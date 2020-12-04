Just Some Trampolines That Keep Kids From Bouncing Off The Walls

Getty Images/ Granger Wootz

Listen up, moms: A trampoline for kids or toddlers can stop them from bouncing off the walls ’cause they’ll be bouncing on a springy mesh surface, instead. Impossible, you say? That’s up for debate. Unlike the limited options we had growing up, you can get a big or small trampoline for kids with features that fit your family’s lifestyle. (Also, Amazon.) There are indoor options perfect for your playroom, or outdoor sets that come with swings and slides. There are safety features like built-in nets and grippy handlebars for your peace of mind. And if you have teens that could use more fresh air and less screen time (or maybe you want to blow off some steam, yourself) you can snag a larger trampoline for some spirited backyard bouncing.

So if you’re ready to complete your indoor or outdoor kid’s home gymnasium — the result of desperation during months of quarantine — stay tuned. Check out our picks for the best trampolines for jumpers of all ages!

Best Kids Trampolines

Giantex 16-Foot Trampoline Got big kids or teens who need to be entertained (sans screens)? Giantex’s 16-foot trampoline is the perfect solution. In addition to its large surface area, it has a 330-pound weight limit, so even if your kids are on the younger side, there’s plenty of room to grow. This jumper has a safety net and foam-padded poles to keep bouncing kiddos on the inside, and there’s a zipper entrance and ladder so they can easily climb on and off. If you’re looking for something smaller, Giantex also makes 8-, 10-, 12-, 14-, and 15-foot versions of their well-rated bouncer. “I have to say, as crazy as it sounds, the thing that impresses me most with this trampoline is how quiet it is!” comments Tiffany P. “It’s sturdy, too. The quality of all parts is amazing! If you are looking for a nice, quiet, sturdy trampoline for older kids, this is the one!” $539.99 AT AMAZON

HABITRIO 16-Foot Trampoline with Enclosure Net With a weight limit of 375 pounds, this 16-foot trampoline is safe for big kids, teens, and yes, adults too. Like its competitor, above, it has a safety net, padded poles, a zipper entrance, and ladder; but as a bonus, athletic jumpers will love its built-in basketball hoop. Note that a ball isn’t included, but may we suggest dunking something made of foam or lightweight plastic as opposed to a traditional basketball? Aesthetic-wise, you can choose from three accent colors: blue, green, or white. Some reviewers admit it can be tricky to put together but are pleased with the end result. “Kids love it,” reports Anon. “Sturdy and safe. We liked txhat the net is inside the spring area and it has a good weight limit for growing kids. Basketball hoop/piece is nice and solid, too.” $525.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Trampolines With Net

Skywalker Trampolines Mini Trampoline with Enclosure Net Ready, set, take off! This indoor trampoline will (safely) send your little jumper into the atmosphere. The jump pad has space-themed designs, and this trampoline even makes space sounds as your kiddo bounces! But FYI, you can turn the soundbox off, and there are six colors to choose from, some with different themes and without sounds. You can also pick from 40-, 48-, and 60-inch surfaces. And, keep in mind that this model is designed for indoor use only. Other features that set this option apart is the bar that circles the middle (perfect for little ones learning to balance) and the netting attached to the jump pad, so there are no gaps that little hands or feet could slide under. “I bought these for my 2 and 3-year-old boys for their birthdays,” share The Hummels. “This was everything I was expecting. I love love love the bar around the middle – that’s why I bought this one over all others I saw. My boy at 1.5 on a friend’s trampoline needed the bar to keep from falling, and to feel more secure.” $154.54 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes 7-Ft Climb 'N Slide Trampoline For a toddler-friendly option built for outdoor use, check out this 7-foot bouncer from Little Tikes. In addition to bouncing while inside the trampoline, energetic kiddos will love climbing the ladder and zooming down the slide to get on and off of it. Along with the netting enclosure, you can rest assured that all metal parts are covered in soft foam as an added safety measure. It’s like a jungle gym and trampoline, all in one! “This was very easy to put together,” says Jenna W. “I helped my husband with a few small things but he did it in just over an hour. We are really happy that our two-year-old can get in and out on his own. They’ve been on it all afternoon and it is still a hit. We are happy we bought it.” $296.46 AT AMAZON

