While you may be a low-maintenance mom, even you deserve an at-home pampering sesh every now and then. Don’t be silly—yes, we mean YOU. With all the shenanigans you put up with, a few mins of self-care is not only recommended but mandatory (even if it means taking it while hiding in your closet). Beyond a bubble bath or your favorite sheet mask (we like the tingly charcoal ones), taking the time to actually do your nails is such a luxury these days.

If you’re accustomed to painting your nails at home, then you already know the best salon-worthy nail polishes to score on a budget. Being the practical mom that you are, it’s unlikely you’d fork over $60+ for a mani/pedi when you can do it yourself. But you’ve been seeing all the mamas on Pinterest with their interesting rainbow French manis and matte gradient nails and thinking maybe you can do it, right? Well, unless you’re ambidextrous—and have all the time in the world—creating nail art from scratch probably isn’t worth the hassle. That’s where these genius nail stickers come in. Easy as peel, place, and go, they have a relatively small margin of error. Too impatient to wait for your nails to fully dry? Nail polish strips are completely fuss-free and look damn good. #BraggingRights

Check out the best nail stickers and nail polish strips of 2020 that you can apply without even leaving the comfort of your couch. We can’t stress this enough but always use a top coat to seal the deal.

Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips We recommend these Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips for beginner nail artists and busy moms alike. If you have 30 minutes to spare, then these can be applied in just six easy steps. Each pack contains both base colors and accent colors so that you can mix it up. The nail strips are made with gel polish to ensure an ultra-shiny and long-lasting finish that won’t budge for up to 14 days. Once you’ve prepped your nails, find the nail strip that best fits your nail and apply it at the cuticle line. Then, fold the excess material and file from top to bottom in long strokes until you’re satisfied with the end result. “I haven’t painted my nails since I discovered Dashing Diva’s gel strips last year. I can get at least two weeks out of each pack, sometimes more. There’s a little bit of a learning curve to applying them but once you get the hang of it, you’ll love them. (Bonus—if you have thinner nails like I do, these strips act as a little strip of protection from everyday wear and tear and allow your nails to grow out longer.)” $8 AT ULTA

Olive & June Cabana Love Nail Stickers S’cute, mama! If summer is on your brain 365 days a year, then these Cabana Love nail stickers from west coast fave, Olive & June, will have you itching to pull out your favorite polka dot tankini. From personal experience, these itty-bitty stickers are not only easy on the eyes but they look legit enough to even fool nail technicians. For instant nail art at your fingertips, you can apply them to a single accent nail or layer multiple stickers (flamingoes, watermelons, and palm trees, oh my!) for a one-of-a-kind look. Try out a modern half-moon nail design or keep it subtle with chic French tips. Instead of choosing one color, embrace the ‘bow by painting each digit a different hue… then add in a few of these stickers for a panache-packed finish. The stickers themselves are hand-screened and printed with high-quality ink so that they won’t blur or fade. When used alongside a trusty top coat, you’ll be good to go. $8 AT OLIVE & JUNE

TailaiMei 3D Laser Bronzing Nail Decals Keep calm and get your nails done with this blingy set of 3D Laser Bronzing Nail Decals (includes 300+ glitter self-adhesive stickers) from TailaiMei. Is there anything better than getting complimented on your bomb manicure? All the better, when they think you went to the salon but in reality, you did it ALL by yourself. A step up from basic nail decals, these extra AF stickers are super luxe and reminiscent of Korean nail art. Apply them as a chic accent on just a few of your nails or go ham by applying them to all your digits (toenails, too). Says this mama, “My daughter loves to do nails now, and this was perfect, she actually had a nail party with her friends. The selection is immense and they stuck every time. so this was a great gift for a girls’ party. Would buy again great value for the money.” $8 AT AMAZON

