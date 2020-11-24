These Gift Ideas For Pharmacists Are Just What The Doctor Called In

Etsy

If you clicked on this article, you’re probably scratching your head to find a pharmacy-themed or pharmacist gift that’s tasteful (there are so many tacky gifts out there!), affordable, and practical. To help you out, we’ve come up with a list of pharmacist gift ideas that are accompanied by a long list of positive reviews. Just like nurses, doctors, and teachers, pharmacists are essential workers who we’ve depending on this year, especially. Who’s there when you have 5,000 questions about your antibiotics? The pharmacist. Who’s calling your GP non-stop to make sure they fill your dang meds? Your pharmacist. Who also rings you up for that sneak Essie nail polish purchase you threw in your cart while waiting for your birth control pills to be filled (and thereby avoiding the long line at the normal register)? Your pharmacist, aka the badass in charge at the drug store.

Here are 28 pharmacist-approved gift ideas each categorized by its individuality, usability/practicality, and tastefulness to show your appreciation.

Unique Pharmacist Gifts

With so many gift ideas out there, finding the best one can be difficult. (This is particularly true if you’re trying to find something that’s worthy enough for a healthcare worker.) If you’re struggling to find a gift that’s truly unique, here’s a list of gifts any pharmacist would be thrilled to receive.

Chill Pill Soap Set This Chill Pill Soap Set is cute, affordable, and super-useful. (It’s also the perfect gift for someone who needs to relax a little.) Each set includes four “pills” of a different scent. This specific set includes one pink, one yellow, one green, and one blue. Each soap is made of goat’s milk and each set comes packaged in its very own white kraft RX bag and customizable prescription form for easy gifting. $7.80 AT ETSY

Erlenmeyer Mug (500 ml) Kim, a pharmacist in San Diego, tells Scary Mommy that she loves “knick knack”-type gifts like graduated cylinders and erlenmeyer flasks that could potentially also be used for coffee (insert all the Breaking Bad jokes here). $16.99 AT AMAZON

Resin Pill Coasters Made with real OTC medications and glitter-filled pills, each of these handmade coasters is one-of-a-kind (and made by a licensed pharmacist!). This set includes two unique coasters (pill placement and selection will vary), made of two-part epoxy resin. Note: Coasters are not dishwasher safe. They are, however, heat safe to 135° F. “I can’t express how lovely these coasters are,” one Etsy reviewer writes. “I picked them as a small gift for my husband. I have already gotten a ton of compliments on them as well. The seller is absolutely fabulous, as well. I have also just ordered a pair as a gift. I’m so clumsy I dropped one on my polish concrete floors and not even a mark on it.” $35.00 AT ETSY

Handmade Happy Pills Stud Earrings Sure, pharmacists have to wear a lab coat, but that doesn’t mean they can’t add a little flair to their outfit every now and again. These handmade “Happy Pills” earrings are ideal for pharmacists, nurses, med school students, or doctors with sensitive ears (they’re hypoallergenic and nickel-free). Obsessories LA also accepts custom orders. So if these studs aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, just contact the shop owner and they’ll whip up a mockup for you. $12.95 AT AMAZON

Personalized Rx Coffee Mug Gift your favorite pharmacist with a personalized coffee mug. Unlike the typical Rx coffee mug, this handmade mug can be personalized with the recipient’s name, is available in 12 different prints, and two sizes. This mug is also dishwasher and microwave safe. And, if you’re in a hurry, the seller offers “super fast shipping” (i.e. same-day or next-day shipping). $18.99 AT AMAZON

