9 Best Overnight Diapers & Training Pants— We’re Owning Potty Training In 2020

Nothing ruins a good sleep quite like an accident. It seems that every baby is capable of voiding their body weight while they sleep. And you know it never stays inside the diaper. There’s a wet onesie, wet bedding, a wet mattress, a wet everything! A simple switch to an overnight diaper or nighttime training pant can be a total game-changer (for baby and for you!). Take our advice— get these early, and keep extras on-hand.

Then there’s potty training your toddler. Yep, still accidents. Pull-Ups diapers or training underwear are easy to pull on and off when your LO gets up to use the toilet, and overnight versions are extra-absorbent in case of an accident. Unfortunately, bedwetting is a totally normal issue in which kids sleep through the “gotta go” signal at night, but with the right disposable underwear, they can stay dry and feel confident, nonetheless. If you’re wondering why we wake up 10 times a night to pee but they sleep right through it, so are we!

So whether you’re looking for overnight diapers for babies or toddlers in sizes 1, 2, or 3, or you need discreet disposable underwear for your older kiddo to wear during sleepovers, we’ve got you covered. From newcomers like The Honest Company and Hello Bello, to staple brands like Huggies, Pampers, and more, here are the best overnight diapers and training pants for heavy wetters and potty trainees. Grab your mom pajamas, put the kids in their jammies, and get ready for a few more blissful Zzz’s.

Best Overnight Diapers for Babies & Toddlers

The Honest Company Overnight Diapers (60 count) In the realm of overnight diapers, unsurprisingly, The Honest Company doesn’t disappoint (yesss!). These super-absorbent nappies score points for having the brand’s trademark adorable designs,— Sleepy Sheep and Starry Night — but more importantly, they’ll keep your LO comfortably dry. They’re also stuffed with sustainable, plant-based fluff pulp, plus they’re free of chlorine processing, chemical bleaches, fragrances, latex, and lotions — basically, what loyal buyers know and love about Honest diapers. Snag some nighttime diapers in your Diapers + Wipes subscription bundle, and you’ll never run out of the essentials again. “Love, Love, and love this diaper,” gushes a customer. “I love how much stuff they don’t put in them. I love how dry they keep my son at night. And I love how freaking cute they are. These diapers are such a game-changer … my son used to wake up every morning at 5 am soaking wet and then my husband found these and changed our lives. My son never wakes up wet and we can usually sleep through the night.” $26 AT AMAZON

Sposie Booster Overnight Diaper Pads (32 count) Maybe you don’t want to deal with having two sets of diapers or your child is a super-soaker who still needs some *extra* protection. Whatever the case, the Sposie Overnight Diaper Booster Pads should do the trick. Offering an additional layer of protection, these pads adhere to the inside of the diapers you already have (kind of like a maxi pad) and can be positioned where your boy or girl need it most (you get it). Free of fragrances, latex, chlorine, and phthalates, these pads are hypoallergenic and safe for newborns (but the bigger size is suitable up to diaper size 6). One customer says that their 6-month-old son began leaking through his diapers every night shared, “We tried several ‘night time’ diapers but had the same results. We now use the Sposie pads with a diaper that is a size larger than what he wears during the day. The diapers and pads are loaded in the morning but rarely leak. We are 100% satisfied.” $10 AT AMAZON

Huggies Overnites Nighttime Diapers (80 count) Designed with “pajama-like softness,” Huggies Overnites also feature a SnugFit waistband and Double Grip Strips for a close, leak-free fit. Free of fragrances, lotions, parabens, and elemental chlorine, they’re also hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. And, thanks to the DryTouch Liner that sucks up moisture, your LO will stay dry and cozy for up to 12 hours. That means less chafing and diaper rash for them … and more snoozin’ for you. “I’ve tried just about every name brand and off-brand type of diapers,” says a reviewer. “For everyday use, I don’t mind using anything. But for night time … that’s a different story. A super wet diaper or a leaky diaper can change the night game drastically. I personally think that these Huggies Overnites are AMAZING.” As far as her kids’ transition into their cribs and sleeping through the night, she says, “Wearing these diapers was really key in helping that happen.” $25 AT AMAZON

Pampers Swaddlers Overnights Diapers (66 count) For fans of regular Pamper’s Swaddlers, this is a natural choice for an overnight diaper. These offer the same signature softness as the OG line, only with more wetness protection — up to 12 hours, to be exact. Furthermore, ventilated air channels offer optimum breathability to help keep Baby’s bum dry. And a final clever feature for the littlest sleepers: The front of the diaper has an “umbilical cord notch,” meaning it dips down to keep the bellybutton uncovered. “We purchased these for my son, who just couldn’t sleep throughout the night,” says a buyer. “He’d wake up and be wet and leaking. We switched to these overnight diapers and it has done the trick. Sure, he wakes up to a full diaper, but he isn’t wet or leaking. They’re a little more pricey than the regular diapers, but worth it for a full night’s sleep.” $25 AT AMAZON

