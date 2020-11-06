17 ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Gifts Only Diehard Fans Will Get

Etsy

‘Tis the season to listen to Mariah Carey on repeat, bake tray after tray of holiday cookies, and enjoy some classic holiday movies like National Lampoon’ Christmas Vacation. There’s just something nostalgic and hilarious about the Griswolds’ Christmas adventures, from uprooting an entire Christmas tree, to dealing with unwelcome family members, to trying to put up over-the-top decorations. Whether you’re watching the movie for the first or the fiftieth time, these 16 gifts and decorations will help you get into the holiday spirit, even if you didn’t manage to hang up 25,000 twinkle lights this year.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Gifts

Christmas Vacation Fun Old Fashioned Family Xmas Ugly Christmas Sweater The holiday season isn’t complete unless you wear at least one ugly sweater. This unisex sweater is knitted with a few of your favorite things from the Christmas Vacation movie, including the Griswold station wagon and house, Cousin Eddie’s RV and Rottweiler, the Jelly of the Month club, and the moose mug. $54.95 AT AMAZON

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Glass Moose Mug It’s eggnog season, and you might as well sip on the holiday beverage in style. This eight ounce glass moose mug will definitely help you feel merry and bright, regardless of whether you’re drinking cider, hot chocolate, or eggnog (spiked or otherwise). Cheers! One happy reviewer said, “We ♥️ Christmas Vacation. So, the mug is just Perfect for our family! We really drink egg nog out of it & it’s sturdy enough to hold by the antler to drink, just like in the movie. IF you’re a fan, you NEED this! IF you’ve NEVER seen the movie, you MUST, then you’ll also HAVE to have at least ONE or more Moose Mugs!” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Funko POP! Movies: Christmas Vacation - Cousin Eddie This 3.75-inch tall Funko POP! version of Cousin Eddie is sporting the signature look of his hunting hat and robe, and holding a beer. But we promise, he’ll be a much better and quieter houseguest than the full-sized, real life Cousin Eddie. There’s also a Clark Griswold version, accessorized with a Santa hat and moose mug. $8.99 AT AMAZON

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Clark's Dinosaur Pajama Set Cozy pajamas are a must-have all year round, but especially during the winter. This matching long sleeve shirt and pants set is covered with dinosaurs, just like the ones Clark Griswold had. Grab a set for the whole family to wear while you spend the day watching holiday movies on the couch together. $47.95 AT AMAZON

It's a Beaut, Clark Sweatshirt After a long day of cooking, decorating the house, or completing any task, big or small, throw on this “It’s a beaut, Clark” sweatshirt to celebrate your accomplishment. It comes in unisex sizes S-XXL and five different colors (red, cardinal, green, forest, and grey). $27 AT ETSY

Zak Designs National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Sculpted Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker Add a touch of Christmas Vacation to your holiday dinner table with these adorable salt and pepper shakers. The set comes with a BPA-free ceramic Griswold station wagon and oversized Christmas tree that sits on top, just like in the movie. They’ll also look great sitting in your kitchen when not in use. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Christmas Vacation Todd And Margo Shirt True Christmas Vacation fans will get the reference in this set of matching T-shirts. Give one to your partner, BFF, or family member and the two of you together can channel Todd and Margo, the Griswolds’ disapproving, yuppie neighbors. $33 AT ETSY

Clark Griswold Christmas Rant/Speech Coffee Mug After Clark’s boss gives him a membership to the Jelly of the Month club instead of his yearly bonus, Clark goes on an insult-filled, swear word-laden rant. Enjoy that passionate speech in its entirety on this mug while you drink your coffee or ponder where the Tylenol is. It comes in 11- and 15-ounce sizes. $16 AT ETSY

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Decorations

8 ft. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Inflatable Snow Globe Projector Home Depot is going all out with the holiday decorations this year (shoutout to the 12 foot-long skeleton Halloween decor) and that includes this inflatable projector in the shape of a snow globe that’s eight feet tall and plays five scenes from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. If you get this, you will definitely win the unspoken neighborhood holiday decor competition. $291 AT HOME DEPOT

Department 56 National Lampoon Christmas Vacation The Griswold Family Tree Accessory Figurine This Christmas figurine measures 8.66” x 3.54” x 3.15” and is a reminder that holiday spirit sometimes comes in unnecessarily large packages. Regardless if you have a big, small, real, or fake Christmas tree this year, you’ll find comfort in the fact that it’s more practical than the roots-and-all version the Griswolds took home. There’s also a figurine of Cousin Eddie’s RV you can add to your collection. $39.31 AT AMAZON

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Moose Mug Light Set These aren’t just any string lights you can hang up in or outside your home — these are moose mug-shaped lights you can enjoy well beyond the holiday season. Each set has 10 lights and comes with spare bulbs, and you’ll be tempted to decorate every room with them. $20.92 AT AMAZON

Tree Buddees “You serious, Clark?” Red Glass Christmas Ornament You can never have too many Christmas tree decorations. This red glass ornament will add extra color to your tree and be a nod to your favorite holiday movie. It’s three inches around and decorated with the question Uncle Eddie asks at the dinner table, “Are you serious, Clark?” $12.95 AT AMAZON

6 ft. Pre-Lit Inflatable Holiday Photorealistic Projection Mini Kaleidoscope Chevy Chase Talk about an electrifying Christmas decoration for your lawn. This inflatable six-foot version of Clark Griswold will definitely brighten up your yard. It self-inflates in seconds and has internal LED lights and flickering lights on the hands to create a cheerfully shocking scene at night. $88 AT HOME DEPOT

Clark Griswold Life Size Cardboard Cutout Standup This life-size cutout of Clark Griswold will make a fun addition to your home — bring him out during dinner, game nights, or when you want to add some extra flair to your holiday family photos. One reviewer even found a creative way to keep the kids entertained, saying “We love this so much! Several of our friends have copied us and ordered their own Clark! Best Christmas decoration by far! We move him around like the elf on a shelf! Kids think it’s hilarious!” $40 AT WAYFAIR

Hallmark National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Cousin Eddie's RV Ornament Cousin Eddie’s RV is certainly a sight to behold, and now you can have a miniature version of it hanging on your Christmas tree. This ornament is true to form, Christmas lights, rust, dings and all. One reviewer said, “Perfect stocking stuffer for my National Lampoon loving husband! He was stoked!” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Trend Setters National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - Joy to The Squirrel Everyone knows Clark and Eddie, but let’s not forget to acknowledge the unsung hero of Christmas Vacation, the squirrel that quickly manages to turn the Griswold home into total chaos before running out the door and jumping onto neighbor Margo. This ornament says it all: Joy to the squirrel. $19.99 AT AMAZON

