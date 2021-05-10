These Under-$20 Lace Up Sandals Are My Effortlessly Sexy Summer Staple

Scary Mommy/Katie Smith

Summer is here and it’s time to get our toes done and show them off in shoes like these lace-up flats from Amazon. Let’s face it, most of us never get tired of our flip flops (I have about 65 pairs), but it’s nice to change it up a bit. I got a few pairs of these Sandal Up Lace-Up Flats because hello, they are under $20 and they have all the colors, including animal print.

I couldn’t’ get them in my cart fast enough and when I got them I was pleasantly surprised by the suede-like fabric. I also love how the lace-up feature gives your outfit a little edge while still being hella comfortable. I had my doubts if the laces would stay in place, but they did and didn’t even budge during hours of my strip mall shopping.

I’ve been wearing them to dress up my lounge sets, and love how they look with sweatpants hiked up a bit. They are super cute with dresses or skirts and hardly take up any room in your closet, beach bag, or suit case. So, if you want to level up your sandal game a bit this season without investing too much money and hate anything with a heel, these lace-up flats are the perfect solution.

And yes, contrary to what you partner says, you do need more than just one pair.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.