‘Capsule Letters’ Glass Bottle This novelty glass bottle includes 90 capsule letters. (So, like a message in a bottle, except your message goes on a tiny piece of paper that’s hidden inside of the capsules. How cute?!) If you want to opt for a smaller bottle, INFMETRY also offers smaller bottles with 25 capsules. “My fiance absolutely loves this,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “It took me [and] my daughter quite a while to open every single one and write personalized messages. Even so, it is great because my wife opens one every day. 90 personalized messages just for her. The presentation is just a cardboard box. I also glued one of the pills at the bottom of the bottle because it is very special and I’m counting down every day until she reads it.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Pill Bottle Rx Badge Reel Perfect for pharmacists, nurses, or doctors, this joyful-looking “Happy Pill Bottle” retractable badge reel allows up to 33 inches of cord to prevent it from breaking. “Exactly as described! Beautifully packaged as well,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “Can’t speak to durability, but appears it’ll hold up well! Can’t wait to use it!” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Pharmacist Christmas Ornament Help decorate your pharmacist’s tree with this adorable Christmas ornament by Kurt Adler. “I bought four of these as Christmas gifts for my favorite pharmacy staff,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “They were easy to personalize with a sharpie and everyone loved them!” $9.95 AT AMAZON

Personalized Pens and Wood Case for Pharmacists This fancy, handmade pen set includes one wooden pen case and two personalized pens (one ballpoint pen and one rollerball pen). You can personalize the set with the name of the recipient and a medical logo. “I’ve ordered this set for my husband; he is doing his doctorate in pharmacy and I knew he wanted a set for some time,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “I was so happy when I found this set and the engraving part is the best. I ordered the set on Saturday the 9th of June and on Wednesday the 13th of June by noon I have already received it. Very happy with the quality, the packaging, and the product. I will use this company again for sure.” $34.95 AT AMAZON

Happy Pill Plush Pack Spread a little holiday cheer with these plush “Happy Pills.” Available in packs of six, these little guys come in blue/white, green/yellow, pink/white, red/blue, red/white, and purple/orange. “This had to be one of the best purchases I’ve made all year,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “Opening the bag (well wrapped and protected in shipping) I unintentionally squeezed a Happy Pill and burst out laughing in response to its giggling. It gave me a deep belly laugh and I knew I had made a great choice.” $24.50 AT AMAZON

Practical Pharmacist Gifts

Although useful gifts are usually shrugged off as “boring,” there’s nothing wrong with gifting something that’s practical (i.e. something your friend can use all of the time). If you’re looking for a gift your pharmacist friend can use over and over again, this list is for you.

Ergonomic Wrist Rest Bean Bag for Computer Mouse Kim tells Scary Mommy that one of the most loved and used gifts she’s ever received as a pharmacist has been a wrist support bean bag when she uses her computer mouse. Since pharmacists have to and open and close hundreds of childproof pill bottles on the daily, that kind of movement really takes a toll on your hands and wrists (and can even cause carpal tunnel). $19.99 AT AMAZON

Syringe Pens Available in packs of 12 and 24, these colorful “syringe” pens are ideal for pharmacists, nurses, doctors, or med school students. Each pack includes a variety of colors, including red, blue, yellow, and green. (The ink in each pen, however, is either black or blue.) “I work in a hospital and worked Christmas night,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “I bought these syringe pens, along with the bone pens, and put them together to make a cute little gift for the team I worked with on Christmas. When each of my coworkers realized what they were they seemed to be pretty excited.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

‘Say Yes and Sometimes No’ 2020 - 2021 Planner Even though your pharmacist friend has it “all together,” he or she could probably benefit from having a colorful, self-care planner on their desk. This “Say Yes and Sometimes No” planner by ban.do encourages self-care by kickstarting each month with goals and an assigned personality trait and closing with a reflection page. This way, they can set intentions and reflect on their progress as time goes on. This planner also includes three pages of stickers (created by female artists), a postcard that owners can send to their future self, a “free moods” flyer, and a flowchart that encourages self-care and reflection. “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this planner,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “I have tried every system to organize my life and the weekly format works the best for me. It has a bunch of stickers that are not in your typical agenda. Also, it has a mindful practice for each month and has a page to detail how you will achieve it. Can be personalized. This pattern and size are great.” $28.95 AT AMAZON

