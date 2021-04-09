Shoppers Swear This Wedge Pillow Fixes Their Aching Backs For Good — And It’s On Sale

Amazon

Back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain, sleep apnea—all of it can affect your sleep, therefore affecting the day ahead. But this wedge pillow from the Cushy Form Store on Amazon might solve, or at least remedy, the pains and conditions keeping you up at night and aching throughout the day. With nearly 2,500 five-star reviews, the majority of people who have tried this pillow aren’t going back to standard pillows any time soon.

The Cushy Form Bed Wedge Pillow is made with soft and supportive memory foam that takes the shape of your body and provides cushion where it’s needed most. The 12-inch incline is “medically designed” to reduce acid reflux, snoring, and sinus pressure. And if used post-surgery, the wedge pillow can also prevent swelling and promote healthy alignment.

“You could spend $$$ for an adjustable bed frame or you get could get this pillow,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Back pains are eliminated and provides excellent support for your shoulders and neck…I am very happy with [the] quality and functionality.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “I bought this wedge pillow for reading in bed at night; it is firm, just the right slope to keep my ailing lower back in a comfortable position. I’m able to read for an hour or more without pain, which is a change from the usual.”

And this five-star customer with sleep apnea said, “This wedge seems to solve my problems. First night I realized I could [breathe] the whole night, but I had to get used to it not being a traditional pillow. Second night I slept great! This was [an] awesome decision to by the wedge.”

The wedge pillow is currently on sale for $64.97, so if you’re considering trying it out to alive back pain or other ailments, now is the time to give it a go.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.