys on Amazon as well as some adorable stuffed plushies and pillows that everyone will want to snuggle up with.

Best Talking Hamster Toys

Ayeboovi Educational Talking Hamster Toy When it comes to talking hamster toys, this adorable little buddy is a popular choice with over 3,500 reviews on Amazon. He’s an ideal gift for birthdays, Easter, Christmas, and even baby showers. If your tot isn’t very confident when speaking, this toy encourages them to keep talking by repeating everything they say. So if your little one giggles, sings, or chatters away, he’ll mimic anything they do. He’s also an excellent companion for kids who have autism. Whenever he talks back, his little chubby body shakes. Just note that 3 AAA batteries are required for this toy and they’re not included in the box. It’s also important to remember that this toy cannot be washed due to its electrical features. $13.71 AT AMAZON

Qwifyu Interactive Talking Hamster Toy Another great companion toy is this fluffy brown hamster. It’s also available in other colors/designs such as a dark gray and a festive winter outfit. It’s a slightly larger toy than the others, standing at 5.7″ tall but works similarly to the others where it’ll repeat anything your kiddo says. They’ll be entertained for hours playing by themselves, but it’s also a great toy for parent-to-child interaction, so you can talk at the toy, it’ll repeat what you said, and then encourage your child to repeat it back. This one requires 3 AAA batteries which are not included in the box, and be mindful that you can’t put it through the washer or dryer. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Ideapro Talking Hamster Plush This adorable 6.8″ tall hamster is available in light gray or dark brown. It talks back to your kid and does a little dance whenever it responds back. No matter which language your child speaks, it will respond back in a cute little high pitched voice. It also requires 3 AAA batteries which are not included. $17.77 AT AMAZON

XYH Talking Hamster Toy This adorable buddy and his chubby cheeks will be an excellent companion for your little one. It’s super soft and durable, so it can handle some toddler roughhousing. Even if you’ve got a quiet tot, this hamster will get them chatting away in no time. 3 AAA batteries are required but are not included. $17.98 AT AMAZON

HOMILY Talking Hamster Plush Babies and toddlers will love cuddling up with this plush talking hamster plus it’ll keep them company by repeating everything they say. It’s portable and lightweight, so you can bring it with you anywhere. This adorable hamster dances and shakes its head whenever it talks back. Batteries are not included, but it does require 3 AAA batteries to operate. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Best Hamster Stuffed Animals

Douglas Plush Hamster Stuffed Animal If you’re looking for a more lifelike hamster stuffed animal, this little fella named Brushy is designed to look like the real deal. Any kiddo will be ecstatic to hug and squeeze this insanely adorable plushie. Look at him holding his little hands together! This stuffed animal is safe for tots 24 months and older. It’s also machine washable! $10.29 AT AMAZON

YuniNasi Stuffed Hamster Throw Pillow A big, fluffy hamster throw pillow and blankie? Say no more! If you’re in the market for an adorable hamster plushie your kiddo can cuddle up with, this 19.7″ tall throw pillow is an excellent pick. It comes with a blanket and has a zipper in the back where it can be stashed for taking cuddly comfort on the go. You can get it in a variety of colors including light blue, brown, white, and grey. It’ll make a perfect companion for any bed or long car trip, and it’s definitely a sleepover must-have! $25.01 AT AMAZON

VIAHART Chippy the Hamster Stuffed Animal Meet Chippy the hamster! This 6″ little ball of fluff almost looks like the real deal. So for kiddos who love hamsters but aren’t quite ready to gently handle an actual one, this little stuffed plushie will make for an excellent friend. Chippy is rocking the classic brown and white fur combo and has an adorable little tail and fluffy ears. He’s totally huggable and durable for all kinds of toddler loving. $10.99 AT AMAZON

RAYNAG Plush Hamster Keychains - 2 Pack What backpack or lunch box zipper would be complete without some cute hamster keychains? Make sure they’re back-to-school ready with a pair of brown and gray stuffed hamster keychains. The chains feature an easy to open and close lobster clasp that’s durable, so it can handle whenever kids chuck their backpacks around. $9.99 AT AMAZON

ERDAO Plush Hamster Pillow Are you ready to meet the squishiest pillow ever? This giant pillow is made from high quality PP cotton, making it ideal for hugging and resistant to deformation. It’s 19.7″ tall, so it’s the perfect size for young ones to cozy up in bed or on the couch with. You can also get this pillow in a slightly smaller 15.7″ size and with a brown fur color. $17.29 AT AMAZON

Best Toy Hamster Tracks

XQW Hamster Track Toy Maybe a (fake) skittering critter is what your kiddo is really after. For that, there are hamster track toys, which are kind of like car tracks, only … fluffier. This set features hamsters (or mice, or rats … but let’s just go with hamsters) that wind up and zip around a track that your kid can build and re-arrange. There’s even an ice cream shop and pull cart so their frenzied friends can stop for a bite. (Note: Not suitable for younger tots, since this contains small parts.) $28.99 AT AMAZON Extra 10% off with listing coupon

Keejoy Hamster Track Toy Set This one is similar to the hamster track toy above … only bigger! And in this pick, the restaurant of choice is a fast food joint. Your child can pop the food props in the tower and watch them zoom down the slide when there’s an order up — it’ll land in the included cart and one of their hamster friends can take it out for delivery. Plus, the buildable track means your kid will have as much fun constructing as they do servin’ up burgers and fries. (Note: Not suitable for younger tots, since this contains small parts.) $39.99 AT AMAZON Extra 20% off with listing coupon

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.