Pharmacy-Themed Socks Socks are a great gift no matter the season. (Who doesn’t need a good pair of socks?) And with 300+ five-star reviews, we couldn’t not add them to this list. “Bought as a gift for my daughter the nurse,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “She loves them!” $9.98 AT AMAZON

Medicine Neck Tie Nearly every male pharmacist wears a tie. So why not make it fun and buy your pharmacist a medicine-themed tie? This tie is 57 inches long and 3 ⅞ inches wide. “This is a beautiful tie! It is even more beautiful in person,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “Every time I wear this tie I get tons of compliments from customers and co-workers (I work as a Pharmacist Intern). It’s the perfect gift for any male in the health profession. Great quality and material!” $18.95 AT AMAZON

Compression Socks for Women and Men Pharmacists stand on their feet all dang day long. Kim suggested compression socks as a practical gift she would love to receive. And don’t worry — they make really cute compression socks for men and women, $18.99 AT AMAZON

First White Coat Hanger This gift is ideal for new graduates. Each “1st white coat” hanger is made of solid wood and measures 17.5 inches in length. You can also personalize it to have your recipient’s name on the top line (i.e. “Stephanie’s 1st white coat). “My granddaughter LOVED the hanger!,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “As soon as the ceremony was finished she hung her white coat on it! It was of very nice quality…Overall a five star!” $17.99 AT AMAZON

Utility Tote Bag With Exterior and Interior Pockets Every healthcare worker, no matter their specific profession, could use a sturdy tote bag. This tote comes in two sizes (medium and large) and is available in 19 colors. It also has 6 pleated exterior pockets in the front and the back. “I was looking for something that I could carry all the things I needed for work in one tote including my purse, water bottle, etc.,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “This one had the features I was looking for, it looked big enough (without being cumbersome and it was pretty.) I was very surprised at the quality. The material is very sturdy, zipper heavy-duty and stitching is durable. It is very roomy without being too big. The colors are vibrant just as pictured. I have been looking for some time and was very excited to find this bag. You won’t be disappointed and there are lots of colors and patterns to choose from. I would definitely buy again.” $30.97 AT AMAZON

Daily Pill Organizer Pharmacists spend their entire day organizing medication for other people. This year, give them a gift that’ll help keep their own meds organized. This daily pill organizer provides large, removable storage compartments (for easy transport) each with a special indicator for AM and PM medications. “I love the individual containers,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “These are so freakin great for a clumsy person (me). I can take one out for the morning and put the rest on the nightstand. Plus they don’t just burst open upon hitting the floor (tested from several accidental drops).” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Hospital-Themed Sticky Notes Don’t make finding a gift more complicated than it needs to be. These hospital-themed sticky notes (sticky notes in the shapes of ointment and assorted bandages), for example, make for a great gift for any healthcare worker. “I bought this for my sister who is a nurse and she loved it,” one Amazon reviewer writes. ”Her friends ask her all the time where she found it. It is adorable and well made and I found the sticky notes to stick well and to be made of quality as well. The booklet is also nice and small to make it easier for her to carry around. I highly recommend it. It was awesome.” $7.95 AT AMAZON

Storage Clipboard With Side Opening A clipboard can come in handy no matter what industry you’re in. This storage clipboard comes in 10 colors and is designed to hold A4 paper. “I love these clipboards!” one Amazon reviewer writes. “I’m a nurse and use these clipboards for my work. They come in handy. I put important papers in them and have easy access to them all throughout my shift. I have used different clipboards and these by far are my favorite ones. I love how they are light, not too bulky, or too thin. They hold the most important documents that you need. I also love the colors they come in! I have the pink and blue.” $6.88 AT AMAZON

Bone Design Ballpoint Pens If syringes aren’t your pharmacist’s cup of tea, consider gifting them with a bone-designed ballpoint pen. This pact includes 25 ballpoint pens in five different designs. “I work as a nurse and was constantly losing my pens (read my pens constantly being stolen),” one Amazon reviewer writes. “These pens are unique enough that everyone else can immediately tell if it’s *my* pen. Not to mention these are a great conversation starter, they write well, are easy to hold, and fit comfortably in the hand. The only downside is that they don’t last as long as a normal pen.” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Funny Pharmacist Gifts & Pharmacist Gag Gifts

With the way 2020 has played out so far, there’s no doubt we could all use a good laugh. Here are eight funny (read: tasteful) pharmacist gifts your friends are sure to love.

