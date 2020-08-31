Actually* Quiet-Yet-Powerful Fans To Keep You Cool Without Keeping You Up All Night

Courtesy of brands

There’s nothing like the cool breeze and silent whisper of a good fan. Even on a less scorching day, a nice breeze can be just what you need to help you chill TF out. Whether you’re a hot sleeper in need of the perfect cool climate to nestle under the covers, or just enjoy the white noise they provide (And yes, there are apps for that), it’s always a good idea to have a high-quality and quiet fan handy.

But, as easily as a fan can make for the best night’s sleep, a noisy fan can have the opposite effect and ruin your zen mood. Plus, with little ones running around, those old school fans pose a significant safety hazard for your more curious rugrats who laugh in the face of danger. It’s definitely time to upgrade the hardware.

Fans have come a long way from the squeaky uneven spin of the ceiling fan or the rickety metal blades of a floor flan. Thanks to ever-evolving technology, you can purchase a fan with a series of specs including a remote, speed control, oscillation, and more without breaking the bank.

The best part, these fans come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. They can fit on your overly cluttered desk, squeeze in between the space beside your nightstand, or clip onto the edge of your coffee table. Towers can flood large spaces and their blade-less technology makes them a safe option for tiny tots.

So, without further ado, here’s a list of the quietest fans that won’t keep you up all night for the ultimate chill house.

Desk Fans

Misby Portable Rechargeable Fan One of the best things about this fan, besides it blowing quietly, is that it’s cordless and portable. Depending on the wind speed, this fan can last between 3 to 6 hours. You can charge it using a power bank, laptop or a USB adapter for wall charging. This Misby fan is blade-less which makes it safe for children and pets. It also comes with decorative LED lights for mood-lighting to create the perfect atmosphere. $37.99 AT AMAZON

Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Vornado’s vintage design on this VFAN mini classic snuggles perfectly on a desk or a bookcase. Simplistic design coupled with simple controls, the 2-speed fan is easy to use. Enjoy the multi-directional airflow by tilting the head of the fan where you’d like the air to go. Vornado’s signature vortex allows for air to move throughout the space. $36.79 AT AMAZON

Fancii Small Personal Desk Fan This tiny wonder is ideal for people who just need a slight breeze to get them through the warmer moments. Another portable option for convenience, this fan is 25% quieter and 40% more powerful than similar models. For something so small, it still provides good air circulation with a tilt rotation of 180 degrees. $15.99 AT AMAZON

OPOLAR Desk Fan If you need a cool addition to your desk or a nightstand companion, this fan is a good choice. Powered through USB cable, this fan can be adjusted 360 degrees so the air can hit you just right. The detachable metal frame makes for easy cleaning, too. And, plastic blades make for less noise. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Table Fans

GreenTech Bladeless Oscillating Table Fan This green tech table fan is a good option for mamas who wanna save. The fan was designed to reduce power usage while increasing airflow. Using as little as 2 Watts, this fan can still provide twice the circulation speed and coverage of a regular fan. A little larger than a desk fan, this fan can sit nicely on a coffee table, kitchen counter, night stand, or even on the floor of a smaller room. $99.00 AT AMAZON

Honeywell QuietSet Table Fan This slim ‘thang is another energy efficient fan that adds new meaning to the phrase “small but mighty.” The Honeywell Quietset 13-inch table fan has 4 levels of sound and power settings. The motor inside the fan uses 50% less energy than A/C motors. One reviewer said, “I have been looking for a bedside fan that I can actually feel and not be so loud. This worked out perfectly. I love the different settings and this little guy gives out power. As far as noise goes, it sounds like white noise and that’s on the loudest setting. Loved it so much, I bought a second one. Makes my hot flashes so much more bearable.” $14.24 AT AMAZON

Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan This fan sort of looks like the kind you’d see in a squad room of an ‘80s detective show. But you don’t need a bunch of clues to discover what’s so great about this fan. With four speed settings, 12” oscillating head, and ultra-quiet performance, you’ll have no trouble keeping your cool. $65.92 AT AMAZON