Whaline Mixed Nail Art Stickers 3D Self-Adhesive Leaves Stickers So many options, so little time! For a personality-filled mani, don’t underestimate the power of nail art stickers to transform your digits from chipped and unsightly to salon-worthy in seconds. With this set of Mixed Nail Art Stickers from Whaline, you get a whopping 12 sheets (that’s more than 1,000 stickers!) to play around with. That leaves plenty of room for error in case you eff up your first attempt. From summer-themed nail art stickers to #plantvibes to fresh fruits, the variety here is outstanding. This Amazon customer says, “These nail stickers are just as pictured. Each type comes individually packaged. They’re so beautiful! Lots of great designs to choose from and the quality is top-notch for the low cost. They’re easy to remove and apply (tweezers recommended for easy application.) My daughter and I are looking forward to using all of these! We highly recommend them!!” $13 AT AMAZON

TOUGH GIRLS Nail Polish Strips Oh-em-geeee! If these vibrant beautiful Nail Polish Strips from Tough Girls don’t make you smile, then we don’t know what will. It’s the little things in life—like a cute AF manicure—that keep your sanity in check at the end of the day. There’s a TON of nail designs to pick from but this “rainbow, clouds, and flowers” set is just what the doc ordered to usher in sunnier days. Plus, we think the kids will love them too (are we sensing a mommy-and-me at-home spa day?). Included in this set, you’ll find 20 nail strips, a nail file, a cuticle stick, and nail cleansing wipes. Says this nail queen, “Tried this product for the first time last week. Instructions were easy to follow, application was equally as easy, and the product is still on my nails over a week later (10 days). I actually ordered two at the same time, and I’m still waiting for something to “go wrong” with the first set so I can put on the new set! They are both so pretty.” $9 AT AMAZON

Flower Nail Decals For Women If botanical is your middle name, then you 100% need to add these Flower Nail Decals (50 sheets included) to your cart. They’re fabulous and require practically zero effort to pull off. Easy as 1-2-3, it won’t be long before you’ve got envious nails to share on the ‘gram (just don’t forget to include the hashtag #ManiMonday). You know the drill: Once you’ve cleaned the surface of your nails (and pushed back cuticles), apply a base coat. Then, use tweezers to carefully apply the stickers to your nails. Seal your design with a top coat and voilà. Raves this Amazon customer, “Literally the best thing ever. You get sooooo many sheets and stickers that I’m thinking of starting my own nails salon during this quarantine (LOL just kidding). Also, these stickers STAY on your nails! There are so many cute designs and they send you the best tweezers so you can actually get the stickers from the sheet. So So So recommend!” $8 AT AMAZON

3D Applique Nail Decoration Sticker for Tips Beautify your digits with these 3D Applique Nail Decoration Stickers that will have you giving Park Eun-kyung (a South Korea nail artist, and owner of the popular nail salon Unistella) a run for her money. This set includes 54 dried flower appliques that come in an assortment of different shapes and colors. After applying polish to your nails (pick a color or go clear), let them dry. Before applying the flowers, we recommend picking out your desired designs beforehand. Next, use the curved tweezers (included in the set) to apply the dried flowers to the beds of your nails. Once you’re happy with your finished nails, DO apply a top coat to seal them for the long haul. (After all that work, the last thing you want is them to peel off after washing the dishes.) The entire process from start to finish may require a bit of a learning curve, but just be happy that you don’t have to actually paint on the individual flower buds! Now, that takes patience. $15 AT AMAZON

Full Toe Nail Wraps And, of course, we can’t forget about a pedicure that stops traffic like “whoa.” During the winter months, it’s easy to put off painting your toenails (hellooo, it’s sock weather), but the second sandals season hits, no excuses. Thankfully, these bedecked toenail wraps are easy to apply and won’t peel off after only just a few days. Is it just us or is painting your toenails the equivalent of trying to stay in the lines in a coloring book? The entire process, from start to finish, is pretty seamless. Start by selecting the nail sticker that best aligns with your nail shape and size (you can cut to the correct size if necessary). Then peel off the protective layer and position the sticker onto “the moon” of the nail. Once you’ve got a uniform fit (no air bubbles), cut the excess sticker and file the edges until they’re smooth. For the last and most important step, seal it with a UV top coat for a long-lasting finish that should be good to go for about two weeks. We’ll take that as a home run. $9 AT AMAZON

Need to restock your beauty cabinet? Check out our favorite beauty must-haves for a low maintenance look!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.