Safest Mini Trampolines For Big Kids

Giantex 7-Ft Kids Trampoliine with Safety Enclosure With a maximum weight of 220 pounds, Giantex’s 7-foot trampoline means years of fun for your kiddo. The enclosure net attaches to the mat without gaps and the foam pads that cover the poles are both functional and colorful. This option is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and since it’s low to the ground, it’s easy for kids to climb in and out all by themselves. It also comes in three color options: blue, green, and yellow. “I purchased this item for my grandchildren,” says B.A. Quill. “It caught my attention by the description of safety and the use of non-rust materials. My son said it was simple to assemble and my grandchildren are in heaven! The height is perfect for little ones to enter and exit and the superior quality of the springs give it perfect support. The added foam around the risers and the netting make for a safe environment for the children and a little peace of mind for the parents.” $209.99 AT AMAZON

JUMP POWER Indoor/Outdoor Trampoline & Swing Combo This option features two-for-one fun! JUMP POWER’s trampoline has a built-in swing, fulfilling any kid’s dreams of flying off into the atmosphere (then landing safely on a soft, bouncy, enclosed surface). In addition to its fun blue and orange colors, there’s a dino pattern decorating the exterior padding, adding to the playfulness. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this option is ideal for kids ages 3-10 up to 110 pounds. “Awesome trampoline!” says Sonja S. “Our boys love it as well as we do. It is very sturdy and the springs aren’t exposed at all. The foam is thick on the metal poles and the netting is strong. Our boys can jump safely without falling out. We keep it a foot away from the wall so no one hits the wall. I can see this lasting many years especially with us keeping it indoors.” $259.99 AT AMAZON

LANGXUN 5-Foot Mini Trampoline Have a mini dunker on your hands? This sunshiny 5-foot trampoline comes with its own basketball hoop for your tot to practice their shots! You’ll love that this option has a seamless net enclosure, padding, and is low to the ground; your child will love bouncing around and feeling like a basketball star. Either way, it’s a win-win for you and your kids ages 1-8. It’s also suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. “Awesome trampoline for a playroom!” raves Kristie Buchanan. “I love this trampoline because it’s the perfect size up from the toddler jumper. Another huge reason I love this trampoline is because I wanted an indoor trampoline and this is not too big and not too small. My daughter loves it and she’s 8.” $179.99 AT AMAZON

Best Mini Trampolines For Toddlers (& Up)

Little Tikes 3-Ft Trampoline Short on space? No problem. Little Tikes’ 3-foot mini trampoline will help your little one burn energy without taking up too much room. The padded handlebar helps kids keep their balance as they build their coordination with all that jumping practice. Designed for kids ages 3-6, this would make a great addition to a playroom or exercise room to keep your child entertained while you get your own workout in. “Of all the things I’ve bought my son, this was definitely worth the money!” shares Kelly. “He uses this every single day, probably 8-12 times each day! It really helps him burn off extra energy. I love that he can get a good workout in when I’m unable to take him for a walk or to the park, or on a rainy day.” $59.99 AT AMAZON

Doufit Trampoline for 2 Kids Most other trampolines suggest one jumper at a time, but the indoor/outdoor Doufit Trampoline is actually built for two. The adjustable handle changes height and with a 220-pound weight limit, a parent can even bounce along with their child. (Maybe the two of you can begin a fun new exercise routine?) Since this trampoline is low to the ground and has a handlebar and padding covering the springs, it’s also a safe, net-less option for energetic kids of (almost) all ages. This trampoline is “kid and parent-approved,” according to reviewer Nicole. “We were in desperate need of an indoor piece of equipment to allow two young kids (2 and 4) to burn off excess energy while cooped up inside. I shopped for a long time and finally settled on this model. It did not disappoint! It is sturdy, generously sized, safe, and was simple to assemble.” $89.99 AT AMAZON

BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline If you’re looking for a compact option that can be stashed when not in use, look no further! This 40-inch pick from BCAN is foldable for optimum portability. It’s also equipped with an adjustable handle and holds up to 330 pounds, so heck — when the kids aren’t using it, you can get in a workout, too. And since it’s so packable, it can be used inside or toted outside for play or exercise (just don’t leave it out). “Very easy to put together (put together Christmas night by myself),” says Victoria Lincoln. “Impressed with how small it is folded down. Kids love it and have been using it daily since getting it.” $109.99 AT AMAZON

See more mom-approved kid gear picks to make your life just a little bit easier.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.