Printable Rx Label for Cookie "Prescription" Jar Gifting cookies is always a good idea. This year, go one step further by customizing your sweet gift with this printable Rx label. These printable labels work well with mason jars and come in digital packs of six. Each card reads “Eat 1-2 cookies as needed. This medication can be shared! May take with milk, coffee or wine. Side Effects: Feelings of happiness and joy!” and measures 3” x 4” tall. To use this gift, save the PDF to your computer, open the file with Adobe Acrobat, and print onto card stock and use a paper cutter to cut each card or print the file directly onto label paper. Each sheet is formatted for an 8.5″ x 11″ sheet of paper and includes 6 cards per sheet. $3.00 AT ETSY

Rx Wine Tumbler Who doesn’t enjoy a glass of wine after a long, hard day? Whether your pharmacist is a white or red wine drinker, this tumbler is designed to keep their beverage at the perfect temperature. It can also be used for juice, coffee, tea, or whatever else they’d like to put in there. It holds 12 fl oz. “Got this for my girlfriend that’s a nurse as a silly gift, but she does enjoy wine after a long shift and she loves this!” one Amazon reviewer writes. $18.99 AT AMAZON

‘Licensed Drug Dealer’ Coffee Mug You can never have too many coffee mugs, right? We decided to include this mug for both its humor and customization options. On one side of the mug, you’ll find the words “Licensed Drug Dealer” (ha!) and on the other? A custom portrait of your chosen recipient along with their name. That’s pretty damn cute if you ask us. “LOVE IT! Got for a friend as a graduation gift,” one Etsy reviewer writes. “I think it’s super adorable !! And the seller was kind enough to change the color of the scrub pants 🙂 awesome!” $14.99 AT ETSY

Rx Stainless Steel Flask Prescribed by “Dr. Al Caholic,” this silly flask is a great gag gift for bachelorette/bachelor parties, Secret Santa gift exchanges, birthdays, and other holidays. It holds 8 fl oz. “Durable, funny, and a much-needed item,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “What’s not to love? It was well packaged, durable metal, and the front was easy to read and very humorous. I gave this as a gift to a friend who loves alcohol on the weekends, and he has put it to good use already.” $12.95 AT AMAZON

Funny Pharmacy ID Badge Nearly every pharmacist is asked to wear an ID badge while working, so why not gift your favorite pharmacist with this funny pharmacy ID badge reel? The button, which is covered in plastic mylar, reads “Slingin’ pills to pay the bills.” The reel also has an extended cord length to prevent the reel from breaking. “I bought this for my daughter who is in her sixth year of pharmacy school and she loved it,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “It’s so adorable!” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Funny Pharmacist Face Mask With so much tension in the air, give your favorite pharmacist a reason to laugh with this funny two-layer face mask that reads, “I sell drugs (with a prescription).” Each mask is made-to-order and ships from the U.S. “Couldn’t be cuter,” one Etsy reviewer writes. “Gave to my niece as a gift as she is a Ph.D. Pharmacy student. Absolutely loved it!” $16.95 AT ETSY

Prescription Pill Shot Glass Your pharmacist friend doesn’t need to be a drinker to get the humor of this gift. This funny shot glass is perfect for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages alike (whiskey, espresso, or whatever!). It holds 2 fl oz. “Bought this for my grown daughter who is a pharmacy technician,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “She loves it!” $7.95 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.