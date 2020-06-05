You’d be hard-pressed to find a piece with more wardrobe staple cred than the denim jacket. Over the years, plenty of fashion trends have drifted in and out of our lives–and our closets–but the classic jean jacket (i.e., the Levis trucker you’ve had since college) has always remained our steadfast style companion, the go-to item that goes with everything. Worn with a sundress and comfort sandals, jeans and a tee, a matching sweatsuit, or whatever, denim jackets (for women, especially) have always been the lightweight layering pieces we can rely on–no thought or effort required.

Really, what is there not to love about jean jackets? They never go out of style, they’re perfect for the in-between seasons, and, of course, there’s the aforementioned versatility. Seriously, you can wear your favorite trucker every day of the week and no one will bat an eye–that is unless they’re admiring your effortlessly cool mom style–obvi. Denim is also one of the most durable fabrics around, which makes it perfect for mamas because, well, kids. And if your jean jacket does happen to get ripped, stained, or faded (because, well, kids), that only makes it cooler–a mom wardrobe win-win!

Since we believe that every mom could use one, we scoured the web to find the best denim jackets for women. From distressed and oversized to cropped and classic, a variety of styles, washes, and sizes awaits you. Just scroll on to find your new favorite.

Best Classic Jean Jacket

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jean Jacket Does it get more iconic than a Levi’s denim jacket? Nope. The jean O.G.’s now offer a variety of fabrication options, but for those who love the effortlessly cool, old-school look of non-stretch denim, their “Ex-Boyfriend Trucker” is a no-brainer. In 100% cotton, this isn’t a super oversized denim jacket but it does feature the perfect slouchy, borrowed-from-the-boys fit–hence, the style name. “So glad that I found this classic Levi jacket,” wrote one happy reviewer, “It’s a true denim blue and fits on the looser side. Definitely not fitted…This will be my go-to jean jacket for years to come as this piece is classic and timeless!” In fact, 91% of reviewers give this trucker a rating of 4 or 5 out of 5, which sounds pretty damn good to us. For extra retro style points, try rolling up the sleeves–and maybe even the pop the collar if you’re so inclined! $37 AT AMAZON

Best Stretch Denim Jacket

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket Made of a cotton-poly blend with 1% spandex, this is one of the best denim jackets for women who like their blues with a just-right amount of stretch. The straight fit combined with comfy fabric means you can score a classic denim jacket look that doesn’t feel stiff or boxy. According to one of the nearly 1800 reviewers who raved about this topper, “The best part is it’s not super restricting or tight. It’s comfortable and stretchy! I can cross my arms in front of me with no problems!” (The review is even titled “Best denim jacket I’ve ever purchased!” so there’s that.) Another gushed, “It looks like I’ve had it for years. I also appreciate that it has some elasticity to the bodice which makes it mobile and comfortable. I love it.” A jean jacket that looks cute and moves with you while you’re chasing after the kids? Officially found. $30 AT AMAZON

Best Distressed Denim Jacket

Dollhouse Women's Genesis Denim Jacket A good distressed denim jacket with just the right amount of rips, fading, and more can add an instant shot of cool to any outfit (yes, cool–despite what your kids might think). What we love about this denim jacket from Dollhouse is how it looks well-loved, like something you’ve had forever–without overdoing it on the destruction. Also loving: the fact that it comes in womens sizes up to 4X. The relaxed fit and stretch fabric (2% spandex) makes this a denim jacket women can reach for when they want something cute and comfy: What’s better than that? Reviewers have sung the praises of this pick, writing comments like, “I love the way it fits, the style & it goes with everything!” and “Love it! I wear it all the time! Good quality.” In short, if you’re looking for a distressed denim jacket that will become your new go-to topper, this may be the one. $28 AT AMAZON

