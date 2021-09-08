10 Awesome Swing Chairs That Kids Would Love Hanging In All Day Long

Amazon/Getty Images/Victoria Popova

Oh, hey! Thanks for swinging by. (Terrible joke, apologies.) If you want to score some major points with your youngsters, get them a kids’ swing chair. (Not to be confused with these actual outdoor swings or baby swings.) Swing chairs are both relaxing and fun — they offer a place to sit, of course, but they also SWING. Not like high enough for kids to jump off and pretend they’re flying/break their ankle, but enough to have a great time in an otherwise ordinary seating situation. So, will a swing chair be your child’s most favorite chair ever? Yes, yes it will. (These super fun lounge chairs might be a close second, though.)

A swing chair can be placed inside or outside, as long as there’s a sturdy place to hang it — whether that’s a beam in the ceiling, a hook, a porch, its own stand, or a tree branch. It all works! Kids’ swing chairs bring a cool factor to any room or outdoor space and adds some extra seating room too. It’s the perfect spot for your kids to cozy up with a book, a blanket, or just to sit in and swing around. Plus, a swing chair gives kids their own zone to chill — away from everyone else.

To help you choose the best one for your home, we rounded up some of the best swing chairs we could find in all kinds of various styles — from tent swings to hammocks to boho style to washable nylon for camping trips. Check out our top picks for the best swing chairs for kids below!

Best Kids’ Swing Chair

Beletops Hand-Knitted Swing Seat The beauty of this chair is in its versatility. It’s clearly a fun swing to add to a playroom or a kids’ bedroom, and it’s also a great way to add a tiny piece of a playground to your backyard without actually adding a playground. You just need a solid place to hang it. Hand-knitted with well-constructed mesh and polyester rope, the swing is soft and durable. It’s recommended for kids ages 2 to 12 and can safely hold weight up to 150 pounds. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Costzon 2-In-1 Swing Tent Set Things like this just didn’t exist when we were kids. Our kids don’t know how good they have it! This super awesome flying saucer swing is both a swing and a tent and gives your kids a fun and private place to hang around. Literally. If your kids prefer to swing without the tent, it can easily be removed. You can bring it camping or hang it in the backyard on a sturdy tree or beam. The swing can hold up to 330 pounds. $62.99 AT AMAZON

HearthSong Woodland Wonderland HugglePod Your little ones are going to think you’re the absolute coolest for this one. This hanging pod is a swing chair mixed with a magical tree fort and can be hung inside or outside. Not only is it the perfect place for kids to hang out and have some floating play time, it also comes equipped with LED string lights in the shape of leaves. Plus, it has a pocket on the outside where you can leave hidden notes or treats for your kiddos. We get that it’s on the pricey side, but keep in mind that it’s every bit of a play zone as it is a reading nook and chair. $259.35 AT AMAZON

Hammock Sky Chair Swing Hello, extra large, extra comfy hammock chair! You can tell your kids that you bought this swing chair for them, but you know it’s really for you. It works as an indoor or outdoor chair and comes with hanging hardware and a drink holder. (Cool, right?) So, basically your kid can just live in the hammock. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, which is ideal when you’re dealing with kids and their kid-ness. The chair can hold up to 330 pounds, and it comes in three colors: brown, turquoise, and burnt sienna. $65.99 AT AMAZON

Outree Hanging Hammock Pod Here’s a great swing chair option for younger kids (the max weight is 100 pounds). It’s pretty much a floating pillow fort — what childhood dreams are made of. The design of this chair is great for kids with sensory sensitivities who prefer time alone in a safe space. As far as colors, you have four options: blue, green, pink, and darker pink. $39.99 AT AMAZON

HearthSong Olefin Hanging Chair Lounger Kids have a way of monopolizing couch space. This hanging chaise lounger will give them a place to hang out and relax that doesn’t take over your favorite spot in the living room. The chair is designed for kids ages 4 and up — up to 200 pounds. It can be hung indoors or outdoors on a sturdy spot. $79.98 AT WAYFAIR

Best Indoor Kids’ Hanging Chair

Gymax Hammock Chair The whole family will love this hammock chair — maybe not all at once though, depending on how much you like each other. It can hold up to 396 pounds, so one big cuddle pile is definitely an option. The swing chair comes with a cozy blue cushion and pillow and is basically its own reading nook. You don’t need to worry about finding a place to hang this egg-shaped chair, as it hangs from its own stand. $399.99 AT WALMART

Co-z Kids' Pod Swing This cozy swing chair is a mood. It’ll easily become your child’s favorite space to hang out, not only because it’s a rad chair, but also because it’s super comfortable and big enough to cuddle up with a book or even to take a nap. The chair can safely hold up to 170 pounds. Reviewers suggest buying a rope or a chain for hanging before the chair arrives — otherwise you’re going to have a very excited child who will need to practice some serious patience. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Mertonzo Handmade Hammock Swing Give your child’s room a total boho vibe with this woven hammock with dangling tassels. While it’d be super cute in a bedroom, nursery, or playroom, the neutral color and versatility would also be a trendy addition to a living room or outdoor space. There’s a 230 pound capacity, and the company says it’s designed for 2 to 16-year-olds, but according to reviews, it’s also great for grown ups who are under the weight limit. One reviewer wrote, “LOVE this swing! It is perfect for my eight-year-old who loves to sit and read! I can also fit in it so that is an added bonus.” $47.99 AT AMAZON

Vita5 Hanging Chair With Cushions If you’re looking for a legit reading nook for your kids, this hammock chair is a winner. It comes with a book holder that has plenty of room for several books and trinkets, and it also comes with a drink holder. It’s comfortable enough to lounge on for hours at a time, plus there’s enough room for more than one person. The max weight is 500 pounds, so technically it can hold your whole family. $59.00 AT AMAZON

