9 Ring Sling Carriers To Keep Your Baby Close While You Get Sh*t Done

Kids N' Such via Amazon / Moby via Amazon

A ring sling carrier can be the key to a new mama’s sanity. The struggle of carrying your baby around while you have a million other things to do is real — so real! That’s where a ring sling baby carrier comes in. As opposed to a front or back-facing baby carrier, a ring sling carrier is especially suitable for newborns. You can tuck your baby in and keep them close while you go about your business, whether at home or out and about. (It’s truly a must-have baby product for moms and dads.) These carriers are adjustable on your shoulder — thanks to the rings — and cradle baby’s tush comfortably. They come in all kinds of colors, patterns, and fabrics to suit your mood and your little one. These also make an awesome baby shower gift for any expecting mom approaching her due date, because she’ll want to have it on hand as soon as her little one arrives.

So now that we have you convinced, you probably want to browse some ring sling carriers, right? Well, we’ve done the research for you. Ahead, check out a few top picks based on reviews from moms and dads who’ve been there.

Best Ring Sling Carriers

Vlokup Baby Sling The sheer variety of colors and patterns of this Vlokup Baby Sling are what sold us. No matter what your aesthetic, there’s a pattern or shade for you, especially if you’re into darker colors. Plus, this ring sling is under $35; at this price point, you might even be able to get multiple slings so you always have one handy when another is in the wash. $31.95 AT AMAZON

Nalakai Ring Sling Baby Carrier Every. Color. Of. The. Rainbow. That’s what you’ll get with the Nalakai Ring Sling Baby Carrier. Plus, this pick is made of eco-friendly bamboo fabric that the company says will feel ultra soft on Baby’s sensitive skin. The company also promises to donate part of each sale to low-income families in Costa Rica. $59.90 AT AMAZON

Kids N' Such 4 in 1 Baby Carrier Wrap The Kids N’ Such 4 in 1 Baby Carrier Wrap is convertible to suit different ways of keeping your little one close. This particular ring sling can also be used without the rings and as a wrap instead, if you’re more comfortable that way. It can cradle little ones from 8 pounds up to 32 pounds. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Mebien Baby Wrap Carrier Ring Sling The Mebien Baby Wrap Carrier Ring Sling is made from muslin, which means it’s very lightweight but still sturdy enough to hold your baby. The airy fabric will keep your little one cooler while you’re carrying them, but it’ll also keep you a little cooler while you’re hauling around a tiny human. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Moby Ring Sling The Moby Ring Sling is Amazon’s Choice for ring slings. The cotton carrier, which comes in four different colors, has glowing reviews from your fellow mamas. Many of them note that the fabric is sturdy, providing a good support system for Baby. $48.92 AT AMAZON

Hip Baby Wrap Ring Sling Baby Carrier Made from 100% cotton, the Hip Baby Wrap Ring Sling Baby Carrier comes in 17 color and pattern options. A few of the variations even have fringe on the ends so it gives off fashion scarf vibes. This ring sling is fully machine-washable and dryer-friendly so it’s very easy to take care of, as well. $48.95 AT AMAZON

RosyBaby Lite-on-Shoulder Baby Sling How fun are the patterns on the RosyBaby Lite-on-Shoulder Baby Sling? This design is made with curved seams to properly hug your baby while you’re carrying them. Plus, the two of you will look so chic in whichever pattern you choose. It also has a padded shoulder for more comfort and less digging. $25.00 AT AMAZON

Malishastik Twin Ring Sling Gray Don’t worry twin mamas, there’s a ring sling for you, too. The Malishastik Twin Ring Sling Gray can hold both your babies at the same time. This sling wraps comfortably around you and can hold up to 60 pounds so you can keep both your littles close by for quite awhile — well, as long as your back will let you. $69.00 AT AMAZON

Hip Baby Wrap Baby Carrier Ring Sling Made of breathable linen, the Hip Baby Wrap Baby Carrier Ring Sling is perfect for warmer weather. It comes in 5 colors from safe, plant-based dyes, and is machine washable. As a bonus, it has enough extra material to properly cover nursing mamas if they wish to have a bit of privacy. $48.98 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.