Best White Denim Jacket

American Eagle Cropped White Denim Jacket Especially in the summer months, a white denim jacket just feels right. Think of it as the cool-mom version of the cardigan, a light layering piece you can throw on with everything from a sundress to blue jeans to shorts. From American Eagle, this white washed cropped denim jacket is made of 100% cotton and has an easy, slouchy fit that, according to one reviewer, is “perfect for summer daytime fun or night out on the town.” Another raved how “The denim is also a lot softer than (I) expected” (which is impressive for a non-stretch option!). Of course, wearing white around kids can be like inviting trouble, so proceed with caution— and know it can go right in the washing machine when sh*t happens. Regardless, this denim jacket is a warm-weather wardrobe must-have. As a happy customer put it, “Can’t wait to wear it all summer!” $45 AT AMERICAN EAGLE

Best Colored Denim Jacket

J.Crew Mercantile Cropped Garment-Dyed Denim Jacket It may be the standard but, of course, blue isn’t the only option when it comes to denim jackets. For women who like something with a little more personality than traditional washes and a little more colorful than a white denim jacket, this garment dyed topper from J. Crew Mercantile is an ideal option. Featuring the fit and styling of a classic denim jacket in an unexpected coral hue (it also comes in a warm gold or blush-y orange), it makes a chic pairing partner for summer whites or rich fall tones (buy now, wear now and later!). “I love this jacket,” said one enthusiastic reviewer, “The fit is perfect. I like my jackets with a little extra room so I sized up one size. Can’t say enough good things about it. I’m just in love with it.” $84 AT AMAZON

Best Jean Jacket For Petite Or Tall Women

Old Navy Jean Jacket For Women Old Navy is known for having some of the best denim for the value and their denim jackets for women are no exception. This medium-wash pick is soft and comfortable, with 1% stretch, a seamed yoke for a flattering fit, and roughly 2,000 positive reviews! “The perfect, classic, denim jacket,” raved one reviewer, “I feel like I’ve been looking all my life for this!” It’s pretty easy to see why customers go gaga for this one: It’s got all the classic stylings of a timeless trucker jacket, like flap chest pockets and a banded hem with button tabs–and it’s available in sizes XS through XXL (the equivalent of sizes 0 through 20), with petite and tall options, too! Basically, this is a versatile denim jacket women can rely on–and throw on with anything. So said another happy customer, “Wear anywhere. Perfect Weight for Indoor/Outside Spring to Fall. Fits like a charm, washes very well. Holds shape wash after wash. Mom’s favorite!” Bingo. $36 AT OLD NAVY

Best Jean Jacket With Extended Sizes

Universal Standard Kelsey Denim Jacket Universal Standard is known for its sizing model that adjusts the skewed bell curve of conventional sizes. The brand offers sizes 00 through 40, which means a Medium equates to an 18, the average woman’s size. That also means they offer quality denim jackets for women of nearly all body types–something we can all cheer about! The Kelsey Denim Jacket is one of the label’s bestsellers and in dark indigo stretch denim with contrast topstitching, it’s clear why this lightweight topper has become an instant classic for so many. “It’s a real cute jacket,” wrote one customer. “Fits well with a lot of stretch.” Another gushed, “I love this jacket! As a plus sized person it can be hard to find jackets that fit my shoulders nicely and this one does! I bought the Large (22-24). It’s comfortable, stylish and great for layering. so glad to [have] found a jacket that feels good to wear and looks great on me.” That makes us glad, too, girl. *Claps* $95 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD

Best Oversized Denim Jacket

JudyBridal Oversize Denim Jacket For Women Long live the ’90s! Grunge-era fashion just won’t quit and we’re not mad about it, either. If you’re into the throwback look, this 100% cotton oversized denim jacket is right up your alley. Perfect for throwing on with a tee and skinny jeans, it’s a fan favorite on Amazon with plenty of rave reviews–including one that bluntly puts it ,”This jacket is by far, hands down the best jean jacket I have ever owned. I was sort of nervous purchasing this online as I like to try things on, but took the plunge and am so glad I did. I wear this jacket everywhere. It’s so [incredibly] comfortable, it fits great, and it looks good (with) everything. Just buy it! You won’t regret it!” Oh, okay, then! $35 AT AMAZON