Floor Fans

Dyson Pure Cool, TP04 Air Purifier and Tower Fan Behold: The Dyson 2-in-1 air purifier and fan tower. It’s definitely a splurge, but worth every penny. Dyson’s tech is out-of-this-world impressive, and anyone who owns a Dyson anything will to you they swear by their products. This fan specifically can sense pollution and allergens and HEPA activated carbon filter captures them, then projects purified air into the room. It’s Wi-Fi connected, so you can see real- time reports, while using a remote control/app to control airflow. The Air Multiplier tech gives you over 77 gallons per second of powerful (but quiet) airflow. The fan is ideal for anyone with allergies *and* wants to stay cool $500.70 AT AMAZON

Honeywell Whole Room Tower Fan This slim little number comes with 8 different speeds which ensures you find the exact setting you need for your space. Along with the 8 different speeds, the Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan features oscillating motion, a remote (so you can cool down without having to leave the couch) and modern design that can fit into the tiniest of spaces. $47.99 AT AMAZON

Pelonis Ultra Quiet Pedestal Fan This 12-speed oscillating floor fan has a heavy-duty base, so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over on your kids or pets. It comes with a remote and a 12-hour timer that helps you customize the breeze to your families’ needs. The built-in overheat protection shuts off the fan if the motor overheats. The 85-degree oscillation angle and 24-degree tilt helps the air spread throughout the entire room. Thanks to the silent motor, it makes half the sound of most standard fans. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan The Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan is a lifesaver for homes with no A/C units. It not only gives you cool air but fresher air, too. Even on its highest setting, you can still hear your television. Its soothing purr could even make falling asleep easier. One reviewer said, “Wow do I love this fan. I live in an adorable pre world war 2 apartment with no central AC and only ceiling fans. I was actually looking to purchase a wall unit but for some reason decided to check out a floor fan. I could not be happier with this and am really happy I purchased it. Southern California summers are hot! But within 10 minutes of turning this on the living room significantly cooled down. I don’t know how this is possible considering that it’s a fan and not air conditioning but it does.” $46.15 AT AMAZON

TaoTronics Tower Fan Aside from this fan being compact, energy-saving, and quiet, it can also be easily cleaned. All you have to do is snap off the back cover and you can clean it out with compressed air, cleaning wand, or pipe cleaner. You can also set the fan to auto so that it automatically turns on when the room temp rises to a certain degree and shuts off when it reaches your ideal room temperature. $79.49 AT AMAZON

Ceiling Fans

Hunter Fan Company Ceiling Fan One of the worst things a ceiling fan can do is wobble. Aside from giving flashbacks from the film Final Destination, the wobble can also be really noisy. This Hunter ceiling fan is not only whisper-quiet but wobble-free, killing two noisy birds with one stone. The LED bowl light kit comes with an energy-efficient dimmable light bulb to control the ambiance in your living room along with the air. $129.99 AT AMAZON

Westinghouse Lighting Indoor Ceiling Fan This matte-black ceiling fan comes with a high-quality motor so you can enjoy powerful air circulation without the noise that comes with it. Although it doesn’t come with a remote control, the fan is remote control adaptable. It’s also a reverse fan which means that during the winter months, reversing the movement of the blades evenly distributes the warm air throughout the room. $121.00 AT AMAZON

Honeywell Ceiling Fan This Honeywell ceiling fan comes with a remote control, a quiet reversible motor, and works with Alexa. It has a quick and easy setup and with “walk away delay” and a light dimmer; this fan has the tech you need to make controlling your room environment easy. One reviewer said, “I love this fan! Mechanically quiet, sleek, attractive, and moves air very well. I enjoy sleeping with the noise from a fan and have mostly found ceiling fans to be too quiet (wind noise–not motor noise, clangs, or squeeks). The sound from these blades cutting the air when on high is music to my ears. Easy to install also; appreciate the built-in hanger to rest the motor on when doing the wiring.” $109.24 AT AMAZON

Are these fans inspiring a little home decor remix? Check out some of the other must-haves we’ve spotted.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.