The Best Portable Travel Potty Options — Because Being Prepared Is *Key* To Ditching Diapers

As your child grows up, new milestones occur. Between the ages of two and four, things can get really interesting. Not only will your child learn how to communicate better, but it also means it may be time to try to ditch the diapers and attempt potty training. It can be a harrowing process but the best portable travel potty options make it easier to leave the house, so you can confidently take your stroller further afield than, say, a sprint’s distance away from your front door.

First, let’s get this out of the way: there’s nothing wrong with putting a pull-up on a child who’s learning how to use the potty but not quite there yet. But, travel potties shouldn’t scare you. In fact, the best portable travel potties are often made with parents in mind. Don’t worry — there are plenty of options that won’t require you to lug both an entire potty set-up and a toddler while peeking into a rest stop Burger King during an extended road trip this holiday season.

Here are the best portable travel potty options available — and all have racked up rave reviews from parents who’ve come to rely on them.

Best Portable Travel Potty

Jool Baby Products Folding Travel Potty Seat Personally, I recommend this travel potty to everyone. It folds up, meaning that it can easily slip into a diaper bag, or even in the pockets behind your car seats. It fits on any toilet securely thanks to the eight suction cups on the back, and it’s a cinch to clean. It also comes in two colors. And, it’s not just me who loves this option — more than 8,400 Amazon reviewers gave it a perfect five stars. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Jool Potty Training Seat for Boys And Girls This is another seat manufactured by Jool, but it has slight differences. This one doesn’t fold up, but there’s a handy hook for hanging up in your bathroom after use. It has a grippy base to keep your kiddo from slipping, and there’s a splash guard to prevent pee from ending up all over the floor. It easily wipes clean, which is helpful on the road. Amazon reviewer Kalina Villa is one of the many fans of this model. “Fit wonderfully on all toilets in the house,” she wrote. “While our child is potty training, we are able to transport this wherever we go so that our child is not directly sitting on toilets. Easy to clean and unlike the traditional potty, don’t have to worry about disposing waste.” $17.99 AT AMAZON

OXO Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty This wildly popular potty is unique in a few ways. For one, it can be used as a stand-alone potty for hiking or outdoor use, if you use a bag to catch the results. It can also be placed on top of public toilets and serve as a clean, safe seat. It even comes with an included travel bag for taking it on the go. Choose from three colors. Amazon Reviewer Amy Slaghtery wasn’t afraid to share her story about when she was in a traffic jam while pregnant and used it for herself. It’s absolutely worth reading her full review but she summarized: “You have truly not lived until you’ve tried to levitate your 6-month pregnant butt above a travel car seat in front of your son and significant other. […]Point is, it works great as a kids travel potty, especially in unfamiliar hotels with unfamiliar toilets, as well as in Cracker Barrel parking lots.” $20.99 AT AMAZON

Potette Plus Potty Value Pack This is another great 2-in-1 seat that might find a good home in your diaper bag or trunk while out on the road. This Potette Plus bundle comes with a standalone potty that you pair with either the reusable, collapsable silicone liner or with a disposable liner (three leakproof bags are included with your purchase). The comprehensive potty solution would also make a great gift for parents who are just starting their potty training mission. Amazon sells two versions — one in white and gray, and one in teal and green. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Sparks Moments Portable Foldable Potty I’m not going to lie — visually, this looks like a potty that might come crashing down the second your child sits down on it. But, it’s much more sturdy than it looks. And even better, it doesn’t need any assembly. It’s recommended for the car, for travel, and more. It’s available in three different colors and comes with disposable waste bags and a carrying case. Amazon Reviewer Vickysun bought one and recommends it to other parents. “This has been great as a portable potty for long car rides and places without public bathrooms,” they noted. Better be safe than sorry and have this in your car for emergencies! $24.99 AT AMAZON

Portable Potty For Car/Car Potty

BATTOP Portable Potty Training Seat This affordable BATTOP potty is a great solution for life on the road with a kiddo. It’s a 2-in-1 solution in that you can use the ergonomic seat on any toilet, or you can use the standalone model that pairs with disposable bags — and you get 50 bags with your order. The unit is collapsible for easy storage, too. Amazon Reviewer Chris L made sure to point out all the positives. “The potty is well-made,” they wrote. “The material is smooth and solid. Save us a lot of trouble finding restroom for the little one while traveling.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

Camco 41541 Portable Travel Toilet Looking for something with slightly more durability? This travel toilet is great for kids who are camping or living the RV life this year. This particular model holds 5.3 gallons, and is actually flushable. A lot of reviewers have stated that the toilet seat itself is pretty small, making it even more convenient for kids. $91.00 AT AMAZON

BlueSnail 2-in-1 Go Potty for Travel Visually speaking, as far as potties go, this one’s pretty cool. And even better, it can fold and stack in ways you might not guess based on its shape. This compact model can be used indoors or outdoors, and it comes with a squishy seat for comfort. One important note: Even though it boasts a 2-in-1 design, this can not be used as a seat that can be placed on a regular potty like some of the other models on the list. One Amazon reviewer called this a ‘parenting essential’ and raved, “Saves so much stress! We keep this with us in stroller or car, were ever we go, we are ready for emergency. It’s compact and easy to use. Don’t hesitate and buy it” $20.99 AT AMAZON

My Carry Potty Imagine if your travel potty was so discrete that it looked like any other standard piece of luggage? That’s what the people at My Carry Potty have aimed for. This potty seat is leak-proof and the handle makes it easier to carry or hang when not in use. As a parent, you’ll love not having to mess around with disposable liners, either. $31.00 AT AMAZON

Portable Potty Bags

Tebery Portable Potty Chair Liners with Drawstring So, portable potty chair bags aren’t all that glamorous. But, the best ones will offer parents peace of mind while on the road. This durable set of liners comes with 100 bags that each can hold up to 5 ounces of liquid at once, meaning that you might want to stock up. Amazon Reviewer Jessica McMullen found that they have multiple uses. “I use them with the oxo travel potty and haven’t had a leak,” she said. “Great for car rides and I even keep a roll upstairs by my cat pan.” $9.95 AT AMAZON

Kalencom Potette Plus Potty Seat Liners with Magic Disappearing Ink When it comes to things like potty liners, it always makes sense to buy the big pack. Trust me — they’ll be used. But, this pack of liners isn’t great just due to the amount you get (90 liners). These are also top-notch due to the fact that they can hold up to 5 ounces and have disappearing ink on the bottom that can further encourage a stubborn child to go. With kids, the second you make things more fun, the more willing they are to participate. $38.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.