Seventh Generation Free & Clear Overnight Diapers (96 count) Yes, this popular green brand has overnight diapers, too! The super-absorbent core is also earth-friendly, thanks to sustainably-sourced wood fluff pulp. (It’s even FSC certified by the Forest Stewardship Council … pretty legit for a diaper.) But buyers also love what’s not in Seventh Generation diapers, like chlorine bleaching, lotions, and fragrances. Add in the cute and colorful designs that make them easy to distinguish from BB’s daily diapers, and you’ve got a solid, clean option for preventing middle-of-the-night leaks. “We have tried so many diapers for overnight for our tough-to-fit, super sensitive-skinned little guy,” says a reviewer. “These are the MOST ABSORBENT DIAPER! And they wick away moisture beautifully. The overnight diaper often feels like a bowling ball by morning, but leaking is not a problem, and no more rashes! Great for heavy wetters, long trips, hard to fit kids, bigger kids, and those with sensitive skin or diaper rash issues.” $40 AT AMAZON

Hello Bello Nighttime Diapers (58 count) Affordable, eco-friendly, and featuring precious designs, Hello Bello has it all … including an overnight diaper! Kristin Bell and Dax Shephard’s baby brand is in partnership with Walmart, but you can get a subscription on the Hello Bello website, too. And when you realize that you can “bundle” both day and night diapers, as well as other premium parent and baby products, you’re probably going to want to sign up. PS. Hello Bello diapers also free of lotion, fragrance, phthalates, and chlorine processing. Just note that the nighttime line starts at size 3. “My son is sensitive to a lot of diaper brands and usually breaks out with a rash but not when using Hello Bello!” says a Walmart reviewer. “They are hypoallergenic and have a plant-derived core liner. These diapers are also super absorbent and last my son all night while he’s sleeping. I would definitely recommend these diapers to all moms and dads!” $24 AT WALMART

Best Disposable Overnight Underwear for Bedwetting & Potty Trainees

Huggies Pull-Ups Training Pants Plus Nighttime Protection Diapers for Boys or Girls (60 count) Perhaps the most recognizable training pant, Huggies’ Pull-Ups is a tried and true parent favorite. With a near-perfect Amazon rating in over 1,800 reviews, this absorbent pull-on underwear is a natural next step for potty-goers-in-training. Nighttime Pull-Ups offer extra protection for overnight accidents, thanks to extra absorbency and a snug fit. They’re also designed with fun graphics (like these awesome Toy Story characters) that fade when wet. You can also unfasten the sides, which means less-mess changes as your little one learns. “Perfect for my 2-year-old that isn’t quite ready for potty training,” says a buyer. “She was having accidents almost every night … her diapers were getting so full that they would leak in the early hours of the morning. A friend suggested Pull-Ups and we love them! She loves the princess designs and I love not having to wash her sheets every morning. These have incredible absorbency and stay comfortable for her.” $24 AT AMAZON

Huggies Goodnites Overnight Underwear Diapers for Boys or Girls (44 count) Another Huggies product, Goodnites are specifically designed for bedwetting. With stretchy sides and a streamlined shape, these fit and feel like real underwear, plus they offer five-layer protection, double leg barriers, and they absorb odors, too. Available in sizes for kids from 28 to 125 pounds, they give sound sleepers and their parents peace of mind. And check out those super cool designs! “Our 6-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD,” explains a reviewer. “Potty training took a long time and was difficult but we’ve been mostly there for about a year. That being said, night time is a different story. In the meantime, our big boy doesn’t fit in the largest diapers anymore so these have been the perfect next step. He pees in them every night and they do a good job of keeping him, and his PJ’s, and the bed dry.” $25 AT AMAZON

Pampers UnderJams Disposable Bedtime Training Underwear for Boys or Girls Parents of sleepover-ready kids, these are for you. UnderJams are designed to be discreet and can accommodate kids weighing 38 to 85 pounds. They’re made with quiet, cloth-like material and a stretchy waistband, plus they’re breathable, hypoallergenic, and have a low-rise cut so they don’t peek out over PJ pants. The best part about UnderJams is how much they look and feel like the real thing, but thanks to NightLock technology, overnight accidents are NBD. “We really appreciate having these around,” says a buyer. “Our little girl still has the occasional overnight accident, and these are a lifesaver! We also use these on really long road trips since we know she will likely fall asleep, and having a wet, dirty car seat is the worst!” $25 AT AMAZON

